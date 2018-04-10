Startseite » News » Xbox One & Xbox 360: Spring Add-On Sale
Xbox One & Xbox 360: Spring Add-On Sale

Tim 10. April 2018

Ihr besitzt ein paar coole Spiele, seit jedoch von vorne bis hinten mit den Inhalten durch? Kein Problem, im Xbox Spring Addon-Sale könnt ihr DLCs und Erweiterungen reduziert erwerben und so eure Lieblingsspiele erweitern. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel dank Gears of War 4 und Just Cause 3 DLCs noch mehr krachende Action auf eure Xbox One holen.

Die Angebote sind gültig bis zum 17. April um 12 Uhr MESZ.

Xbox Spring Add-On Sale

TitelRabattPlattform
1000 Neverwinter Zen15%Xbox One
11000 Neverwinter Zen25%Xbox One
13,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points15%Xbox One
13,000 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points15%Xbox One
13,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points15%Xbox One
13,000 Call of Duty: WWII Points15%Xbox One
2000 Neverwinter Zen20%Xbox One
23000 Neverwinter Zen25%Xbox One
500 Neverwinter Zen15%Xbox One
5300 Neverwinter Zen20%Xbox One
7 Days to Die – Action Pack50%Xbox One
7 Days to Die – The Detention Squad50%Xbox One
7 Days to Die – The Walking Dead Skin Pack50%Xbox One
7 Days to Die – The Walking Dead Skin Pack 250%Xbox One
7 Days to Die – The Walking Dead Skin Pack Bundle50%Xbox One
9,500 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points15%Xbox One
9,500 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points15%Xbox One
9,500 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points15%Xbox One
9,500 Call of Duty: WWII Points15%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Bombshells Skins Pack20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Carnage a Trois Skins Pack20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squad Skins Pack20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent Pack40%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent Pack40%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC – Day One Edition20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC – Digital Edition20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC – Retail Edition20%Xbox One
Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent Pack40%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 1,680 G1C10%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 20,800 G1C30%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 3,052 G1C10%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 4,600 G1C20%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 400 G1C10%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 816 G1C10%Xbox One
APB Reloaded – 9,600 G1C20%Xbox One
ARK: Aberration15%Xbox One
ARK: Scorched Earth30%Xbox One
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass30%Xbox One
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass75%Xbox One
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass30%Xbox One
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass67%Xbox One
Batman: Arkham Knight – Season Pass50%Xbox One
Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)40%Xbox One
Battle Ages – Town of Gems (550)80%Xbox One
Battle Islands – Bag of Gold (550)80%Xbox One
Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle85%Xbox One
Battlefield 1 Heroes of the Great War Bundle70%Xbox One
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass75%Xbox One
Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle35%Xbox One
Battlefield 4 Premium75%Xbox One
Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle75%Xbox One
Battlefield Hardline Premium75%Xbox One
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Shortcut Bundle75%Xbox One
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass40%Xbox One
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack50%Xbox One
Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass20%Xbox One
Carmageddon: Max Damage -Tez Eagle Pack50%Xbox One
Carmageddon: Max Damage – Iron Hawk Pack50%Xbox One
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass30%Xbox One
Cities: Skylines – Snowfall30%Xbox One
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter50%Xbox One
Dead by Daylight: Head Case50%Xbox One
Dead by Daylight: Leatherface50%Xbox One
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter50%Xbox One
Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter33%Xbox One
Dead Rising 4 Season Pass60%Xbox One
Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass15%Xbox One
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass70%Xbox One
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer35%Xbox One
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 140%Xbox One
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 220%Xbox One
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack Set40%Xbox One
Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass40%Xbox One
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock 60%Xbox One
Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or50%Xbox One
Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake50%Xbox One
Euro Fishing: Season Pass50%Xbox One
Evolve Hunting Season 160%Xbox One
Evolve Hunting Season 260%Xbox One
Fallout 4 Season Pass40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Automatron40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Far Harbor40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Nuka-World40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop40%Xbox One
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop40%Xbox One
Far Cry 4 Season Pass67%Xbox One
For Honor Season Pass50%Xbox One
Forza Horizon 3 Complete Add-Ons Collection70%Xbox One
Gears of War 4 – Run the Jewels Airdrop50%Xbox One
Gears of War 4 – Season Pass50%Xbox One
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack85%Xbox One
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack50%Xbox One
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts33%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Colony Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Commander Jerome Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Icons of War30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Kinsano Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Operation: Spearbreaker30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Seasons Pass50%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Sergeant Johnson Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Serina & Spearbreaker Bundle30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: Serina Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: The Arbiter Leader Pack30%Xbox One
