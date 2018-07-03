Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Family Game, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 27

Nachdem es in der letzten Woche nur eine überschaubare Anzahl an Xbox One & Xbox 360 Deals With Gold und Co. gab, hagelt es diese Woche wieder Angebote. Ihr dürft euch über zahlreiche Schnäppchen freuen. Die Deals With Gold sind Goldmitgliedern vorbehalten. Alle anderen Sales könnt ihr auch ohne Goldmitgliedschaft nutzen.

In dieser Woche gibt es einen Family Sale, einen Anime Sale und einen Spotlight Sale. Ihr findet also jede Menge familientaugliche Spiele im Angebot und diverse japanische Titel. Habt ihr ein paar interessante Schnäppchen gefunden?

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 27

Xbox One Family Game, Anime & Spotlight Sale KW 27

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft