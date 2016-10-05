Forza Horizon 3 Update bringt diverse Bugfixes

Das erste Forza Horizon 3 Update kann seit gestern heruntergeladen werden. Seit dem Patch können Spieler die Fahrzeuge aus dem ersten Car Pack (The Smoking Tire Car Pack) nutzen. Doch die Entwickler waren auch sonst nicht untätig und haben diverse Fehler genauer unter die Lupe genommen, die nun mit dem Update ausgemerzt werden. Auch an der Performance hat man ein wenig geschraubt. Diese sollte nun besser sein. Unten findet ihr die Patchnotes zum gestrigen Forza Horizon 3 Update.
Windows 10
- Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
- Improved stability on Windows 10
- Disable mouse move detection while driving
- The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:
- Steering wheel sensitivity
- Invert Force Feedback
- Centre spring scale
- Damping scale
- Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players
Wheel Improvements
- Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
- All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
- Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
- Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
- Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully
General Improvements
- The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
- Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
- Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
- Various content fixes for cars
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net
Kommentar