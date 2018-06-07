Startseite » News » Xbox E3 Sale und Amazon Xbox Angebote
Xbox E3 Sale und Amazon Xbox Angebote

Passend zur nahenden E3 2018 gibt es derzeit reichlich Sales. Bei Xbox LIVE könnt ihr zahlreiche Spiele und DLCs günstig bekommen. Zum Beispiel Assassin’s Creed: Origins, ARK: Survival Evolved und Cuphead. Unten findet ihr eine Tabelle mit allen Angeboten des Xbox LIVE E3 Sale.

Sparen könnt ihr derzeit zudem bei Amazon Xbox Angeboten. Dort erhaltet ihr zum Beispiel 6 Monate GamePass für 29,99 Euro und 6 Monate Xbox LIVE Gold für 19,99 Euro. In der folgenden Liste findet ihr die aktuellen Angebote von Amazon. Bei den Links handelt es sich um sogenannte Affiliate Links, mit denen ihr mich und meine Arbeit unterstützt. Für euch entstehen dabei keine Mehrkosten.

Xbox E3 Sale '18

Titel
PlattformRabatt
ABZÛXbox One50%
Agents of MayhemXbox One75%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundleXbox One75%
APB Reloaded 1,680 G1CXbox One DLC10%
APB Reloaded 20,800 G1CXbox One DLC30%
APB Reloaded 3,052 G1CXbox One DLC10%
APB Reloaded 4,600 G1CXbox One DLC20%
APB Reloaded 400 G1CXbox One DLC10%
APB Reloaded 816 G1CXbox One DLC10%
APB Reloaded 9,600 G1CXbox One DLC20%
ARK: AberrationXbox One DLC40%
ARK: Scorched EarthXbox One DLC60%
Ark: Survival EvolvedXbox One60%
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s EditionXbox One50%
ARK: Survival Evolved Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One50%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITIONXbox One45%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITIONXbox One50%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsXbox One DLC25%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesXbox One DLC25%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One33%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassXbox One DLC67%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One60%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One60%
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One15%
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox One50%
Batman: Return to ArkhamXbox One50%
Battlefield 1 Premium PassXbox One DLC75%
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One75%
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One80%
Battlefield Anniversary BundleXbox One60%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One80%
Beyond EyesXbox One75%
Brothers: a Tale of Two SonsXbox Game Pass70%
Bundle: South Park : The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but WholeXbox One30%
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One40%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital DeluxeXbox One30%
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One35%
Call of Duty: WWII – Season PassXbox One DLC30%
CandlemanXbox One30%
Conan ExilesXbox One40%
Constructor Xbox One50%
CupheadXbox Play Anywhere15%
Dark Souls IIIXbox One75%
Dark Souls III – Deluxe EditionXbox One67%
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IXbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IIXbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IIIXbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IVXbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017)Xbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Starter Pack by LexCorpXbox One DLC40%
DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017)Xbox One40%
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%
Dead Island Retro RevengeXbox One60%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One75%
Defense Grid 2Xbox Game Pass85%
Destiny 2 – Expansion PassXbox One DLC45%
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass BundleXbox One35%
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One80%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One80%
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One50%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One50%
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One30%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One30%
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Play Anywhere35%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One67%
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One30%
Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ EditionXbox One30%
Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate EditionXbox One30%
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One50%
Dying : RebornXbox One40%
Dying LightXbox One25%
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One33%
EA SPORTS NHL 18Xbox One70%
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars EditionXbox One50%
EA SPORTS UFC 3Xbox One50%
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
Elite Dangerous Horizons Season PassXbox One DLC35%
Elite Dangerous Standard EditionXbox One50%
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 1000Xbox One DLC30%
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 2500Xbox One DLC30%
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 300Xbox One DLC30%
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 500Xbox One DLC30%
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe EditionXbox One40%
EvolveXbox One75%
Evolve Digital DeluxeXbox One75%
Evolve Ultimate EditionXbox One75%
ExtinctionXbox One60%
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
Far Cry 5Xbox One25%
Far Cry 5 Deluxe EditionXbox One30%
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One20%
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One50%
Farming Simulator 17Xbox One75%
Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud PackXbox One DLC33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment PackXbox One DLC33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum EditionXbox One50%
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum ExpansionXbox One DLC33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium EditionXbox One75%
Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA PackXbox One DLC15%
Farming Simulator 17 – Season PassXbox One DLC33%
FIFA 18Xbox One60%
FIFA 18 ICON EditionXbox One50%
FIFA 18 Ronaldo EditionXbox One50%
Final Fantasy XV Royal EditionXbox One50%
Final Fantasy XV Royal PackXbox One DLC30%
For Honor Deluxe EditionXbox One70%
For Honor Gold EditionXbox One67%
For Honor Season PassXbox One DLC60%
For Honor Standard EditionXbox One75%
Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Forza Horizon 3 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe EditionXbox One30%
