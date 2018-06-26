Xbox One: Deals With Gold und Spotlight Sale KW 26

Neuer Dienstag, neue Schnäppchen für eure Xbox One. Sucht ihr ein paar günstige Spiele oder Erweiterungen? Dann solltet ihr einen Blick auf die neuen Deals With Gold und den aktuellen Spotlight Sale werfen. Nach der großen E3 Rabattaktion fällt die Auswahl dieses Mal deutlich kleiner aus. Dennoch sind einige durchaus interessante Aktionen dabei. Zwei Battlefield DLCs könnt ihr euch sogar kostenlos sichern. Habt ihr ein interessantes Angebot gefunden, oder lassen euch die aktuellen Aktionen kalt?
Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 26
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare
|Xbox One
|33%
|Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One
|40%
|DYING : Reborn
|Xbox One
|40%
|Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain
|Xbox One DLC
|60%
|Autopass für Forza Motorsport 7
|Xbox One DLC
|60%
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One
|50%
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One
|50%
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One
|50%
|Monkey King Saga
|Xbox One
|40%
|Slender: The Arrival
|Xbox One
|80%
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One
|40%
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One
|75%
|TEKKEN 7 - Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|TEKKEN 7
|Xbox One
|50%
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One
|60%
|Valley
|Xbox One
|80%
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Battlefield 1 Turning Tides
|Xbox One DLC
|100%
|Battlefield 4 Second Assault
|Xbox One DLC
|100%
|Die Landwirtschaft 2017
|Xbox One
|50%
|Zucht & Frucht
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Nordlandtrilogie: Schicksalsklinge
|Xbox One
|50%
Quelle: Major Nelson
Bildquelle: Microsoft
