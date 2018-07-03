Startseite » News » Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Family Game, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 27
Deals With Gold

Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Family Game, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 27

Tim 3. Juli 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Nachdem es in der letzten Woche nur eine überschaubare Anzahl an Xbox One & Xbox 360 Deals With Gold und Co. gab, hagelt es diese Woche wieder Angebote. Ihr dürft euch über zahlreiche Schnäppchen freuen. Die Deals With Gold sind Goldmitgliedern vorbehalten. Alle anderen Sales könnt ihr auch ohne Goldmitgliedschaft nutzen.

In dieser Woche gibt es einen Family Sale, einen Anime Sale und einen Spotlight Sale. Ihr findet also jede Menge familientaugliche Spiele im Angebot und diverse japanische Titel. Habt ihr ein paar interessante Schnäppchen gefunden?

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 27

TitelPlattformRabatt
Danger ZoneXbox One45%
Forza Motorsport 6 VIPXbox One DLC75%
Future War: RebornXbox One40%
Has-Been HeroesXbox One75%
Monster Jam: Crush ItXbox One70%
n Verlore VerstandXbox One50%
Outbreak: The New NightmareXbox One50%
Song of the DeepXbox One75%
The Council – Complete SeasonXbox One25%
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad OnesXbox One25%
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and SeekXbox One DLC15%
The Council – Season PassXbox One DLC30%
Your ToyXbox One40%
Boom Boom RocketXbox 360 / Xbox One85%
Monster Jam: BattlegroundsGames On Demand80%

Xbox One Family Game, Anime & Spotlight Sale KW 27

TitelPlattformRabatt
Attack on TitanXbox One40%
BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTENDXbox One50%
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo PackXbox One50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One40%
Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeXbox One60%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM LegacyXbox One50%
Naruto Ultimate Ninja STORM TrilogyXbox One30%
One Piece Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One75%
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One75%
Raiden VXbox One60%
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Xbox One50%
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR BundleXbox One50%
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One75%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLETXbox One30%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe EditionXbox One50%
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 UltimateXbox One50%
6180 the moonXbox One30%
A Hat in TimeXbox One33%
Absolute Drift: Zen EditionXbox One50%
Aqua Moto Racing UtopiaXbox One50%
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One50%
Bridge ConstructorXbox One70%
Claybook (Game Preview)Xbox One33%
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One50%
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One50%
Embers of MirrimXbox One60%
Energy CycleXbox One33%
Guilt Battle ArenaXbox One50%
I, HopeXbox One25%
InkXbox One70%
Inside My RadioXbox One50%
KYURINAGA’S REVENGEXbox One60%
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey RemasteredXbox One70%
Lovers in a Dangerous SpacetimeXbox One60%
Mages of MystraliaXbox One50%
MINITXbox One25%
Momonga Pinball AdventuresXbox One33%
Octodad: Dadliest CatchXbox One75%
OK K.O.! Let’s Play HeroesXbox One30%
One Eyed KutkhXbox One33%
Race The SunXbox One70%
RefunctXbox One50%
Rento Fortune – Monolit TycoonXbox One25%
SamsaraXbox Play Anywhere30%
Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover IslandXbox One70%
Slime RancherXbox One40%
SpheroidsXbox Play Anywhere50%
Spiral SplatterXbox One33%
Star BallsXbox One50%
Steven Universe: Save the LightXbox One30%
SubmergedXbox One80%
Super Mega Baseball 2Xbox One25%
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One50%
Switch – Or Die TryingXbox One50%
TilesXbox Play Anywhere25%
Toy OdysseyXbox One40%
Tricky TowersXbox One50%
TypomanXbox One67%
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One30%
Vertical Drop Heroes HDXbox One70%
VestaXbox One60%
Where Are My Friends?Xbox One40%
Yasai NinjaXbox One50%
Yoku’s Island ExpressXbox One25%
Yooka-LayleeXbox One67%
1000 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC15%
11000 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC25%
2000 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC20%
23000 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC25%
500 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC15%
5300 Neverwinter ZenXbox One DLC20%
DC Universe Online 1-Month MembershipXbox One DLC25%
DC Universe Online 12-Month MembershipXbox One DLC33%
DC Universe Online 3-Month MembershipXbox One DLC25%
FIFA 18Xbox One67%
FIFA 18 ICON EditionXbox One50%
FIFA 18 Ronaldo EditionXbox One50%
Rocket LeagueXbox One50%
Rocket League – AftershockXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Back to the Future Car PackXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car PackXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC PackXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – EsperXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC BundleXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/TXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34Xbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone ShakerXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill IIIXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – MarauderXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – MasamuneXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – ProteusXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice ChargerXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – TritonXbox One DLC50%
Rocket League – VulcanXbox One DLC50%
Star Trek Online: 1000 ZenXbox One DLC15%
Star Trek Online: 11000 ZenXbox One DLC25%
Star Trek Online: 2000 ZenXbox One DLC20%
Star Trek Online: 23000 ZenXbox One DLC25%
Star Trek Online: 500 ZenXbox One DLC15%
Star Trek Online: 5300 ZenXbox One DLC20%
Super Mega Baseball: Extra InningsXbox One75%
Dynasty Warriors 5 EmpiresGames On Demand80%
Dynasty Warriors 6Games On Demand75%
Dynasty Warriors 6 EmpiresGames On Demand75%
Dynasty Warriors 7Games On Demand75%
Dynasty Warriors 8Games On Demand50%
Mega Man 10Xbox 360 / Xbox One60%
Mega Man 10 Endless AttackXbox 360 DLC50%
Mega Man 9Xbox 360 / Xbox One60%
Mega Man 9 Endless AttackXbox 360 DLC50%

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft

Tags

Schreibe etwas dazu!

avatar
  Kommentare Abonnieren  
Benachrichtige mich zu:
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2018 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.