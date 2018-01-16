Forza Motorsport 7: Update, Totino’s Car Pack und zwei kostenlose Fahrzeuge

Forza Motorsport 7 Spieler haben derzeit allen Grund zur Freude. Das neueste Spielupdate ist da und merzt diverse Fehler aus. Details findet ihr in den Patchnotes, die ihr wie gewohnt unter der Meldung findet. Damit allerdings nicht genug. Das neueste Car Pack hört auf den Namen „Totino’s Car Pack“ und bietet sieben Fahrzeuge. Über die folgenden Autos dürft ihr euch freuen:

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

1997 Lotus Elise GT1

1967 Nissan R380 II

1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau

1967 Volkswagen Type 3 1600 L

1970 Citroen 2CV

1968 Subaru 360

Ihr habt kein Geld für den DLC und auch den Car Pass nicht gekauft? Dann dürft ihr euch trotzdem über Zuwachs für eure virtuelle Garage freuen. Das kostenlose Hyundai Car Pack beschert euch zwei neue Autos. Enthalten sind der Veloster Turbo und der Special N Model Veloster.

Patchnotes:

MULTIPLAYER

– Fixed an issue where, in a game of Tag, a player would see the notification “You are it!” despite not actually being “It.”

AUDIO

– Fixed an issue where some players would lose audio in the Main Menu after disconnecting from a public multiplayer race.

CARS

– Fixed a bug where the Ferrari 599 GTO would not change engine sounds after installing the Twin Turbo aspiration upgrade.

PC

– Fixed an issue where setting Dynamic Optimization to “on” after having manually adjusted Advanced settings does not override Advanced settings.

– Fixed an issue where some players’ games were crashing when browsing cars in various screens.

– Fixed an issue where audio was not heard when navigating up and down in the Current, Past & Future Leagues series tabs.

– Fixed an issue where, if a player entered a Text to Speech message using only symbols, the game would crash.



SPLIT SCREEN

– Rewards sequence now players for both Player 1 and Player 2 in Splitscreen.

– Fixed an issue whether neither player in Splitscreen could access the #Forzathon menu.

FREE PLAY

– When setting up “Number of Laps” or “Time”-based End Condition, players will now automatically default to intuitive “Scoring Type” and “Bigger is Better” settings.

– Fixed an issue where the 1962 Porsche 804 would not race against any other 804 models in Free Play.

#FORZATHON

– Fixed an issue where players could use rewind to quickly to gain multiple completed laps on certain #Forzathon events.

LEAGUES

– Players can now cancel matchmaking after moving into a new band by pressing the B button.

– Fixed an issue where some players would see hitching in Leagues over multiple consecutive races.



MISCELLANEOUS

– Fixed an issue in Bowling and Autocross events, where the objective would not update in the pre-race menu if the player changed the difficulty via the “suggested difficulty change pop-up”.

– Fixed an issue where “Engine Specification” pop-up would appear in Forzavista in some cases.

– When selecting the number of laps for a race, lap count will accelerate as player scrolls to larger numbers.

– Fixed an issue where only hood or bumper cameras were used for replay sequence on Maple Valley Reverse.

– Fixed an issue where only English keyboard is shown whenever a user had their game or console language set to something other than English.

Vielen Dank an Clarissa, Marcel und Markus für den Hinweis zu dieser News.

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net