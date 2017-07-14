ARK: Survival Evolved v262.0 für PC

Wenn ihr ARK: Survival Evolved auf dem PC spielt, habt ihr hoffentlich ein paar Gigabyte Festplattenspeicher frei. Der neueste Patch ist nämlich raus und 5,6 Gigabyte schwer. ARK: Survival Evolved v262.0 merzt zahlreiche Bugs aus. Außerdem gibt es diverse Balance-Änderungen. Sämtliche Details könnt ihr den umfangreichen Patchnotes entnehmen, die unten zu finden sind.
– TheCenter and PGMs now use TheIsland’s alpha spawner arrays.
– TheCenter lightning light flashes now stop after it has rained!
– New Achievement: TheCenter Guardians Achievement for defeating its bosses
– Dragon boss no longer present on TheCenter
– Center Boss damage reduced by 33% versus TheIsland bosses
– Fixed Bosses so they no longer have random levels, but will scale correctly on game and server difficulty.
– Primitive+: Pachyrhino and Lystro are now tameable with Bug repellant and Rare flowers respectively
– Primitve +: Primitve pick axe and torch should now persist after logging out
– Primitive+: Battle axe and Viking axe blueprints now work in the grindstone
– Primitive+: Crash fix for flying over an Explorer Note.
– [Console] No longer crash if generating a PGM after loading TheIsland.
– Improved TheCenter Lava
– Troodon food has increased
– Sounds have been added to the UI Radial Menu
– The implant has been locked to the first slot of inventories
– Leeches have been added to the Swamp Cave
– Significantly reduced the number of Arthros in Swamp Cave
– Improved MoveTo attack trace, should be easier to select smaller targets now.
– When teleporting to player pos via tether, the teleportee now gains a +2 z offset
– Stonepick Melee attacking while running no longer stops the run toggle on controller
– Volume of crouch-prone in-out increased by 45%
– [Console] PGM no longer ooms after initial generation
– New commands to see where Dinos are when hibernated, as well as teleport to the nearest hibernated creature. „cheat hiwarp raptor_character_bp_c“ and „cheat hibernationreport raptor_character_bp_c“
– Fixed a potential lighting issue when leaving the Broodmother Arena
– Fixed some super-bright water reflections
– Increased the capsule size of Pternadon to make sure it can’t fit thru player sized door frames
– Fixed character creation screen cursor not displaying in Primitive+
– Improved Troodon low-poly
– TheCenter now has Obelisk amb sounds ala TheIsland
– No longer missing the option to delete individual player dedicated saves for maps
– Placement Rotation indicator now appears with controller
– Fixed a case where Right Trigger would punch forever
– Pressing B on the controller when you have a Combo Box open will now result in canceling it (eg PGM)
– Correctly focusing on engrams when tabbing between Engram and Inventory UI
– A whole bunch of split-screen bugs were resolved!
– Fixed a case where the UI would focus drop all after placing an item into the quick slot
– Fixed a fog of war exploit in SP
– Fixed ATV not saving
– R. and SG. commands no longer work in console shipping environments
– ATV: RB should toggle first person as when riding a dino, RT should honk horn
– Fixed a case where Megalania couldn’t climb Destructible Rocks — perhaps just on console?
– FPV hands now enter a special ‚dragging‘ anim pose when dragging a body
– When there are no additional element items to load into the weapon, Tek Rifle icon text should say „0%“ (or whatever %), not „0% +“
– Torches on dino saddles now scare away Troodons.
– Fixed a case where Corpse Locator did not work reliably while underwater.
– Fixed an issue where certain engrams weren’t learnable (e.g The Campfire)
– Removed difficulty strings from PGM spawn points
– Fixed a case where Extended H player hud label for tribes would be cut off
– 25 more element to build Tek Generator
– Safari Hat and Thorny Dragon Skins & Parasaur Saddle can be dropped like all the other skins
– Slightly louder & farther atten human death sound
– We now display dino entry icon next to „you have tamed“ notification
– Reduced Dolphin tamed run speed by 15%
– Fixed an issue with low quality Beaver Dams
– Night Vision goggles drain 20% slower (last longer)
– Tek Rifle and Explosives damage foliage
– Increase Explorer Note unlocked volume by 5%
– No longer play time transitions when the player has no pawn.
– Added special corner icon on „skin“ items to tell them apart from regular items.
– Attaching quality torches to saddles no longer converts them into primitive quality when the durability runs out.
– Fixed a case where remote inventories were not transferring to the appropriate folder.
– Gigas are no longer able to gather wood by eating snow trees in the snow biome.
– Fixed Cave spawns on TheCenter
– Accessing a Bee Hive no longer provides health
– LT and RT Functionality swapped for Painting
– Boss Arena teleporter pads and obelisk pads are correctly colourized.
– Obelisk laser beam is now aligned with the terminal center.
