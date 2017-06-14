Syberia 3 Point and Click Update veröffentlicht, Patchnotes

Das Syberia 3 Point and Click Update ist da. Die Entwickler haben sich das Feedback der Fans offenbar zu Herzen genommen und in den letzten Wochen fleißig an dem Spiel gewerkelt. Heraus kam nun ein weiterer Patch, der vielen Fans gefallen dürfte. Sobald ihr das Syberia 3 Point and Click Update installiert habt, könnt ihr das Spiel im sogenannten Point and Click Mode durchspielen. Soll heißen, ihr könnt das Adventure nur mit einer Maus beenden.

Syberia 3 spielt sich ohne diesen Modus eher wie ein modernes Adventure. Was bei einigen Kritikern positiv aufgenommen wurde, verärgerte die Spieler umso mehr. Die beiden Vorgänger sind deutlich klassischere Adventures, weshalb nicht jeder über die Neuerungen des dritten Teils erfreut ist. Ab sofort habt ihr die Wahl, wie ihr das Spiel zocken möchtet. Was sich sonst noch getan hat, könnt ihr unten in Erfahrung bringen. Dort findet ihr nämlich die Patchnotes zum Syberia 3 Point and Click Update.

Controls:

– Addition of a Point and Click – „mouse only“ – mode:

– now the player can click on the spot he or she wants to move to

– all interactions can now be 100% completed using the mouse

– We’ve corrected a visual bug where the interface wasn’t displaying the right keys for using or interacting with objects. The keys are now correctly displayed.

Gameplay:

– The cursor has been revamped to make it easier to see in all circumstances (including on white backgrounds).

– We’ve added a visual indication in the form of a rotation icon during the knife tutorial on 3D object manipulation.

Audio:

– We’ve corrected a bug that occurred when the player finished the game: the music would stop during the credits and on returning to the main menu. The music now plays properly.

– We’ve corrected a bug in the German version of the game: in some cases, dialog was cut partway through. All of the dialog is now played to the end.

Text:

– We’ve corrected some of the text in the German and Spanish versions to make the translation more accurate.

– Correction of a bug that stopped some sub-titles from being displayed

Optimization:

– Improved framerate in the following level: Hospital

– Improved framerate in the following level: Bridge Over the River Balatom

