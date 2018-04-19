Forza Motorsport 7 April Update und K1 Speed Car Pack sind da

Mit etwas Verspätung sind heute das Forza Motorsport 7 April Update und K1 Speed Car Pack erschienen. Das Update beinhaltet auch das neue Telemetrie-Feature für den Zuschauermodus. Außerdem könnt ihr nun in Multiplayerlobbys eine Probefahrt machen. Was sonst noch neu ist, erfahrt ihr in den Patchnotes. Diese findet ihr wie gewohnt unten.

Das K1 Speed Car Pack ist ebenfalls seit heute verfügbar. Der DLC ist Teil vom Car Pass oder einzeln für 6,99 Euro erhältlich. Folgende Fahrzeuge sind enthalten:

1976 Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette

1985 Nissan #83 Electramotive Engineering GTP ZX-Turbo

1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport

1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6

1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS

2017 Maserati Levante S

2018 Honda Odyssey

Forza Motorsport 7 April Update Patchnotes:

PC

Fixed an issue where PC players were running into an extensive hitch in performance every time they used Alt-Tab to return to the game.

Fixed an issue where game would hard lock after tabbing out from multiplayer Spectate to the race lobby.

Particles will no longer clip into the ground when DRS “Particle Resolution” is set to “Full.”

Corrected mouse control behavior when using the Spectate Ticker and Telemetry functions.

Fixed an issue where some PC players were encountering black screens in between MP races.

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 1972 Land Rover Series III where the front tires were missing turning animation.

Fixed an issue with the 1997 Honda Civic Type R where the driver’s hands clipped through the steering wheel while in neutral position.

Corrected the position of the air vent in the cockpit for the 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS.

Fixed an issue with the 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5 where the manufacturer livery on the sides of the car clipped with the vehicle’s body when damaged.

Fixed an issue with the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, where the aftermarket Forza rear wing would clip through the supports around the tire.

Fixed an issue with the 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458, where the right side door livery was mirrored from the left side door during races.

Reduced darkness of windscreen for the 1976 Brabham #8 Motor Racing Development BT45B.

Tracks

Fixed issues for inside apex curbs that caused players to unrealistically slow down. These fixes affect the following tracks: LeMans, Hockenheim, Monza, and Circuit of the Americas.

Livery Editor

Fixed an issue where livery decals applied to one side of the 2016 Ariel Nomad were duplicated to the interior and the opposite side of the vehicle.

Multiplayer

Improved general menu performance when entering a public race in progress.

Fixed an issue where a private lobby host would be moved to the back of the grid before entering the “verify the grid” screen.

Fixed an issue where some players in a lobby would not load to the next track and would miss the race.

Ticker feature that are time based now use the “00:00:00” format.

Fixed an issue where, in a private lobby, if the host set Weather Type to “Rain”, the lobby would switch to “Partly Cloudy” conditions.

Players can no longer “ready up” during Verify Grid screen.

Removed Collection Tier icon on opponent label Gamertags from multiplayer and Spectate.

Fixed an issue where elements of the Car Info Spectate Telemetry UI were persisting between instances of Spectating during a single race.

UI

Fixed an issue where UI would be blocked by a car during map load between races.

Accessories

The analog handbrake for Fanatec wheels will now work with the console versions of Forza 7.

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net

Vielen Dank an Dominik und Marcel für den Hinweis zu dieser News.