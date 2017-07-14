ARK: Survival Evolved v262.0 für PC

Wenn ihr ARK: Survival Evolved auf dem PC spielt, habt ihr hoffentlich ein paar Gigabyte Festplattenspeicher frei. Der neueste Patch ist nämlich raus und 5,6 Gigabyte schwer. ARK: Survival Evolved v262.0 merzt zahlreiche Bugs aus. Außerdem gibt es diverse Balance-Änderungen. Sämtliche Details könnt ihr den umfangreichen Patchnotes entnehmen, die unten zu finden sind.

– TheCenter and PGMs now use TheIsland’s alpha spawner arrays.

– TheCenter lightning light flashes now stop after it has rained!

– New Achievement: TheCenter Guardians Achievement for defeating its bosses

– Dragon boss no longer present on TheCenter

– Center Boss damage reduced by 33% versus TheIsland bosses

– Fixed Bosses so they no longer have random levels, but will scale correctly on game and server difficulty.

– Primitive+: Pachyrhino and Lystro are now tameable with Bug repellant and Rare flowers respectively

– Primitve +: Primitve pick axe and torch should now persist after logging out

– Primitive+: Battle axe and Viking axe blueprints now work in the grindstone

– Primitive+: Crash fix for flying over an Explorer Note.

– [Console] No longer crash if generating a PGM after loading TheIsland.

– Improved TheCenter Lava

– Troodon food has increased

– Sounds have been added to the UI Radial Menu

– The implant has been locked to the first slot of inventories

– Leeches have been added to the Swamp Cave

– Significantly reduced the number of Arthros in Swamp Cave

– Improved MoveTo attack trace, should be easier to select smaller targets now.

– When teleporting to player pos via tether, the teleportee now gains a +2 z offset

– Stonepick Melee attacking while running no longer stops the run toggle on controller

– Volume of crouch-prone in-out increased by 45%

– [Console] PGM no longer ooms after initial generation

– New commands to see where Dinos are when hibernated, as well as teleport to the nearest hibernated creature. „cheat hiwarp raptor_character_bp_c“ and „cheat hibernationreport raptor_character_bp_c“

– Fixed a potential lighting issue when leaving the Broodmother Arena

– Fixed some super-bright water reflections

– Increased the capsule size of Pternadon to make sure it can’t fit thru player sized door frames

– Fixed character creation screen cursor not displaying in Primitive+

– Improved Troodon low-poly

– TheCenter now has Obelisk amb sounds ala TheIsland

– No longer missing the option to delete individual player dedicated saves for maps

– Placement Rotation indicator now appears with controller

– Fixed a case where Right Trigger would punch forever

– Pressing B on the controller when you have a Combo Box open will now result in canceling it (eg PGM)

– Correctly focusing on engrams when tabbing between Engram and Inventory UI

– A whole bunch of split-screen bugs were resolved!

– Fixed a case where the UI would focus drop all after placing an item into the quick slot

– Fixed a fog of war exploit in SP

– Fixed ATV not saving

– R. and SG. commands no longer work in console shipping environments

– ATV: RB should toggle first person as when riding a dino, RT should honk horn

– Fixed a case where Megalania couldn’t climb Destructible Rocks — perhaps just on console?

– FPV hands now enter a special ‚dragging‘ anim pose when dragging a body

– When there are no additional element items to load into the weapon, Tek Rifle icon text should say „0%“ (or whatever %), not „0% +“

– Torches on dino saddles now scare away Troodons.

– Fixed a case where Corpse Locator did not work reliably while underwater.

– Fixed an issue where certain engrams weren’t learnable (e.g The Campfire)

– Removed difficulty strings from PGM spawn points

– Fixed a case where Extended H player hud label for tribes would be cut off

– 25 more element to build Tek Generator

– Safari Hat and Thorny Dragon Skins & Parasaur Saddle can be dropped like all the other skins

– Slightly louder & farther atten human death sound

– We now display dino entry icon next to „you have tamed“ notification

– Reduced Dolphin tamed run speed by 15%

– Fixed an issue with low quality Beaver Dams

– Night Vision goggles drain 20% slower (last longer)

– Tek Rifle and Explosives damage foliage

– Increase Explorer Note unlocked volume by 5%

– No longer play time transitions when the player has no pawn.

– Added special corner icon on „skin“ items to tell them apart from regular items.

– Attaching quality torches to saddles no longer converts them into primitive quality when the durability runs out.

– Fixed a case where remote inventories were not transferring to the appropriate folder.

– Gigas are no longer able to gather wood by eating snow trees in the snow biome.

– Fixed Cave spawns on TheCenter

– Accessing a Bee Hive no longer provides health

– LT and RT Functionality swapped for Painting

– Boss Arena teleporter pads and obelisk pads are correctly colourized.

– Obelisk laser beam is now aligned with the terminal center.

