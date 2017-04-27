Syberia 3: Patch 1.1 ist da

Ende letzter Woche erschien das Adventure Syberia 3. Die Meinungen der Spieler gehen weit auseinander – was vor allem an einigen technischen Schwierigkeiten liegt. Während die Story den meisten Spielern zu gefallen weiß, ärgern sich einige Gamer über die nicht so gelungene Lippensynchronität, eine hektische Kameraführung und andere Dinge.

Die Entwickler haben nun Patch 1.1 für den PC veröffentlicht und merzen damit einige Fehler aus. Das 1,3 Gigabyte große Update soll laut Patchnotes auch die oft kritisierte Performance verbessern. Unten findet ihr die Updatenotes zu Syberia 3 1.1.