– Sand looks darker, wetter, and shinier where appropriate (more for console)
– Rain VFX has been improved to not be so close to the camera and now appears no matter how fast you go
– Cave lighting improved on Carno Island
– Tek Jepack superboost („takeoff“) sound has been changed to make it sound more like a jetpack
– Removed the drop shadow from the right hud icons
– Host Sess UI: Delete Procedural ARK button needs to have a confirmation dialog
– Changed title on „Tame Groups“ panel to „Tame Ordering Groups“ and will now display an asterisk next to the active groups button label text
– Double-tap X (controller) to activate weapon attachment is now indicated on options controls gamepad
– Fixed case where some loading tips would be cut off.
– Tribe Log increased on Console
– Now buttons which are selected appear brighter on the Main Menu’s Help menu.
– Engram label texts are not modulating by the UI panel alpha (thus aren’t fading out with the rest of the UI)
– When you already have a survivor (i.e. you have the respawn button visible), there is a confirmation dialog for when you „Create New Survivor“ saying „Warning: This will destroy your previous Survivor, are you sure you wish to proceed?“
– Fixed a case where the number of empty item blank spots in storage boxes are inaccurate when you have any filter enabled such as search filter or folder filter
– Center burned tree LODs have been improved
– Improved LODs for various trees, twigs, branches, stumps, etc.
– Fixed a case where female face texture may have been lower rez (perhaps console only?)
– The level up animation on the Mammoth no longer causes the player to become a gymnast.
– Dolphins don’t spawn in underwater caves
– Fixed a case where the Alpha Buff wouldn’t display on underwater creatures.
– Improved LODs for Woolly Rhino, Beaver, Camelsaurus, Ichthyornis, Daeodon, Stag, and Sheep.
– TEK Tapejara Saddle now has a torch socket
– Made sure TheCenter prevents flyers in its key caves
– Eliminated any bigfoot ground shakes
– TheCenter now has combat biome appropriate music (ala TheIsland)
– TheCenter now has wind and ambience SFX in the boss area
– Wild beehives are no longer affected by the StructureResistanceMultiplier
– Yuty now has a faster rotation rate when in melee attack range (see the Rex)
– TekCave Purlovias now have a 65% chance to be underground (previously was 50%)
– Wild Itchy now has a 20s delay on its theft attack and a 2500 radius for targeting player or tame after it’s found you.
– After Alpha Ascension, you should have access to the Rex Bionic Skin. After Defeating TheCenter End Bosses, on any difficulty, you should have access to the Giga Bionic Skin.
– Wyverns should now teleport to the Manticore Arena.
– Female now have a status suffocation-enter and suffocation-leave sounds
– Boss Arena Cooldowns are eliminated in Single Player
– There is now a „This Weapon Can’t be Used Here“ prevention volume HUD notification in appropriate areas (e.g boss arenas)
– There is now a 25% chance of fog with any rain!
– More Eels, Trilobites, and Euyrps in underwater overworld
– Decreased implant open/close volume by 20%
– Reduced Slingshot fire vol by 10%
– Polar Bear aggro range in the ice cave should be increased to something similar to the other hostile creatures in there.
– Removed non-iceberg Kairuku spawns on TheIsland
– Reduce targeting range of AI in both underwater caves by 50%, and reduced spawn quantity in HARD cave specifically by 33%, also Eels in the hard cave now spawn in groups of 2, not 6
– Baby Wyverns no longer consume too much milk.
– Analog stick panning of 3D Painting Preview is no longer step-based (for precision)
– Fixed case where Gorilla LOD would be on low/fur would vanish from a distance.
– Moved any Explorer Notes previously found in the TEK Cave as it is a gauntlet dungeon and can be distracting for players.
– Gorilla Boss punch sounds adjusted.
– Pegomastax attack SFX are no longer vicious sounding.
– ORP Dinos should no longer have AI’s and thus not be particularly useful in boss fight.
– Fixed a case where TheCenter would have no atmospheric fog.
– SP no longer has a massive slowdown until respawning when suiciding
– Pressing Right Bumper with a controller when the Transponder Node weapon equipped should set the frequency, equivalent to pressing ‚N‘ on keyboard control
– Hesperonis no longer teleports/pops back up to the surface after diving.
– Increased return-from-boss teleport pawn spread (less cases of being stuck when returning back to the Ob!)
– TheCenter Night has been made darker
– SP: Hair grows 20% slower
– Transfer-all sound increased by 33%
– Minimum draw distance increased by 10%
– If there is no inventory or harvesting component on a corpse, it will no longer display it the fact that <NAME> is dead.
– Dragon Player spawn adjusted slightly
– Fixed a case where Wandering Fish would cluster in corner
– FPS no longer dips when you painting yourself
– All HUB UI will be auto-closed when there is no player character (Previously Explorer Note UI that was opened would persist through respawns)
