Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Family Game, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 27

|Attack on Titan
|Xbox One
|40%
|BLAZBLUE CHRONOPHANTASMA EXTEND
|Xbox One
|50%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One
|60%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One
|50%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One
|40%
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|Xbox One
|60%
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|Xbox One
|50%
|Naruto Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|Xbox One
|30%
|One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One
|75%
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One
|75%
|Raiden V
|Xbox One
|60%
|RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
|Xbox One
|50%
|RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle
|Xbox One
|50%
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One
|75%
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
|Xbox One
|30%
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
|Xbox One
|50%
|6180 the moon
|Xbox One
|30%
|A Hat in Time
|Xbox One
|33%
|Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
|Xbox One
|50%
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One
|50%
|Bridge Constructor
|Xbox One
|70%
|Claybook (Game Preview)
|Xbox One
|33%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One
|50%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One
|50%
|Embers of Mirrim
|Xbox One
|60%
|Energy Cycle
|Xbox One
|33%
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One
|50%
|I, Hope
|Xbox One
|25%
|Ink
|Xbox One
|70%
|Inside My Radio
|Xbox One
|50%
|KYURINAGA’S REVENGE
|Xbox One
|60%
|Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
|Xbox One
|70%
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|Xbox One
|60%
|Mages of Mystralia
|Xbox One
|50%
|MINIT
|Xbox One
|25%
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|Xbox One
|33%
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|Xbox One
|75%
|OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
|Xbox One
|30%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Xbox One
|33%
|Race The Sun
|Xbox One
|70%
|Refunct
|Xbox One
|50%
|Rento Fortune – Monolit Tycoon
|Xbox One
|25%
|Samsara
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
|Xbox One
|70%
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox One
|40%
|Spheroids
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spiral Splatter
|Xbox One
|33%
|Star Balls
|Xbox One
|50%
|Steven Universe: Save the Light
|Xbox One
|30%
|Submerged
|Xbox One
|80%
|Super Mega Baseball 2
|Xbox One
|25%
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One
|50%
|Switch – Or Die Trying
|Xbox One
|50%
|Tiles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Toy Odyssey
|Xbox One
|40%
|Tricky Towers
|Xbox One
|50%
|Typoman
|Xbox One
|67%
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One
|30%
|Vertical Drop Heroes HD
|Xbox One
|70%
|Vesta
|Xbox One
|60%
|Where Are My Friends?
|Xbox One
|40%
|Yasai Ninja
|Xbox One
|50%
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Xbox One
|25%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One
|67%
|1000 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|15%
|11000 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|2000 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|20%
|23000 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|500 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|15%
|5300 Neverwinter Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|20%
|DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership
|Xbox One DLC
|33%
|DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|FIFA 18
|Xbox One
|67%
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|Xbox One
|50%
|Rocket League
|Xbox One
|50%
|Rocket League – Aftershock
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Esper
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Marauder
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Masamune
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Proteus
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Triton
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Rocket League – Vulcan
|Xbox One DLC
|50%
|Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|15%
|Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|20%
|Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|25%
|Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|15%
|Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
|Xbox One DLC
|20%
|Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
|Xbox One
|75%
|Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Dynasty Warriors 6
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Dynasty Warriors 7
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Dynasty Warriors 8
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Mega Man 10
|Xbox 360 / Xbox One
|60%
|Mega Man 10 Endless Attack
|Xbox 360 DLC
|50%
|Mega Man 9
|Xbox 360 / Xbox One
|60%
|Mega Man 9 Endless Attack
|Xbox 360 DLC
|50%
