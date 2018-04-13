Xbox 360 & Xbox One: Deals With Gold KW 15

Bei Xbox LIVE läuft derzeit der Spring Add-On Sale. Xbox LIVE Goldmitglieder profitieren darüber hinaus von den Deals with Gold. Bis nächsten Dienstag dürft ihr euch über die unten aufgelisteten Angebote freuen. Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt sind für Goldmember drin. Wer Lust auf einen Ausflug ins finstere Mittelalter hat, darf sich auf 17 Prozent Rabatt auf Kingdom Come: Deliverance freuen. Ihr möchtet lieber rasant unterwegs sein? In dem Fall dürft ihr euch über Angeobte aus dem Bereich Rennspiele freuen. Es gibt unter anderem DiRT 4 und DiRT Rally reduziert.
Übersicht Deals With Gold KW15
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DiRT 4
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DiRT Rally
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|F1 2016
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|F1 2017
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Kill The Bad Guy
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17%
|NeuroVoider
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Outcast – Second Contact
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Pankapu
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Rugby 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Splasher
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Trove Fast Fortune
|Add-On
|25%
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|X-Morph: Defense
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Alien Breed 2: Assault
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Alien Rage
|Games On Demand
|80%
|GRID 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|GRID Autosport
|Games On Demand
|75%
Quelle: Major Nelson
