Startseite » News » Xbox One: Deals With Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 26
Deals With Gold

Xbox One: Deals With Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 26

totallygamergirl 26. Juni 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Neuer Dienstag, neue Schnäppchen für eure Xbox One. Sucht ihr ein paar günstige Spiele oder Erweiterungen? Dann solltet ihr einen Blick auf die neuen Deals With Gold und den aktuellen Spotlight Sale werfen. Nach der großen E3 Rabattaktion fällt die Auswahl dieses Mal deutlich kleiner aus. Dennoch sind einige durchaus interessante Aktionen dabei. Zwei Battlefield DLCs könnt ihr euch sogar kostenlos sichern. Habt ihr ein interessantes Angebot gefunden, oder lassen euch die aktuellen Aktionen kalt?

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 26

TitelPlattformRabatt
Dead Ahead: Zombie WarfareXbox One33%
Dragon's Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One40%
DYING : RebornXbox One40%
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard MountainXbox One DLC60%
Autopass für Forza Motorsport 7Xbox One DLC60%
Human Fall FlatXbox One50%
Killing Floor 2Xbox One50%
Masters of AnimaXbox One50%
Monkey King SagaXbox One40%
Slender: The ArrivalXbox One80%
SONIC FORCES Digital Standard EditionXbox One40%
Styx: Master of ShadowsXbox One75%
TEKKEN 7 - Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
TEKKEN 7Xbox One50%
The Flame in the FloodXbox One60%
ValleyXbox One80%
TitelPlattformRabatt
Battlefield 1 Turning TidesXbox One DLC100%
Battlefield 4 Second AssaultXbox One DLC100%
Die Landwirtschaft 2017Xbox One50%
Zucht & FruchtXbox One DLC50%
Nordlandtrilogie: SchicksalsklingeXbox One50%

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft

Tags

Schreibe etwas dazu!

avatar
  Kommentare Abonnieren  
Benachrichtige mich zu:
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2018 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.