Halo Wars 2: YapYap THE DESTROYER Leader Pack30%Xbox One
HAWKEN – Starter Pack85%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty Pack50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – The Combat Stimulant Pack50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – The Guerilla Care Package50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – The Revolutionary Spirit Pack50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom50%Xbox One
Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull Pack50%Xbox One
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack30%Xbox One
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass70%Xbox One
Killing Floor 2 Cardboard Knight Uniform Bundle25%Xbox One
Killing Floor 2 Commando Chicken Bundle25%Xbox One
Killing Floor 2 Horzine Mark 7 Suit Bundle25%Xbox One
Killing Floor 2 Horzine Supply Crate Key25%Xbox One
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass85%Xbox One
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass50%Xbox One
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass30%Xbox One
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass50%Xbox One
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass40%Xbox One
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass40%Xbox One
Lords of the Fallen – Complete Edition Bundle80%Xbox One
Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Starter Pack50%Xbox One
Mafia III Season Pass50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Avenging Army Costume Pack50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Black Panther50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Black Widow30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Character Pass30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Monster Hunter50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume Pack50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Premium Costume Pass30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Sigma50%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume Pack30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Venom30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – Winter Soldier30%Xbox One
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – World Warriors Costume Pack50%Xbox One
Middle-earth: Shadow of War75%Xbox One
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass15%Xbox One
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass15%Xbox One
Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion50%Xbox One
Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero50%Xbox One
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)60%Xbox One
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)60%Xbox One
Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack50%Xbox One
Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack 250%Xbox One
Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack35%Xbox One
Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack35%Xbox One
Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack35%Xbox One
Outlast Whistleblower75%Xbox One
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!50%Xbox One
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle50%Xbox One
Phantom Dust – Multiplayer Content Pack67%Xbox One
Portal Knights – Bibot Box 25%Xbox One
Portal Knights – Emoji Box25%Xbox One
Portal Knights – Lobot Box25%Xbox One
Project CARS 2 Season Pass40%Xbox One
Prominence Poker – Made Bundle85%Xbox One
Raiders of the Broken Planet – Alien Myths Bundle50%Xbox One
Raiders of the Broken Planet – Alien Myths Campaign50%Xbox One
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack60%Xbox One
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Banned Footage Vol 140%Xbox One
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Banned Footage Vol 240%Xbox One
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard End of Zoe20%Xbox One
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass40%Xbox One
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume pack60%Xbox One
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass60%Xbox One
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass67%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – Rock Band Rivals Expansion50%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “(Sittin’ on the) Dock of the Bay (Take 2)” – Otis Redding15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Black Sunshine” – White Zombie15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Blue Sky” – The Allman Brothers Band15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “China Cat Sunflower” – The Grateful Dead15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” – Dierks Bentley15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Free Bird” – Lynyrd Skynyrd15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Hella Good” – No Doubt15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Island in the Sun” – Weezer15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Listen to the Music” – The Doobie Brothers15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “No Rain” – Blind Melon15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Rain Is a Good Thing” – Luke Bryan15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Scarlet Begonias” – The Grateful Dead15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Sundial” – Wolfmother15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Sweater Weather” – The Neighbourhood15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “The Sign” – Ace of Base15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Three Little Birds” – Bob Marley and the Wailers15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “Thunder” – Imagine Dragons15%Xbox One
Rock Band 4 – “You Make My Dreams” – Hall & Oates15%Xbox One
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS30%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen15%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen25%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen20%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen25%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 500 Zen15%Xbox One
Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen20%Xbox One
Steep Road to the Olympics50%Xbox One
STEEP Season Pass50%Xbox One
