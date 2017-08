Forza Motorsport 7 und Forza Horizon 3 Hoonigan Car Pack angekündigt

A Complete Hoonatic Complete a Championship in every Hoonigan Pack car 100g

Born To Hoon Get 3 Stars on 20 PR Events in any Hoonigan Pack car 100g

Send It! Get 3 Stars on the Hillside Drift Zone in the 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo 25g

Light The Tires Win a Street Race in the 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet „Napalm Nova“ 25g

Flight Of The Hoonicorn Get 3 Stars on the Surfers Park Danger Sign in the 1965 Hoonigan Ford „Hoonicorn“ Mustang 25g

Air Sick Complete a game of Infected in the 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air 50g

Land, Sea, And Air Earn 3 Stars at the Gold Mine, Shipwreck and Airport Danger Signs in the 1979 Hoonigan ‚Loki‘ K5 Blazer 50g

Rockin‘ Horse Perform 25 Ultimate Drift Skills in the 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion 50g

Got That Swagger Bank a 300,000 point skill chain in the 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS 1800 50g