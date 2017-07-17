ARK: Survival Evolved Ragnarok erneut für Konsolen verschoben, PC-Update v263.0 und mehr

Wartet ihr schon sehnsüchtig auf die ARK: Survival Evolved Ragnarok Erweiterung für Konsole? Dann müsst ihr nun erneut stark sein. Der kostenlose DLC wurde heute ein weiteres Mal verschoben. Nachdem der Release schon einmal verlegt wurde, hätte die Karte am 19. Juli den Weg auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One finden sollen. Einen neuen Termin gibt es derzeit nicht. In den nächsten Tagen möchten die Entwickler aber einen solchen benennen.

Weiterhin gab man bekannt, dass in dieser Woche das erwartete PlayStation 4 Update kommen soll. Die Rede ist dabei von „definitiv“. Einen Termin kann man jedoch nicht benennen. Stattdessen heißt es nur, man solle zwischen Mittwoch und Freitag mit dem PS4-Patch rechnen.

Für die Xbox One gab es bereits jüngst ein neues ARK: Survival Evolved Update. In Kürze soll ein kleinerer Patch folgen, der einige Fehler (unter anderem den LB+Button Combo Bug) beheben soll. Derzeit wartet das Update auf eine Zertifizierung durch Microsoft. Man hofft darauf, den Patch noch heute anbieten zu können. Bisher ist dies aber nicht der Fall.

Anders sieht es da schon beim PC aus. Heute wurde ein neues und 2,5 Gigabyte großes Update für die PC-Fassung veröffentlicht. Damit haben wir also nun ARK: Survival Evolved v263.0. Die Patchnotes findet ihr unten.

Current version: 263.0

– Fixed a case where the cursor would vanish when navigating through Primitive+ Menus

– Fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be able to see ARK Data items unless you toggled folder view

– Slight increase to Trike Wild damage

– Increased rate at which Alpha creatures spawn in Single Player

– Decreased the amount of Eeels in PGM

– Increased the ride distance on flyers to help getting on them when you’ve fallen in water

– Increased the spread of Terror Bird spawns in the Redwoods so you don’t see as many Terror Bird Armies

– Increased the amount of creatures in TheCEnter Deep Water Zone

– Optimised foliage and Rock destruction meshes

– Jumping Puzzle on the Center now awards 3 top-tier supply crates for completion

– Center Underworld Rafts no longer teleport to the top of the map

– Fixed the dark post processing in TheCenter Deep Water

– Fixed a case where TheCenter Barrier wasn’t visible underwater

– TEK Cave pool now refills your element, as well as causes you damage if you’re not wearing a full element set

– Made the weather effects on TheIsland and Center more visibly clear (you’ll see clouds changing)

– Lots of Deep Sea crates adding to TheCenter Deep Sea Cave

– Added a bunch of Coel to the main waters in TheCenter

– Itchy and Pego will not steal Skins from players

– Ghillie Suit now only has 70 base durability rather than 120

– Reduced the amount of stalling caused by a GC

– Removed all the non-statted items from crates that are higher tier than the first crate where that non-statted item is found

– Fixed an issue where Plesiosaur would spawn at level 35

– You now get an on screen message when you fall off the map

– Fixed a case where the Gorilla Boss would float and walk backwards, unable to attack anything.

– Stego and Rexes socket fixed so no longer laying eggs upside down

– Fixed an issue where you may see blueprints of items inside certain structures (e.g Water skin inside of Water Tap)

– Re mapped some Center Spawns in caves so they aren’t clustered as much

– Fixed Leed spawns on TheCenter so they should not spawn in shallow waters

– Slightly adjusted temperatures across TheIsland and TheCenter so they are more appropriate (e.g warmer in jungles, colder in water)

– Additional damage and health adjustments to the Dragon, Megapithecus, and TheCenter bosses.

– Fixed a case where language translation may not have properly displayed

– Tooltip no longer stays when scrolling the Engram and Inventory UI

– Fixed cases of Overspawn in TheCenter

– Adjusted the IslandCoves PGM to make it more islandy and cove-like?

– Reverted the raft change so foundations can now be stacked again on Official Servers.

Quelle: ARK Forum