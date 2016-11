Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Erweiterung angekündigt

Welcome to Base Camp 10 Open the Blizzard Mountain Festival.

Just Getting STARted 10 Earn your first star at Blizzard Mountain.

Triple Star Performance 10 Earn 3 Stars at a single route at Blizzard Mountain.

Ding Ding 10 Reach Round 2 of King of the Mountain.

Final Bout 20 Reach the final round of King of the Mountain.

Going Supernova 30 Get every possible star at Blizzard Mountain.

And Long May They Reign 20 Complete every single King of the Mountain Race.

Frozen in Time 10 Find the Blizzard Mountain Barn Find and Restore it.

It’s Not Over 10 Complete a Blizzard Mountain Championship.

Mountain Mastery 30 Complete every Blizzard Mountain Championship.

Hail to the King 50 Win the Kingmaker.

Snowboarding 20 Smash every Blizzard Mountain Bonus Board.

Winter Wonderland 20 View every Beauty Spot on Blizzard Mountain.

Snow and Tell 10 Blueprint a Blizzard Mountain Bucket List Challenge.

Needs More Blizzard 10 Blueprint a King of the Mountain race, set weather to „Blizzard“ and complete it.

Still Never Found That Yeti 20 Drive down every road in Blizzard Mountain.

The Ice Breaker 10 Complete a Blizzard Mountain Bucket List.

Everyday I’m Shovellin‘ 20 Complete all Blizzard Mountain Bucket Lists.

Chillin‘ With Friends 20 Complete 20 Online races across Online Freeroam and Online Adventure at Blizzard Mountain.

Ice to See You 10 Complete 5 Co-op Blizzard Mountain Races.

All Downhill from Here 20 Finish a Mountain Rush Descent race in the 2016 Ford GYMKHANA 9 Focus RS RX in under 2 minutes.

What’s „Safety“? 20 Beat the Ski Jump World Record (825ft) from a Danger Sign in the 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4.

Slip Sliding 20 Drift the 1985 Lancia Delta S4 Group B for 35,000 points in a Drift Zone on Blizzard Mountain.

Snowdown 20 Smash 10 Snowmen in the 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept.

Personally, I Prefer the Air 20 Pull off 10 Ultimate Air skills in the RJ Anderson #37 Pro 2 Truck on Blizzard Mountain.

It’s Still Got It! 20 Win a Race with a Blizzard in the 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside Abatti Racing Trophy Truck.

Snowboating 20 Get 100,000 Score in one Chain in the 2016 Subaru #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car on Blizzard Mountain.