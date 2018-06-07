Xbox: Deals with Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 23

Nur noch wenige Tage – dann findet die erste E3 2018 Pressekonferenz statt. Wir dürfen auf zahlreiche Neuankündigungen hoffen. Vorher könnt ihr euch aber noch günstig mit bereits erhältlichen Spielen eindecken. Bei Xbox LIVE warten die Deals with Gold und ein Spotlights Sale auf euch. Schnäppchen, wohin das Auge reicht. Zu den Highlights gehören Divinity Original Sin, GTA San Andreas und FIFA 18.
Wie gewohnt findet ihr unten die Tabellen mit allen Angeboten. Dank der praktischen Suchfunktion könnt ihr blitzschnell herausfinden, ob euer Wunschspiel ebenfalls dabei ist.
Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 23
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|A Boy and His Blob
|Xbox One
|60%
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|Xbox One
|50%
|Anoxemia
|Xbox One
|75%
|BLEED 2
|Xbox One
|50%
|Castles
|Xbox One
|80%
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One
|70%
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One
|70%
|Demon´s Crystals
|Xbox One
|75%
|Divinity Original Sin
|Xbox One
|75%
|Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
|Xbox One
|67%
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One
|50%
|Heart & Slash
|Xbox One
|75%
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One
|70%
|Nightmare Boy
|Xbox One
|33%
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|35%
|Pure Farming 2018
|Xbox One
|30%
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|Xbox One
|75%
|Spintires: MudRunner
|Xbox One
|50%
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One
|75%
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One
|75%
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Xbox One
|70%
|Vostok Inc
|Xbox One
|50%
|Zenith
|Xbox One
|75%
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Xbox One / Xbox 360
|35%
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Xbox One / Xbox 360
|35%
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Xbox One / Xbox 360
|60%
Xbox Spotlight Sale KW 21
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar
|Xbox One DLC
|100%
|Battlefield 4: Final Stand
|Xbox One DLC
|100%
|Disco Dodgeball – REMIX
|Xbox One
|20%
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One
|50%
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Xbox One
|60%
Quelle: Major Nelson
Bildquelle: Microsoft
