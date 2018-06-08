Startseite » News » Days of Play Angebote im PlayStation Store
PlayStation 4

Days of Play Angebote im PlayStation Store

totallygamergirl 8. Juni 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Im PlayStation Store sind nun die Days of Play Angebote verfügbar. Ihr dürft euch über zahlreiche Schnäppchen freuen. Egal ob ihr eher actionlastige Spiele vorzieht, ein Rennspiel sucht oder ein Rollenspiel zocken möchtet – für jeden Geschmack gibt es die passenden Angebote bei den Days of Play.

Unten findet ihr eine Auswahl von Angeboten. Möchtet ihr einen Blick auf alle aktuellen Preisnachlässe im PlayStation Store werfen? Hier findet ihr sie.

Days of Play

SpielRabattPreis
God of War Digital Deluxe Edition28 %49,99 Euro
Grand Theft Auto V64 %24,99 Euro
Far Cry 528 %49,99 Euro
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition22 %69,99 Euro
Assassin's Creed Origins42 %39,99 Euro
Assassin's Creed Origins - Season-Pass25 %29,99 Euro
Assassin's Creed Origins - GOLD EDITION30 %69,99 Euro
Need for Speed Payback71 %19,99 Euro
Horizon Zero Dawn50 %19,99 Euro
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition40 %29,99 Euro
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds35 %12,99 Euro
Shadow of the Colossus50 %19,99 Euro
Monster Hunter: World38 %42,99 Euro
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition37 %49,99 Euro
Gran Turismo Sport66 %19,99 Euro
Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition57 %29,99 Euro
Burnout Paradise Remastered62 %14,99 Euro
Bloodborne42 %19,99 Euro
Bloodborne The Old Hunters65 %6,99 Euro
Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition44 %24,99 Euro
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life25 %44,99 Euro
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt50 %14,99 Euro
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass52 %11,99 Euro
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition60 %19,99 Euro

Quelle: PlayStation Store

Tags

Schreibe etwas dazu!

avatar
  Kommentare Abonnieren  
Benachrichtige mich zu:
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2018 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.