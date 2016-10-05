Forza Horizon 3 Update bringt diverse Bugfixes

Das erste Forza Horizon 3 Update kann seit gestern heruntergeladen werden. Seit dem Patch können Spieler die Fahrzeuge aus dem ersten Car Pack (The Smoking Tire Car Pack) nutzen. Doch die Entwickler waren auch sonst nicht untätig und haben diverse Fehler genauer unter die Lupe genommen, die nun mit dem Update ausgemerzt werden. Auch an der Performance hat man ein wenig geschraubt. Diese sollte nun besser sein. Unten findet ihr die Patchnotes zum gestrigen Forza Horizon 3 Update.

Windows 10

Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations

Improved stability on Windows 10

Disable mouse move detection while driving

The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made

Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:

Steering wheel sensitivity

Invert Force Feedback

Centre spring scale

Damping scale

Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players

Wheel Improvements

Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied

All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10

Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels

Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants

Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully

General Improvements

The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts

Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear

Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)

Various content fixes for cars

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net

