Deals With Gold

Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 29

totallygamergirl 17. Juli 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Es ist wieder Dienstag und damit Zeit für neue Deals With Gold Angebote bei Xbox LIVE. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen Spotlight Sale und der Anime Sale geht weiter. Bei den aktuellen Angeboten findet ihr unter anderem Fortnite Founder Packs, Okami HD und die Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Spiele. Ob auch für euch etwas dabei ist, seht ihr unten. Derzeit fehlen in Deutschland außerdem die Xbox 360 Angebote aus dem Anime und Spotlight Sale.

Für einige der Angebote ist eine Xbox LIVE Goldmitgliedschaft nötig.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 28

TitelPlattformRabatt
FeXbox One50 %
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2

Xbox One75 %
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance BundleXbox One75 %
Marvel: Ultimate AllianceXbox One75 %
Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Xbox One75 %
oOo: AscensionXbox One25 %
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Xbox One75 %
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe EditionXbox One75 %
The Invisible HoursXbox One33 %
ContrastXbox 36075 %
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox 360 (BC)75 %
Mars: War LogsXbox 360 (BC)75 %
Marvel Ult. Alliance 2Xbox 36060 %60 %
Marvel Ult. AllianceXbox 36060 %
RotasticXbox 36075 %
Things on WheelsXbox 36075 %

Xbox Spotlight und Anime Sale KW 29

TitelPlattformRabatt
Arslan: The Warrior of LegendXbox One50 %
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One75 %
Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel EditionXbox One75 %
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Deluxe EditionXbox One67 %
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 BundleXbox One60 %
DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 EmpiresXbox One50 %
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17Xbox One75 %
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Platinum EditionXbox One50 %
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Platinum Add-OnXbox One33 %
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Premium EditionLandwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Premium EditionXbox One75 %
Fortnite – Deluxe-GründerpaketXbox One40 %
Fortnite – Standard-GründerpaketXbox One40 %
I Hate Running BackwardsXbox One33 %
Stranger of Sword CityXbox One75 %
StriderXbox One67 %
Train Sim World: GründerpaketXbox One20 %
ŌKAMI HDXbox One30 %

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft

