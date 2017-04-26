Startseite » News » Disgaea 5 Complete Character Trailer 2 mit Usalia, Red und mehr
Disgaea 5 Complete Character Trailer 2 mit Usalia, Red und mehr

Der Disgaea 5 Complete Character Trailer 2 ist da. Dieses Mal stehen Usalia, Red, Magnus, Christo und Zeroken im Mittelpunkt. Passend dazu hat NISA Steckbriefe zu den genannten Charakteren veröffentlicht. Disgaea 5 Complete erscheint am 26. Mai in Europa.

Usalia:

Height: 121cm
Weight: 25kg
Birthday: September 13th
Age: 808

The successor to Toto Bunny, where demons that don’t promote violence gather. Due to the spell cast by Void Dark’s arm, she needs to constantly eat curry, or she’ll rage. But now, she actually loves curry.

Disgaea 5 Complete Usalia

Red Magnus:

Height: 218cm
Weight: 152kg
Birthday: February 3rd
Age: 3313

The Overlord of Scorching Flame, where vicious demons gather. He, a very wild demon, believes that power is everything and wants to become the strongest Overlord by defeating Void Dark.

Disgaea 5 Complete Red Magnus

Christo:

Height: 179cm
Weight: 58kg
Birthday: December 25th
Age: 2147

An Overlord that’s affiliated with a „certain Netherworld.“ He’s a superior tactician and adviser who will do anything to prevail.

Disgaea 5 Complete Christo

Zeroken:

Height: 149cm
Weight: 45kg
Birthday: November 30th
Age: 1331

A tiny Overlord who fights alone against the Lost. He has a side of frivolity and a train of thought that changes according to the person he interacts with.

Disgaea 5 Complete Zeroken

