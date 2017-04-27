Syberia 3: Patch 1.1 ist da

Ende letzter Woche erschien das Adventure Syberia 3. Die Meinungen der Spieler gehen weit auseinander – was vor allem an einigen technischen Schwierigkeiten liegt. Während die Story den meisten Spielern zu gefallen weiß, ärgern sich einige Gamer über die nicht so gelungene Lippensynchronität, eine hektische Kameraführung und andere Dinge.
Die Entwickler haben nun Patch 1.1 für den PC veröffentlicht und merzen damit einige Fehler aus. Das 1,3 Gigabyte große Update soll laut Patchnotes auch die oft kritisierte Performance verbessern. Unten findet ihr die Updatenotes zu Syberia 3 1.1.
- Corrected crash when the game launched
- Improved performance
– On some machines only, the game was a bit jerky throughout. We corrected this problem.
- Added C++ Redistributable 2010 & 2012 installation
- Improved how achievements are unlocked
- Improved voice/sub-title synchronization during certain cut-scenes (all languages)
- Corrected a problem with the hospital lobby camera, which occasionally locked
- Added a phrase by Kurk during the attack by the monster on the Krystal.
- Corrected various display bugs on the Krystal (clipping, etc.)
- Corrected various bugs in the theme park. Sometimes the stairs were a bit of a problem
- Improved and corrected atmosphere and lighting
- Corrected a bug where the music stopped when you went back to the main menu
- Improved and corrected text in Polish, Korean, and Czech
- Extended game compatibility with PC controllers (dual sticks)
Quelle: Steam
