Days of Play Angebote im PlayStation Store
totallygamergirl 8. Juni 2018 News
Im PlayStation Store sind nun die Days of Play Angebote verfügbar. Ihr dürft euch über zahlreiche Schnäppchen freuen. Egal ob ihr eher actionlastige Spiele vorzieht, ein Rennspiel sucht oder ein Rollenspiel zocken möchtet – für jeden Geschmack gibt es die passenden Angebote bei den Days of Play.
Unten findet ihr eine Auswahl von Angeboten. Möchtet ihr einen Blick auf alle aktuellen Preisnachlässe im PlayStation Store werfen? Hier findet ihr sie.
Days of Play
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Preis
|God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
|28 %
|49,99 Euro
|Grand Theft Auto V
|64 %
|24,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5
|28 %
|49,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|22 %
|69,99 Euro
|Assassin's Creed Origins
|42 %
|39,99 Euro
|Assassin's Creed Origins - Season-Pass
|25 %
|29,99 Euro
|Assassin's Creed Origins - GOLD EDITION
|30 %
|69,99 Euro
|Need for Speed Payback
|71 %
|19,99 Euro
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|50 %
|19,99 Euro
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|40 %
|29,99 Euro
|Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
|35 %
|12,99 Euro
|Shadow of the Colossus
|50 %
|19,99 Euro
|Monster Hunter: World
|38 %
|42,99 Euro
|Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition
|37 %
|49,99 Euro
|Gran Turismo Sport
|66 %
|19,99 Euro
|Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
|57 %
|29,99 Euro
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|62 %
|14,99 Euro
|Bloodborne
|42 %
|19,99 Euro
|Bloodborne The Old Hunters
|65 %
|6,99 Euro
|Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
|44 %
|24,99 Euro
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|25 %
|44,99 Euro
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|50 %
|14,99 Euro
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|52 %
|11,99 Euro
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|60 %
|19,99 Euro
Quelle: PlayStation Store
Schreibe etwas dazu!