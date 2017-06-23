Stardew Valley 1.2 für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar

Stardew Valley 1.2 ist nun auch für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar. Dank dem neuen Patch könnt ihr das Spiel nun auch mit deutscher Lokalisation genießen. Oder es gar zum ersten Mal erkunden, weil ihr auf die Übersetzung gewartet habt? Darüber hinaus dürfen nun auch diverse Events übersprungen werden. Unten findet ihr die Patchnotes zum Stardew Valley 1.2 Update.
Patch Notes
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
Bug Fixes
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word ‘pronounce’ in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10.
- Fixed crashes while loading save files.
- Fixed crashes while saving due to slay-monster quest.
- Minor performance improvements on the farm. (Console Specific)
- Miscellaneous audio fixes. (Console Specific)
- Removed achievements tab from collection window (Console Specific).
Quelle: Stardew Valley
Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!