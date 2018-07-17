Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals With Gold, Anime und Spotlight Sale KW 29

Es ist wieder Dienstag und damit Zeit für neue Deals With Gold Angebote bei Xbox LIVE. Außerdem gibt es auch in dieser Woche wieder einen Spotlight Sale und der Anime Sale geht weiter. Bei den aktuellen Angeboten findet ihr unter anderem Fortnite Founder Packs, Okami HD und die Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Spiele. Ob auch für euch etwas dabei ist, seht ihr unten. Derzeit fehlen in Deutschland außerdem die Xbox 360 Angebote aus dem Anime und Spotlight Sale.
Für einige der Angebote ist eine Xbox LIVE Goldmitgliedschaft nötig.
Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 28
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Fe
|Xbox One
|50 %
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Mirror's Edge Catalyst
|Xbox One
|75 %
|oOo: Ascension
|Xbox One
|25 %
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|75 %
|The Invisible Hours
|Xbox One
|33 %
|Contrast
|Xbox 360
|75 %
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox 360 (BC)
|75 %
|Mars: War Logs
|Xbox 360 (BC)
|75 %
|Marvel Ult. Alliance 2
|Xbox 36060 %
|60 %
|Marvel Ult. Alliance
|Xbox 360
|60 %
|Rotastic
|Xbox 360
|75 %
|Things on Wheels
|Xbox 360
|75 %
Xbox Spotlight und Anime Sale KW 29
|Titel
|Plattform
|Rabatt
|Arslan: The Warrior of Legend
|Xbox One
|50 %
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One
|67 %
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
|Xbox One
|60 %
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
|Xbox One
|50 %
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Platinum Edition
|Xbox One
|50 %
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Platinum Add-On
|Xbox One
|33 %
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Premium EditionLandwirtschafts-Simulator 17 - Premium Edition
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Fortnite – Deluxe-Gründerpaket
|Xbox One
|40 %
|Fortnite – Standard-Gründerpaket
|Xbox One
|40 %
|I Hate Running Backwards
|Xbox One
|33 %
|Stranger of Sword City
|Xbox One
|75 %
|Strider
|Xbox One
|67 %
|Train Sim World: Gründerpaket
|Xbox One
|20 %
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One
|30 %
Quelle: Major Nelson
Bildquelle: Microsoft