Forza Motorsport 6 Standard EditionXbox One35%
Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate EditionXbox One30%
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere35%
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere40%
Future War: RebornXbox One40%
Gear of War 4Xbox Play Anywhere50%
Gear of War 4 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen GhostsXbox One DLC33%
GoliathXbox One50%
Grand Theft Auto VXbox One67%
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash CardXbox One60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online EditionXbox One67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One60%
GravelXbox One50%
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter PackXbox One DLC40%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash CardXbox One15%
Hello NeighborXbox One35%
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One70%
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleXbox One75%
How to Survive 2Xbox One50%
How to Survive: Storm Warning EditionXbox One75%
Injustice 2Xbox One40%
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One20%
INSIDEXbox One50%
Just Cause 3Xbox One80%
Just Cause 3 XL EditionXbox One80%
Just Cause 3: Air. Land & Sea Expansion PassXbox One DLC75%
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistXbox One DLC70%
Just Cause 3: Mech Land AssaultXbox One DLC70%
Just Cause 3: Sky FortressXbox One DLC70%
Just Dance 2018Xbox One50%
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox One33%
KonaXbox One50%
Lara Croft and the Temple of OsirisXbox One85%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season PassXbox One DLC85%
LEGO Batman 3 Season PassXbox One DLC50%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One50%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One50%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes BundleXbox One40%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe BundleXbox One40%
LEGO WorldsXbox One30%
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One80%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete SeasonXbox One50%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm: Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
Lilith-MXbox One60%
LIMBOXbox One50%
Madden NFL 18Xbox One70%
Mafia IIIXbox One60%
Mafia III Digital DeluxeXbox One60%
Mafia III Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Marvel: Ultimate AllianceXbox One75%
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2Xbox One75%
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance BundleXbox One75%
Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive ExperienceXbox One50%
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesXbox One80%
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One30%
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One75%
Metro Redux BundleXbox One75%
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One75%
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarXbox Play Anywhere50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%
Mighty No. 9Xbox One75%
Monkey King SagaXbox One40%
Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit Xbox One DLC35%
Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One35%
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2 Xbox One DLC40%
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4Xbox One DLC40%
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox One35%
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2Xbox One DLC50%
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One50%
Mr. Pumpkin AdventureXbox One40%
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One15%
NBA 2K18Xbox One67%
NBA 2K18 Legend EditionXbox One67%
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition GoldXbox One67%
NBA 2K18 – 200,000 VCXbox One DLC25%
NBA 2K18 – 450,000 VCXbox One DLC30%
NBA 2K18 – 75,000 VCXbox One DLC20%
NBA LIVE 18: The One EditionXbox One80%
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One50%
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionXbox One50%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!Xbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game BundleXbox One50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITIONXbox One50%
Pixel PiracyXbox One80%
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One33%
Portal KnightsXbox One50%
Portal Knights – Bibot Box Xbox One DLC25%
Portal Knights – Emoji BoxXbox One DLC25%
Portal Knights – Lobot BoxXbox One DLC25%
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Xbox One50%
PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 – FC Barcelona Edition BundleXbox One60%
Project CARS 2Xbox One60%
Project CARS 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
Quantum BreakXbox One50%
ReCore Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere25%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazardXbox One35%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season PassXbox One DLC50%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1Xbox One DLC40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2Xbox One DLC40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – End of ZoeXbox One DLC20%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox One DLC70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationXbox One70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration PackXbox One DLC70%
Rock Band 4 Rivals BundleXbox One30%
Rock Band Rivals Expansion Xbox One DLC30%
Runestone KeeperXbox Play Anywhere30%
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Play Anywhere35%
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One70%
Saints Row: Gat out of HellXbox One70%
Sea of ThievesXbox Play Anywhere20%
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One70%
South Park: The Fractured but WholeXbox One67%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold EditionXbox One67%
South Park: The Stick of Truth Xbox One30%
STAR WARS Battlefront IIXbox One67%
STEEPXbox One30%
Steep Road to the OlympicsXbox One50%
Steep – Winter Games EditionXbox One40%
Steep – Winter Games Gold EditionXbox One40%
Super Lucky’s TaleXbox Play Anywhere40%
SUPERHOTXbox One33%
TacomaXbox Play Anywhere50%
Tekken 7Xbox One60%
Tekken 7 – Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One60%
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox One50%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox One25%
The Evil Within 2Xbox One50%
