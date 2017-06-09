Alle E3 2017 Pressekonferenzen und Line-Ups im Überblick

Die E3 2017 steht vor der Tür. Noch in dieser Woche starten die ersten E3 Pressekonferenzen. Damit ihr keines der Events verpasst, habe ich für euch eine Übersicht mit allen E3 2017 Pressekonferenzen und Line-Ups zusammengestellt. Die E3 selbst läuft vom 13. bis 15. Juni. Veranstaltungsort ist das Los Angeles Convention Centre.
Alle E3 2017 Pressekonferenzen
Electronic Arts
Wann? 10. Juni 2017, 21:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch, YouTube
Microsoft
Wann? 11. Juni 2017, 23:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch, Xbox.com
Bethesda
Wann? 12. Juni 2017, 04:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch
Devolver Digital
Wann? 12. Juni 2017, 07:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch
PC Gaming Show
Wann? 12. Juni 2017, 19:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch
Ubisoft
Wann? 12. Juni 2017, 22:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch
Sony
Wann? 13. Juni 2017, 03:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch, PlayStation Live
Nintendo
Wann? 13. Juni 2017, 18:00 Uhr MEZ
Wo? Twitch
Alle E3 2017 Line-Ups
Activision
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- Destiny 2 (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- Crash Bandicot N. Insane Trilogy (PS4)
Atlus / SEGA
- Sonic Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Sonic Forces (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- 13: Sentinels Aegis Rim
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS)
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS)
Bigben Interactive
- WRC 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Outcast – Second Contact (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Rugby 18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Hunting Simulator (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Zubehör
Crytek
- Hunt: Showdown (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
Deep Silver
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Electronic Arts
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- EA Sports FIFA 18 (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Madden NFL 18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- NBA Live 18
- Need for Speed Payback (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Battlefield 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- weitere Überraschungen
Fire Game
- Super Ninja Hero VR (PC)
- Iron Soul (PC)
- nicht näher benanntes Spiel
Focus Home Interactive
- Vampyr (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- Call of Cthulhu (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- GreedFall (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Surge (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
Natsume
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Wild Guns Reloaded (PC)
- River City: Knights of Justice (3DS)
- River City: Rival Showdown (3DS)
- Harvest Moon: Lil’ Farmers (iOS, Android, Kindle)
Nintendo
- Splatoon 2 (Switch)
- Pokémon Tekken DX (Switch)
- ARMS (Switch)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
Team17
- Aven Colony (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Escapists 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Genesis Alpha One (PC)
- Yoku’s Island Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Ubisoft
- Assassin’s Creed 2017
- Far Cry 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Just Dance
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Crew 2
- neue IP
Warner Bros.
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- LEGO Worlds (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- LEGO Dimensions (PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
XSEED Games
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection (PC)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC, PS4)
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (PS4)
- Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Switch)
Informationen und Details rund um die E3 2017
Die offizielle Website der E3 lautet https://www.e3expo.com/.
E3 2017 Ausstellerliste
- .Game
- 11 bit studios
- 360dome.pro
- 505 Games
- 5-hour ENERGY
- A Case of Distrust
- Activision
- AKRacing
- Aksys Games
- Alienware
- Amazon Lumberyard
- Annapurna Interactive
- Antilatency
- Arozzi North America, Inc.
- ASTRO Gaming
- Atlas Supply Co.
- ATLUS / SEGA
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
- Beijing Perfect World Software Co., Ltd.
- Beret Applications
- Bethesda
- Beyond Red Wave Arts
- Bigben Interactive
- bionik / My Arcade
- BKOM Studios
- BLADE
- BLOODY
- BORDERS
- Bradley University
- Brain&Brain
- BRGames Co., Ltd.
- Brigham Young University
- Burly Men at Sea
- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency
- Capcom U.S.A., Inc.
- CaptoGlove LLC
- Cartoon Network
- Chetu Inc.
- China Press and Publication Pavilion
- CINKCIARZ PL
- Cinq-Mars Media
- Civel Games
- Clay Inc.
- Click Entertainment Ltd.
- College Game Competition
- COUGAR
- Cracked Heads LLC
- Creative Labs, Inc.
- Crytek GmbH
- Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
- Dell
- Delphyq
- Desert Child
- Detention
- DGL GROUP
- DigiPen Institute of Technology
- Dim Bulb Games
- Disco Bear
- Dispatch Games
- DisplayLink
- DreamScreen
- DXRACER USA LLC
- E3 ESPORTS ZONE powered by ESL
- E3 Immersive Tech Zone
- Engadget
- Epic Games Inc.
- ESA Foundation
- Esports Amateur Competitors‘ League LLC E A C L
- Ewin
- Extra Life
- EZ Group
- FDCServers.net
- Five for Inc.
- Focus Home Interactive
- Frog Fractions 2
- Frontier Developments Plc
- Gadget-Bot
- Game Cooks
- Game Developers Conference
- GAME INFORMER
- Game World Distributors, Inc.
- GameFace Labs
- GAMELOFT
- GameSpot
- Gaming Outfitters
- Genertec – China Pavilion
- GFUEL
- GIANTY Inc.
