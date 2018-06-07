Startseite » News » Xbox: Deals with Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 23
Deals With Gold

Xbox: Deals with Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 23

Tim 7. Juni 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Nur noch wenige Tage – dann findet die erste E3 2018 Pressekonferenz statt. Wir dürfen auf zahlreiche Neuankündigungen hoffen. Vorher könnt ihr euch aber noch günstig mit bereits erhältlichen Spielen eindecken. Bei Xbox LIVE warten die Deals with Gold und ein Spotlights Sale auf euch. Schnäppchen, wohin das Auge reicht. Zu den Highlights gehören Divinity Original Sin, GTA  San Andreas und FIFA 18.

Wie gewohnt findet ihr unten die Tabellen mit allen Angeboten. Dank der praktischen Suchfunktion könnt ihr blitzschnell herausfinden, ob euer Wunschspiel ebenfalls dabei ist.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 23

TitelPlattformRabatt
A Boy and His BlobXbox One60%
Anima: Gate of MemoriesXbox One50%
AnoxemiaXbox One75%
BLEED 2Xbox One50%
CastlesXbox One80%
Dead AllianceXbox One70%
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One70%
Demon´s CrystalsXbox One75%
Divinity Original SinXbox One75%
Ginger: Beyond the CrystalXbox One67%
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One50%
Heart & SlashXbox One75%
Lock’s QuestXbox One70%
Nightmare BoyXbox One33%
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One35%
Pure Farming 2018Xbox One30%
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and PunishmentsXbox One75%
Spintires: MudRunnerXbox One50%
The DwarvesXbox One75%
The TechnomancerXbox One75%
Torment: Tides of NumeneraXbox One70%
Vostok IncXbox One50%
ZenithXbox One75%
Goosebumps: The GameGames On Demand50%
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasXbox One / Xbox 36035%
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand50%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteXbox One / Xbox 36035%
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One / Xbox 36060%

Xbox Spotlight Sale KW 21

TitelPlattformRabatt
Battlefield 1: In the Name of the TsarXbox One DLC100%
Battlefield 4: Final StandXbox One DLC100%
Disco Dodgeball – REMIXXbox One20%
FIFA 18Xbox One50%
FIFA 18 ICON EditionXbox One50%
FIFA 18 Ronaldo EditionXbox One50%
STAR WARS Battlefront IIXbox One60%

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft

 

Tags

Schreibe etwas dazu!

avatar
  Kommentare Abonnieren  
Benachrichtige mich zu:
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2018 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.