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass30%Xbox One
The Only Traitor 50%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Bundle40%Xbox One
The Sims 4 City Living50%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff40%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff40%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff40%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Vampires40%Xbox One
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff40%Xbox One
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)50%Xbox One
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass50%Xbox One
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine50%Xbox One
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone50%Xbox One
Titanfall 2: Prime Titan Bundle50%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost War Pass33%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass50%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road33%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand50%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass60%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival50%Xbox One
Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground50%Xbox One
Trove Eclipse Pack70%Xbox One
Trove – Double Dragon Pack70%Xbox One
Trove – Mega Menagerie Pack70%Xbox One
Watch Dogs2 Human Conditions50%Xbox One
Watch Dogs2 – No Compromise50%Xbox One
WATCH_DOGS Season Pass50%Xbox One
Watch_Dogs2 – Season Pass60%Xbox One
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass40%Xbox One
XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack50%Xbox One
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen25%Xbox One
Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal60%Xbox 360
Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy60%Xbox 360
Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption 60%Xbox 360
Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass70%Xbox 360
BioShock Infinite Season Pass50%Xbox 360
Borderlands 2 Season Pass70%Xbox 360
Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Season Pass60%Xbox 360
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass 50%Xbox 360
Dead Space 2: Severed100%Xbox 360
Defiance: Apex Arkhunter Bundle60%Xbox 360
Defiance: Evolved Arkhunter Bundle50%Xbox 360
Defiance: Gold Edition50%Xbox 360
Defiance: Hunter Pack50%Xbox 360
Defiance: Recruit Pack50%Xbox 360
Defiance: VBI Ultimate Pack60%Xbox 360
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link85%Xbox 360
Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa50%Xbox 360
Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege50%Xbox 360
Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song50%Xbox 360
Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt50%Xbox 360
Fallout 3: Broken Steel40%Xbox 360
Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta40%Xbox 360
Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage40%Xbox 360
Fallout 3: Point Lookout40%Xbox 360
Fallout 3: The Pitt40%Xbox 360
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money 40%Xbox 360
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts 40%Xbox 360
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road40%Xbox 360
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues40%Xbox 360
FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison60%Xbox 360
FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack60%Xbox 360
Far Cry 4 Season Pass67%Xbox 360
FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis60%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 Season Pass50%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – Lancer Complete Launch Collection Skin50%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – RAAM’s Shadow: Pack 250%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – Retro Lancer Launch Collection Weapon Skin Set50%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – Shotguns Launch Collection Weapon Skin50%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – Weapon Skin Collection – Launch Collection50%Xbox 360
Gears of War 3 – Weapon Skin Gun Pack – Hammerburst50%Xbox 360
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony60%Xbox 360
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned 50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 2: Arrival 50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow Broker50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 2: Overlord50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2)67%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 3: From Ashes 50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 3: Leviathan 50%Xbox 360
Mass Effect 3: Omega 67%Xbox 360
Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass75%Xbox 360
Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion50%Xbox 360
Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero50%Xbox 360
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) 60%Xbox 360
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass 60%Xbox 360
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) 60%Xbox 360
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass 50%Xbox 360
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack50%Xbox 360
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costumes Pack60%Xbox 360
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass75%Xbox 360
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass67%Xbox 360
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode67%Xbox 360
ROTTR: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch 67%Xbox 360
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake85%Xbox 360
State of Decay: Breakdown 75%Xbox 360
State of Decay: Lifeline75%Xbox 360
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion – Knights of the Nine40%Xbox 360
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion – Shivering Isles40%Xbox 360
The Walking Dead: 400 Days60%Xbox 360
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)60%Xbox 360
The Walking Dead: Season Two – Season Pass60%Xbox 360
The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass60%Xbox 360
Watch_Dogs Season Pass70%Xbox 360
World of Tanks – HMH AMX 13 5720%Xbox 360
World of Tanks – Lycan T7110%Xbox 360
World of Tanks – Verzila KV-4K & T-12730%Xbox 360
WWE 2K17 Season Pass40%Xbox 360

Quelle: Major Nelson

 

 

1 Kommentar auf "Xbox One & Xbox 360: Spring Add-On Sale"

Tim
Tim

Kleiner Hinweis:

Derzeit ist die „Forza Horizon 3 Complete Add-Ons Collection“ nicht verfügbar.

Antworten
10. April 2018 16:00
