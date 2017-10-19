Portal Knights Update v 1.2 ist da

Das Portal Knights Update v 1.2 ist endlich da. Der Fokus vom Patch liegt auf der Story und der Lore des Spiels. Ihr dürft euch daher auf neue Quests, NPCs, Feinde, interessante Bauwerke und Orte freuen. Die Spielwelt soll dadurch interessanter werden. Passende zum Portal Knights Update v 1.2 gibt es Patchnotes, die ihr unten findet.

FEATURES

– New quest chain for unlocking the worm boss portal. The quest chain will provide:

o New tasks for the players

o New NPC’s with new dialog etc.

o New enemies (C’Thiris Cultists)

o New dungeons inspired by the C’Thiris dungeon setting

o New island environmental look with new plants, block textures etc.

o New item “Boss key” which will be required to unlock the boss portal leading to the first boss

o New rewards such as:

* Cultist vanity armor set

* New “Curse” skill

* C’Thiris basecap vanity item

* Large stone bricks block

* Yellow stone bricks block

* Squid pet

* C’thiris flag item

– New quest chain for unlocking the dragon boss portal. The quest chain will provide:

o New tasks for the players

o New NPC’s with new dialog etc.

o New enemies (Hollow Pirates, Skeleton Pirates)

o New dungeons inspired by pirate themes including a big ship

o New island environmental look inspired by Caribbean atmosphere

o New item “Boss key” which will be required to unlock the boss portal leading to the second boss

o New rewards such as:

* Pirate sabre weapon

* Pirate pistol weapon

* Pirate staff weapon

* Cannons + cannonballs. The new cannon prop can be crafted and placed on any island.

* Pirate vanity armor set

* Pirate parrot pet. It drops with a chance from a unique parrot on the 2-11 island.

* Pirate flag item

– New quest chain for unlocking the hollow king boss portal. The quest chain will provide:

o New tasks for the players

o New NPC with new dialog etc.

o New building inspired by science labs and astronomy equipment

o New item “Boss key” which will be required to unlock the boss portal leading to the third boss

o New rewards such as:

* Meteoroid trophy prop

* Goggles vanity item

* Meteoroid spell

* Laboratory deco props

– Boss portals have a new design and get unlocked

– Additional new items:

o Angel-wing cape: drops from hollow king with a low chance. When equipped the player can jump higher.

o Cat paw potion: sold by a new merchant. It reduces fall damage

o Pirate-certificate deco item

o Fake beard vanity item

o Tinfoil hat vanity item

– New crab enemy on Caribbean and beach islands

– New NPC’s with new dialogs, quests, pre-made dungeons or buildings and special quest rewards.

– There is a new feature available in the universe selection cards, which allows users to reset the universe. The island marked as “Homeland” is excluded from the reset. This will enable the new boss key quests and other new NPCs in old universes as well

– Crystal- and asteroid themed islands have low gravity now

– Loot chests have an improved model and opening animation. They are opened via interaction now instead of destruction

– Chests can now be opened freshly every time an island is re-visited

– Most dungeon deco props can now be mined and placed by the player.

– Shelves and cupboards in buildings and dungeons are pre-filled with deco props now

– Rapid placement of blocks has been made smoother

– Jumping while opening a door no longer causes getting stuck in the door

– Miner helmet flame is no longer obstructing sight in first person camera mode

– Various bug-fixes for events, island loading, sounds etc.“

– Some islands have a new environmental appearance with a different dirt texture, new plants, lighting, sounds, props etc.:

o “Oasis” (variation from Desert)

o “Beach” (variation of Carribean)

o “Deathtree” (variation of Toxic)

o “Hollowland” (variation of Crystal)

o “Redspace” (variation of Asteroid)

– Vacant islands are available via an in-game merchant.

o The player buys a teleportation scroll “Deed” which permanently unlocks a completely flat island without enemies.

o The merchants sell unlimited amounts of different basic building blocks for easy construction.

– 2 new enemy invasion events for the pool of randomly occurring events. (Mummy Invasion and Stoneguardian Invasion)

CHANGES

– Reduced save data size

– Reduced memory usage and faster loading

– Improved LOD for better performance on medium and large islands

– Health, Mana and Experience orbs only drop when needed by any of the players

– Recipes only drop, if at least one player in the group doesn’t know them already

FIXES

– Fixed incompatibility and connection loss problems with some sound devices

Quelle: Steam