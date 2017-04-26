Disgaea 5 Complete Character Trailer 2 mit Usalia, Red und mehr

Der Disgaea 5 Complete Character Trailer 2 ist da. Dieses Mal stehen Usalia, Red, Magnus, Christo und Zeroken im Mittelpunkt. Passend dazu hat NISA Steckbriefe zu den genannten Charakteren veröffentlicht. Disgaea 5 Complete erscheint am 26. Mai in Europa.



Usalia:

Height: 121cm

Weight: 25kg

Birthday: September 13th

Age: 808

The successor to Toto Bunny, where demons that don’t promote violence gather. Due to the spell cast by Void Dark’s arm, she needs to constantly eat curry, or she’ll rage. But now, she actually loves curry.

Red Magnus:

Height: 218cm

Weight: 152kg

Birthday: February 3rd

Age: 3313

The Overlord of Scorching Flame, where vicious demons gather. He, a very wild demon, believes that power is everything and wants to become the strongest Overlord by defeating Void Dark.

Christo:

Height: 179cm

Weight: 58kg

Birthday: December 25th

Age: 2147

An Overlord that’s affiliated with a „certain Netherworld.“ He’s a superior tactician and adviser who will do anything to prevail.

Zeroken:

Height: 149cm

Weight: 45kg

Birthday: November 30th

Age: 1331

A tiny Overlord who fights alone against the Lost. He has a side of frivolity and a train of thought that changes according to the person he interacts with.