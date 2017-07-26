Portal Knights Beta Update v1.1.1 lässt Spieler auf verschiedenen Inseln spielen

Das Portal Knights Beta Update v1.1.1 ist da und es beinhaltet ein häufig verlangtes Feature. Habt ihr euch im Multiplayer auch schon Mal darüber geärgert, dass ihr immer mit euren Mitspielern auf einer Insel spielen müsst und nur gemeinsam wechseln könnt? Mit dem Portal Knights Beta Update v1.1.1 ändert sich dies nun.

Hosts haben nun die Einstellungsmöglichkeit, Spieler auf unterschiedlichen Inseln zu erlauben. Das Feature funktioniert nicht nur im Online-Multiplayer, sondern auch im lokalen Koop-Modus (Splitscreen). Unten findet ihr weitere Details zum Beta-Update. Wenn ihr das Feature testen möchtet, müssen alle Mitspieler das Beta-Update installiert haben. Die Beta aktiviert ihr bei Steam, indem ihr per Rechtsklick in die Spieleigenschaften geht. Dort wählt ihr den hinteren Reiter „BETAS“ aus und wählt dann unten „Public PODI beta“.

• The “Players on different Islands” (PODI) feature allows players in a multiplayer session or in a local split-screen session to visit islands individually. The feature can be toggled on and off in the session configuration menu. This menu can be accessed via the cog-wheel button on the character cards in the character selection menu.

• For the host player of a PODI session the technical requirements increase for RAM usage and upload bandwidth.

• There can be short lags during gameplay when co-players switch islands. This is a known issue and it will be further worked on for future builds.

• There is a rare crash that can occur for PODI when used in local split screen. It can happen when the non-travelling player has the worldmap open at the same time when the co-player is switching islands. It is advisable to not have the worldmap open constantly to avoid this issue.

• Some sounds like the island ambient sound behave incorrectly when playing PODI in local split screen. This is still being worked on.

• Sometimes, in rare occasions, there can be an endless loading screen.

• Some of the “Join”/”Leave” messages don’t show the correct content in all situations. This is being worked on.

• The recipes for blue doors and windows made out of blue concrete blocks have been fixed.

Quelle: Steam

Vielen Dank an Michael, für den Hinweis zu dieser Meldung.