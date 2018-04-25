Startseite » News » PlayStation Store Big in Japan Sale
Der PlayStation Store lockt aktuell mit neuen Schnäppchen. Dieses Mal liegt der Fokus auf japanischen Spielen. Der PlayStation Store Big in Japan Sale bietet Games wie Monster Hunter: World, NieR Automata und Persona 5 zu lukrativen Preisen an. Unten findet ihr einige der Angebote inklusive einer praktischen Suchfunktion. Ihr möchtet noch mehr? Im PlayStation Store gibt es Hunderte Angebote, die ihr euch hier ansehen könnt. Habt ihr etwas für euch gefunden, oder lässt euch der Sale kalt?

TitelPreisPlattform
Monster Hunter: World44,99 Euro (stat 69,99 Euro)PS4
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition52,49 Euro (statt 79,99 Euro)PS4
Shadow of the Colossus 24,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)PS4
Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition39,99 Euro (statt 94,99 Euro)PS4
Tekken 7 - Season Pass14,99 Euro (statt 24,99 Euro)PS4
Tekken 729,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)PS4
NieR: Automata34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)PS4
Bloodborne14,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)PS4
Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition19,99 Euro (statt 44,99 Euro)PS4
The Last Guardian14,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)PS4
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition9,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)PS4
Okami HD13,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)PS4
Persona 529,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)PS4
Persona 5: Ultimate Edition39,99 Euro (statt 99,99 Euro)PS4
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD 14,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)PS4
Final Fantasy TYPE-0 HD9,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)PS4
Final Fantasy VII7,99 Euro (statt 15,99 Euro)PS4
Yakuza Kiwami12,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)PS4
Yakuza Zero23,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)PS4
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)PS4
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)PS4
Tales of Berseria24,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)PS4
Tales of Zestiria - Digitale Standardedition11,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)PS4
Suikoden IV3,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)PS3
Suikoden III3,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)PS3
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel7,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)PS3
Yakuza: Dead Souls6,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)PS3
Battle Princess of Arcadias4,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)PS3
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth14,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)PS Vita
Root Letter9,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)PS Vita
Final Fantasy VII4,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)PS Vita

