Xbox One & Xbox 360: Spring Add-On Sale

Ihr besitzt ein paar coole Spiele, seit jedoch von vorne bis hinten mit den Inhalten durch? Kein Problem, im Xbox Spring Addon-Sale könnt ihr DLCs und Erweiterungen reduziert erwerben und so eure Lieblingsspiele erweitern. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel dank Gears of War 4 und Just Cause 3 DLCs noch mehr krachende Action auf eure Xbox One holen.

Die Angebote sind gültig bis zum 17. April um 12 Uhr MESZ.

Xbox Spring Add-On Sale

Quelle: Major Nelson