Xbox 360 & Xbox One: Deals With Gold KW 15

Bei Xbox LIVE läuft derzeit der Spring Add-On Sale. Xbox LIVE Goldmitglieder profitieren darüber hinaus von den Deals with Gold. Bis nächsten Dienstag dürft ihr euch über die unten aufgelisteten Angebote freuen. Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt sind für Goldmember drin. Wer Lust auf einen Ausflug ins finstere Mittelalter hat, darf sich auf 17 Prozent Rabatt auf Kingdom Come: Deliverance freuen. Ihr möchtet lieber rasant unterwegs sein? In dem Fall dürft ihr euch über Angeobte aus dem Bereich Rennspiele freuen. Es gibt unter anderem DiRT 4 und DiRT Rally reduziert.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW15

Deals With Gold KW15. Angebote sind nur für Xbox LIVE Goldmitglieder verfügbar.

Quelle: Major Nelson