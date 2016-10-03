Stardew Valley v1.1 ist da, Patchnotes und Trailer

Gute Nachrichten zum Abend – Stardew Valley v1.1 ist da. Passend dazu hat der Entwickler die Patchnotes veröffentlicht, die ihr unten einsehen könnt. Außerdem gibt es zur Feier des Tages einen brandneuen Trailer – welcher ebenfalls unten auf euch wartet.
Changelog
- Shane and Emily are now available to marry. They each have new events, music, and more!
- Spouses now have a unique outdoor area and behavior on the farm.
- You can now choose from 5 different farm maps at character creation. Each map is focused on a different skill area.
- Standard Farm – The original Stardew Valley farm.
- Riverland Farm – Lots of water, good for fishing.
- Forest Farm – Foraging opportunities and a unique weed that always drops mixed seeds.
- Hill-top Farm – Has a small mineral deposit from which ores spawn, including a unique geode-bearing ore.
- Wilderness Farm – Monsters spawn at night.
- “Shed” building… An empty room that can be decorated, filled with kegs, etc.
- “Mill” building… Can be used to turn wheat into flour and beets into sugar overnight.
- A new quest that can be started after the Community Center or JojaMart quest arc is complete. The new quest results in a new “magical construction” feature available from the Wizard’s Tower. The new quest is triggered when you enter the Railroad area.
- Added several new locations that are related to the above quest. “Junimo Hut” building (Magical Construction). Junimos will harvest crops within a certain distance of the hut, instantly transporting the harvest back to the hut for you to gather at your convenience.
- “Earth Obelisk” building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the mountains.
- “Water Obelisk” building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the beach.
- “Gold Clock” building (Magical Construction). Prevents weeds from spawning and fences from decaying on your farm.
- You can now move your buildings via Robin’s construction menu.
- New house upgrade from Robin that adds a cellar to your house and teaches you the “cask” crafting recipe. In the cellar, you can use Casks to age cheese and alcohol, increasing their quality.
- “Iridium-star” level quality is now attainable for aged goods, fruit, forage items (if you have the botanist perk), and animal products. Iridium-star level items have twice the value of normal items.
- NPC’s now appreciate quality level in gifts, but it only has an effect on gifts they “like” or “love”.
- Added Coffee, a spring/summer crop, and Coffee Bean. The bean acts as the produce and the seed, similar to sunflowers.
- 5 Coffee beans can be added to a Keg to make coffee.
- Honey can be placed in a keg to make mead.
- Void eggs can be placed in mayonnaise machines to make void mayonnaise.
- 2 new fish, “Void Salmon” and “Slimejack”
- You can now choose to color your chests with one of 20 color options.
- Evil Shrines, where you can make offerings in exchange for dark magic.
- Divorce. You can file from a little book in mayor’s house.
- You can now wallpaper the little hallways in your upgraded house.
- When you beat Journey Of The Prairie King, you can now start over in a harder mode, keeping your upgrades and coins.
- 2 new “Lost Books”
- Krobus now sells a “Return Scepter”… a tool which acts as a permanent warp totem to the farm.
- Giving someone a gift on their birthday will never make your spouse jealous.
- Pierre now sells a “Catalogue” furniture item that can be used for unlimited free access to all wallpapers and floors.
- Robin now sells a “Furniture Catalogue” furniture item that can be used for unlimited free access to nearly all furnitures.
- If you’ve found the Galaxy Sword, you can now buy another from Marlon. You can also buy the Galaxy Dagger and Galaxy Hammer.
- Slime balls have a chance to drop petrified slime
- Added a graphics option to display “sharper” stack number digits.
- You can once again plant fruit trees around the edge of the Greenhouse interior.
- Fences take twice as long to decay.
- Balance changes:
- All animal products are increased in value by 25%
- The Rancher profession now increases the value of animal products by 20%, up from 10%
- The Artisan profession now increases the value of Artisan goods by 40%, down from 50%
- The Blacksmith profession now increases the value of metal bars by 50%, up from 25%
- The value of Blueberry is now 50g, down from 80g
- The value of Starfruit is now 750g, down from 800g
- The value of Cranberry is now 75g, down from 130g
- The value of Ancient Fruit is now 550g, down from 750g
- Cranberry Seeds now sell for 60g, down from 120g (The price to buy them from the store is the same)
Bug Fixes
- Wild plums are now labeled as fruit.
- Grandpa’s Shrine should now always properly give the reward for reaching 4 candles (works retroactively if you never received your reward)
- Fixed issue where gathering an item with the “botanist” profession would fail if the inventory was full, even though the gold-level item was present in the inventory.
- Slime charmer ring should now protect against giant slimes
- You can no longer tap a stump
- Fixed Joja Warehouse graphic issue in winter
- “Check action”-mapped keys should now work to attach bait to a rod.
- Rain ambient sound should no longer play in Sandy’s Oasis under any conditions.
- Your baby should now be properly born, even if you pass out in the mines on the eve of the birth.
- Moonlight Jellies engagement crash
- Galaxy sword should now be truly unloseable
- You can no longer lose hay to a hopper because you have no silo.
- You can no longer plant fruit trees off the farm.
- “Attack” foods now properly give an attack buff.
- Clay can no longer always be found one tile above a previously discovered clay spot.
- Blue Jazz flowers in the refrigerator are now properly consumed in cooking recipes.
- Fruit that drops when you chop a tree now properly stacks with fruit that drops when you shake a tree
- Worm bins no longer continue to produce worms every 10 minutes after midnight
- Jack-o-lanterns properly glow
- Torches and other light sources held by player are now properly lit after saving/reloading
- You will now see the final Joja cutscene if you switched to Joja after starting with the community center.
- When retrieving the cave carrot for Marnie, she will only take one from you.
- Fixed strange behaviors when picking up certain items with a full inventory.
- Having no silo no longer causes your hay to disappear when placed in a hopper.
- When a bomb is placed and then the player leaves the area, the resulting debris will no longer erroneously appear in the new area.
- Watering a trough in a slime hutch will now have no effect on the troughs in other slime hutches.
- Using the rain totem and then quickly entering your house no longer causes you to become stuck in the wall.
- The stone floor now look correct in any configuration.
- Numerous minor bug fixes.
- Typo fixes
Quelle: Offizielle Website
