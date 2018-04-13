Startseite » News » Xbox 360 & Xbox One: Deals With Gold KW 15
Xbox 360 & Xbox One: Deals With Gold KW 15

13. April 2018

Bei Xbox LIVE läuft derzeit der Spring Add-On Sale. Xbox LIVE Goldmitglieder profitieren darüber hinaus von den Deals with Gold. Bis nächsten Dienstag dürft ihr euch über die unten aufgelisteten Angebote freuen. Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt sind für Goldmember drin. Wer Lust auf einen Ausflug ins finstere Mittelalter hat, darf sich auf 17 Prozent Rabatt auf Kingdom Come: Deliverance freuen. Ihr möchtet lieber rasant unterwegs sein? In dem Fall dürft ihr euch über Angeobte aus dem Bereich Rennspiele freuen. Es gibt unter anderem DiRT 4 und DiRT Rally reduziert.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW15

TitelPlattformRabatt
Aven ColonyXbox One Game50%
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced25%
DiRT 4Xbox One Game70%
DiRT RallyXbox One Game80%
F1 2016Xbox One Game75%
F1 2017Xbox One X Enhanced70%
Kill The Bad GuyXbox One Game45%
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox One X Enhanced17%
NeuroVoiderXbox One Game50%
Outcast – Second ContactXbox One Game50%
Overcooked: Gourmet EditionXbox One Game67%
PankapuXbox One Game35%
Rugby 18Xbox One X Enhanced60%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s DaughterXbox One Game75%
SplasherXbox One Game35%
Styx: Master of ShadowsXbox One Game75%
The Escapists: Supermax EditionXbox One Game75%
Trove Fast FortuneAdd-On25%
WRC 6 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game80%
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%
WRC Collection FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%
X-Morph: DefenseXbox One Game33%
Alien Breed 2: AssaultGames On Demand75%
Alien RageGames On Demand80%
GRID 2Backward Compatible75%
GRID AutosportGames On Demand75%
Deals With Gold KW15. Angebote sind nur für Xbox LIVE Goldmitglieder verfügbar.

Quelle: Major Nelson