- GLOBAL 19
- Grey Box
- Grinding Gear Games
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Hackers of Resistance
- Hasbro, Inc.
- Herald: An Interactive Period Drama – Book I & II
- HIDEit Mounts
- Hoolai Interactive Ltd.
- Hori
- HTC Corporation
- Hyperkin, Inc.
- Idealens Technology Co., Ltd.
- IGN
- Illion Games
- Immersion Corporation
- InComm
- IndieCade Showcase
- InnoGames
- Intel
- International Game Developers Association (IGDA)
- Interworks Unlimited Inc.
- IV Productions
- JoyTops
- Kalypso Media
- Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.
- KontrolFreek
- Lenovo
- LIFEFORM
- Little Buddy, LLC
- Logitech G
- Loot Crate
- Macua Studios
- Maximum Games
- MAYFLASH LIMITED
- Mecca Electronics
- MediaMation
- MEDION AG
- Meet @ E3
- Meta Threads, LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mirage Interactive Co., Ltd.
- MirraViz
- Mobile and Social Game Pavilion
- MomoCon/Dragon Con
- MSI Computer
- Multiverse
- MyDream Interactive, Inc.
- Natsume Inc.
- NCSOFT
- nDreams
- NetEase (Hangzhou) Network Co., Ltd.
- Netmarble
- NEXON
- NEXON America Inc.
- Next Level Racing
- Next Stage, Inc.
- Nintendo of America Inc.
- noblechairs
- NORTH 501
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NVIDIA: Indie Spotlight
- Nyko Technologies
- Oikospiel Book I
- One Way Trip
- OSSIC
- Otto Trading Inc.
- Outlands
- Packagd
- Paracosma
- Paradox Interactive
- PARK ESM
- PC Gaming Show
- PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE – PRIMA
- Performance Designed Products
- PhaseSpace
- Pico Interactive Inc.
- Plantronics
- PolitiTruth
- Polyarc, Inc.
- Polytechnique and NAD School
- PowerA
- PRO VS GI JOE / THE NETWORK
- Psyonix, Inc.
- Puuba
- R.D.S. INDUSTRIES INC.
- Raise the Game
- Raw Data
- Raw Fury
- Razer
- Rebellion
- RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE
- Red Candle Games
- Retrobit
- Rightside
- Ringling College of Art and Design
- RIOT – Civil Unrest
- RIZING GAMES
- ROCCAT, Inc.
- Secret Location
- SEGA Europe
- Shacknews
- Skydance Interactive
- Snakebyte Group
- Sold Out
- Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd. (SIEE)
- Southern Wars
- Soylent
- Splash Damage
- Sprint Vector
- Square Enix, Inc.
- Studio RO
- Survios
- Swiftpoint
- Take This AFK Room
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
- TaleWorlds Entertainment
- Team17
- Techland Publishing
- Telltale Games
- Tencent America LLC
- Tender Claws
- The Big Journey
- The Cat and the Coup
- The Cat in the Hijab
- The Hackers of Resistance
- The Metronomicon
- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)
- The Wandering Ben
- THQ Nordic Games
- THRUSTMASTER
- T-Mobile
- Tobii AB
- Tracking Ida
- Tracking Ida Team
- Turtle Beach
- TVX Games PTE. Ltd.
- Twinbeard and Mostly Tigerproof
- Twitch Interactive, Inc.
- Twitch Partner Lounge
- U&I Entertainment
- Ubisoft
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- UCC Distributing Inc
- Ultrahaptics
- Vampire: The Masquerade
- Vertebrae
- Video Game Voters Network
- Virtual Virtual Reality
- Virtuos
- VirZOOM
- Visualdart co., Ltd.
- VR Amusement World
- WangYuan ShengTang
- Warhorse Studios
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- WhirlwindFX
- White Wolf Entertainment
- Wispfire
- Worldwide Gaming TV Show
- Wuhan Firegame Co., Ltd.
- Xenoma
- X-GAMES INC. XSEED Games
- Xsens
- Youcanstar
Wenn ihr möchtet, könnt ihr euch hier den Ausstellungsplan ansehen.
Quelle: E3, Pressemitteilungen der Publisher
1 Kommentar auf "Alle E3 2017 Pressekonferenzen und Line-Ups im Überblick"
Soooo viele Spiele 😀
Ganz schön was los diese E3. Irgendwie werden es von Jahr zu Jahr immer mehr Streams. Ich bin gespannt wie die Scorpio aussieht, die Technik ist ja schon bekannt, jetzt will ich die Box sehen und mal ein paar nette – und vor allem konkrete – Ankündigungen von Microsoft.
Ein paar Gameplay-Infos zum neuen Mario könnten auch drin sein, immerhin ist es neben Zelda und Splatoon einer DER Titel für die Switch dieses Jahr.
Mal gucken was Bungie mit Destiny 2 abliefert, ich habe mich beim ersten Teil immer geweigert auf den Konsolen einzusteigen. Mit Destiny 2 steht auf dem PC ja jetzt nichts mehr im Wege, dazu scheint das Paket jetzt runder als beim Vorgänger,
Ins Geheime hoffe ich natürlich auf ein bisschen Material zum 3.0 Update von Star Citizen.