Der PlayStation Store lockt aktuell mit neuen Schnäppchen. Dieses Mal liegt der Fokus auf japanischen Spielen. Der PlayStation Store Big in Japan Sale bietet Games wie Monster Hunter: World, NieR Automata und Persona 5 zu lukrativen Preisen an. Unten findet ihr einige der Angebote inklusive einer praktischen Suchfunktion. Ihr möchtet noch mehr? Im PlayStation Store gibt es Hunderte Angebote, die ihr euch hier ansehen könnt. Habt ihr etwas für euch gefunden, oder lässt euch der Sale kalt?
PlayStation Store Big in Japan Sale
|Titel
|Preis
|Plattform
|Monster Hunter: World
|44,99 Euro (stat 69,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition
|52,49 Euro (statt 79,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Shadow of the Colossus
|24,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition
|39,99 Euro (statt 94,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Tekken 7 - Season Pass
|14,99 Euro (statt 24,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Tekken 7
|29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
|PS4
|NieR: Automata
|34,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Bloodborne
|14,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
|19,99 Euro (statt 44,99 Euro)
|PS4
|The Last Guardian
|14,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)
|PS4
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|9,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Okami HD
|13,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Persona 5
|29,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
|39,99 Euro (statt 99,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD
|14,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Final Fantasy TYPE-0 HD
|9,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII
|7,99 Euro (statt 15,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Yakuza Kiwami
|12,99 Euro (statt 34,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Yakuza Zero
|23,99 Euro (statt 59,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
|19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
|19,99 Euro (statt 49,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Tales of Berseria
|24,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Tales of Zestiria - Digitale Standardedition
|11,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)
|PS4
|Suikoden IV
|3,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)
|PS3
|Suikoden III
|3,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)
|PS3
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|7,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
|PS3
|Yakuza: Dead Souls
|6,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
|PS3
|Battle Princess of Arcadias
|4,99 Euro (statt 29,99 Euro)
|PS3
|Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
|14,99 Euro (statt 39,99 Euro)
|PS Vita
|Root Letter
|9,99 Euro (statt 19,99 Euro)
|PS Vita
|Final Fantasy VII
|4,99 Euro (statt 9,99 Euro)
|PS Vita
Quelle: PlayStation Store
