Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 29

Es ist wieder Dienstag und damit Zeit für neue Deals With Gold Angebote bei Xbox LIVE. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen Spotlight Sale und der Anime Sale geht weiter. Bei den aktuellen Angeboten findet ihr unter anderem Fortnite Founder Packs, Okami HD und die Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Spiele. Ob auch für euch etwas dabei ist, seht ihr unten. Derzeit fehlen in Deutschland außerdem die Xbox 360 Angebote aus dem Anime und Spotlight Sale.

Für einige der Angebote ist eine Xbox LIVE Goldmitgliedschaft nötig.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 28

Xbox Spotlight und Anime Sale KW 29