– Sand looks darker, wetter, and shinier where appropriate (more for console)

– Rain VFX has been improved to not be so close to the camera and now appears no matter how fast you go

– Cave lighting improved on Carno Island

– Tek Jepack superboost („takeoff“) sound has been changed to make it sound more like a jetpack

– Removed the drop shadow from the right hud icons

– Host Sess UI: Delete Procedural ARK button needs to have a confirmation dialog

– Changed title on „Tame Groups“ panel to „Tame Ordering Groups“ and will now display an asterisk next to the active groups button label text

– Double-tap X (controller) to activate weapon attachment is now indicated on options controls gamepad

– Fixed case where some loading tips would be cut off.

– Tribe Log increased on Console

– Now buttons which are selected appear brighter on the Main Menu’s Help menu.

– Engram label texts are not modulating by the UI panel alpha (thus aren’t fading out with the rest of the UI)

– When you already have a survivor (i.e. you have the respawn button visible), there is a confirmation dialog for when you „Create New Survivor“ saying „Warning: This will destroy your previous Survivor, are you sure you wish to proceed?“

– Fixed a case where the number of empty item blank spots in storage boxes are inaccurate when you have any filter enabled such as search filter or folder filter

– Center burned tree LODs have been improved

– Improved LODs for various trees, twigs, branches, stumps, etc.

– Fixed a case where female face texture may have been lower rez (perhaps console only?)

– The level up animation on the Mammoth no longer causes the player to become a gymnast.

– Dolphins don’t spawn in underwater caves

– Fixed a case where the Alpha Buff wouldn’t display on underwater creatures.

– Improved LODs for Woolly Rhino, Beaver, Camelsaurus, Ichthyornis, Daeodon, Stag, and Sheep.

– TEK Tapejara Saddle now has a torch socket

– Made sure TheCenter prevents flyers in its key caves

– Eliminated any bigfoot ground shakes

– TheCenter now has combat biome appropriate music (ala TheIsland)

– TheCenter now has wind and ambience SFX in the boss area

– Wild beehives are no longer affected by the StructureResistanceMultiplier

– Yuty now has a faster rotation rate when in melee attack range (see the Rex)

– TekCave Purlovias now have a 65% chance to be underground (previously was 50%)

– Wild Itchy now has a 20s delay on its theft attack and a 2500 radius for targeting player or tame after it’s found you.

– After Alpha Ascension, you should have access to the Rex Bionic Skin. After Defeating TheCenter End Bosses, on any difficulty, you should have access to the Giga Bionic Skin.

– Wyverns should now teleport to the Manticore Arena.

– Female now have a status suffocation-enter and suffocation-leave sounds

– Boss Arena Cooldowns are eliminated in Single Player

– There is now a „This Weapon Can’t be Used Here“ prevention volume HUD notification in appropriate areas (e.g boss arenas)

– There is now a 25% chance of fog with any rain!

– More Eels, Trilobites, and Euyrps in underwater overworld

– Decreased implant open/close volume by 20%

– Reduced Slingshot fire vol by 10%

– Polar Bear aggro range in the ice cave should be increased to something similar to the other hostile creatures in there.

– Removed non-iceberg Kairuku spawns on TheIsland

– Reduce targeting range of AI in both underwater caves by 50%, and reduced spawn quantity in HARD cave specifically by 33%, also Eels in the hard cave now spawn in groups of 2, not 6

– Baby Wyverns no longer consume too much milk.

– Analog stick panning of 3D Painting Preview is no longer step-based (for precision)

– Fixed case where Gorilla LOD would be on low/fur would vanish from a distance.

– Moved any Explorer Notes previously found in the TEK Cave as it is a gauntlet dungeon and can be distracting for players.

– Gorilla Boss punch sounds adjusted.

– Pegomastax attack SFX are no longer vicious sounding.

– ORP Dinos should no longer have AI’s and thus not be particularly useful in boss fight.

– Fixed a case where TheCenter would have no atmospheric fog.

– SP no longer has a massive slowdown until respawning when suiciding

– Pressing Right Bumper with a controller when the Transponder Node weapon equipped should set the frequency, equivalent to pressing ‚N‘ on keyboard control

– Hesperonis no longer teleports/pops back up to the surface after diving.

– Increased return-from-boss teleport pawn spread (less cases of being stuck when returning back to the Ob!)

– TheCenter Night has been made darker

– SP: Hair grows 20% slower

– Transfer-all sound increased by 33%

– Minimum draw distance increased by 10%

– If there is no inventory or harvesting component on a corpse, it will no longer display it the fact that <NAME> is dead.

– Dragon Player spawn adjusted slightly

– Fixed a case where Wandering Fish would cluster in corner

– FPS no longer dips when you painting yourself

– All HUB UI will be auto-closed when there is no player character (Previously Explorer Note UI that was opened would persist through respawns)

Quelle: ARK Survival Evolved Forum