The Sims 4 Xbox One60%
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 City LivingXbox One DLC50%
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One60%
The Sims 4 Dine OutXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Get to WorkXbox One DLC50%
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 VampiresXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Turing TestXbox One50%
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassXbox One DLC50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and WineXbox One DLC50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete EditionXbox One60%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of StoneXbox One DLC50%
This War of Mine: The Little OnesXbox Game Pass75%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe EditionXbox One67%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost War PassXbox One DLC33%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One67%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco RoadXbox One DLC33%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold EditionXbox One67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeXbox One40%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced EditionXbox One50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete EditionXbox One50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One50%
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One70%
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One80%
Trials FusionXbox One67%
Trials of the Blood DragonXbox One60%
Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max EditionXbox One67%
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One40%
VirginiaXbox One60%
Watch Dogs2Xbox One70%
Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One70%
Watch Dogs2 – Gold EditionXbox One70%
WATCH_DOGSXbox One60%
WATCH_DOGS Complete EditionXbox One60%
Watch_Dogs2 – Season PassXbox One DLC60%
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox One50%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
World II: Hunting BossXbox One40%
WWE 2K18Xbox One67%
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One67%
XCOM 2Xbox One67%
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One50%
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One67%
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXbox One DLC40%
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of FirmamentXbox One40%
Your ToyXbox One40%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Play Anywhere35%
Alan Wake’s American NightmareXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Alice: Madness ReturnsXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Army of TwoXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Assassin’s CreedXbox One / Xbox 36060%
Battlefield 3Xbox One / Xbox 36075%
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Xbox One / Xbox 36075%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One / Xbox 36067%
Blue DragonXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Bound by FlameXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Arcade80%
Burnout RevengeXbox One / Xbox 36030%
Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Games On Demand80%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Arcade80%
CrackdownXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Dead IslandGames On Demand80%
Dead Island RiptideGames On Demand80%
Deus Ex: Human RevolutionXbox One / Xbox 36090%
Devil May Cry 4Games On Demand67%
DmC Devil May CryGames On Demand70%
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s DownfallXbox 360 DLC50%
Dragon Age 2Xbox One / Xbox 36050%
Dragon Age: OriginsXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Escape Dead IslandXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Fabe IIIXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Fable AnniversaryXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Fable IIXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Fable TrilogyXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One / Xbox 36075%
FIFA 18Games On Demand75%
Fight Night ChampionXbox One / Xbox 36050%
HomefrontGames On Demand80%
Just Cause 2Xbox One / Xbox 36090%
LIMBOXbox One / Xbox 36050%
Lost OdysseyXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Mars: War LogsXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Marvel: Ultimate AllianceGames On Demand60%
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2Games On Demand60%
Mass EffectXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Mass Effect 2Xbox One / Xbox 36070%
Mass Effect 3Xbox One / Xbox 36070%
Medal of Honor AirborneXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Metal Gear RisingGames On Demand65%
Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HDGames On Demand65%
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD EditionXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesGames On Demand80%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainGames On Demand50%
Metro 2033Games On Demand85%
Metro: Last LightGames On Demand85%
Mighty No. 9Games On Demand75%
Mirror’s EdgeXbox One / Xbox 36067%
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Xbox One / Xbox 36050%
OblivionXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Oblivion – Knights of the NineXbox 360 DLC40%
Oblivion – Shivering IslesXbox 360 DLC40%
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Games On Demand75%
RAGEXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One / Xbox 36067%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Endurance ModeXbox 360 DLC70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox 360 DLC70%
RisenGames On Demand75%
Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand75%
Risen 3 Titan LordsGames On Demand80%
ROTTR: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Xbox 360 DLC70%
Sacred 3 Xbox One / Xbox 36075%
Sacred CitadelXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Saints RowXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Saints Row 2Xbox One / Xbox 36075%
Saints Row IVXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Saints Row: Gat Out of HellXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Saints Row: The ThirdXbox One / Xbox 36075%
ScreamRideXbox One / Xbox 36075%
Shadows of the DamnedGames On Demand75%
Skate 3Xbox One / Xbox 36075%
SSXXbox One / Xbox 36067%
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Xbox One / Xbox 36050%
TRIALS FUSIONArcade67%
WATCH DOGSGames On Demand67%

Quelle: Major Nelson, Amazon

Bildquelle: Microsoft

