Sucht ihr ein paar Spiele, um das Sommerloch zu stopfen? Dann lohnt sich ein Blick auf den Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Bis zum 31. Juli erwarten euch zahlreiche Angebote. Habt ihr eine Xbox LIVE Goldmitgliedschaft, könnt ihr sogar zusätzlich sparen. In der Tabelle unten seht ihr die Angebote des Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Der jeweils höhere Rabatt ist Goldmitgliedern vorbehalten.

Egal ob ihr Koop-Action sucht, ein rasantes Rennspiel oder ein forderndes Rollenspiel – für jeden Geschmack gibt es die passenden Angebote. Die Spiele Sea of Thieves und State of Decay 2 sind zum ersten Mal im Angebot bei Xbox LIVE. Ob eure Wunschspiele dabei sind, könnt ihr in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden – praktischer Suchfunktion sei Dank.

TitelPlattformRabatt
2Dark Xbox One70% / 80%
7 Days to DieXbox One40% / 50%
ABZÛXbox One40% / 50%
Adam’s Venture: OriginsXbox One67% / 75%
AereAXbox One60% / 67%
Agents of MayhemXbox One/td>
67% / 75%
Agents of Mayhem – Bombshells Skins PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Carnage a Trois Skins PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squads Skins PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC – Digital EditionXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Alekhine’s GunXbox One50% / 60%
APB Reloaded – 1,680 G1CXbox One DLC5% / 10%
APB Reloaded – 20,800 G1CXbox One DLC20% / 30%
APB Reloaded – 3,052 G1CXbox One DLC5% / 10%
APB Reloaded – 4,600 G1CXbox One DLC10% / 20%
APB Reloaded – 400 G1CXbox One DLC5% / 10%
APB Reloaded – 816 G1CXbox One DLC5% / 10%
APB Reloaded – 9,600 G1CXbox One DLC10% / 20%
Xbox 360 Arcade GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One40% / 50%
ARK: AberrationXbox One DLC30% / 40%
ARK: Scorched EarthXbox One DLC50% / 60%
ARK: Survival EvolvedXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s EditionXbox One DLC40% / 50%
ARK: Survival Evolved Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One50% / 60%
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITIONXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITIONXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One50% / 60%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One50% / 60%
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One50% / 60%
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One5% / 15%
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary EditionXbox One60% / 70%
Bastion Xbox One40% / 50%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Batman: Return to ArkhamXbox One40% / 50%
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One30% / 40%
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One50% / 60%
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One75% / 85%
Battlefield 1 Premium PassXbox One DLC67% / 75%
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One67% / 75%
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Battlefield Anniversary BundleXbox One50% / 60%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Battlezone Gold EditionXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Beast QuestXbox One50% / 60%
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One60% / 67%
Black & White Bushido Xbox One40% / 50%
Black The FallXbox One30% / 40%
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One67% / 75%
Boom Ball 1+2+3 BundleXbox One40% / 50%
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One60% / 67%
Brothers: A Tale of Two SonsXbox One60% / 70%
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem BundleXbox One60% / 67%
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One30% / 40%
Call of Duty: GhostsXbox One60% / 67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox One30% / 40%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital DeluxeXbox One/td>
25% / 35%
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One/td>
25% / 35%
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One40% / 50%
Chess UltraXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
Chroma SquadXbox One40% / 50%
Cities: Skylines – Content Creator PackXbox One DLC10% / 20%
Cities: Skylines – Premium EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Cities: Skylines – Season PassXbox One DLC20% / 30%
Cities: Skylines – SnowfallXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
City of BrassXbox One/td>
5% / 15%
Conan ExilesXbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Constructor Xbox One40% / 50%
CupheadXbox Play Anywhere20% / 20%
Dangerous GolfXbox One60% / 67%
Dark Souls II Scholar of the First SinXbox One67% / 75%
Dark Souls IIIXbox One67% / 75%
Dark Souls III – Deluxe EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One50% / 60%
DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017)Xbox One DLC30% / 40%
DC Universe Online – Starter Pack by LexCorpXbox One DLC30% / 40%
DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017)Xbox One DLC30% / 40%
de Blob 2Xbox One60% / 67%
Dead by Daylight: Special EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Dead Island Definitive CollectionXbox One67% / 75%
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Dead Island Retro RevengeXbox One50% / 60%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Dead Rising Xbox One50% / 60%
Dead Rising 2Xbox One50% / 60%
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One50% / 60%
Dead Rising 4Xbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Dead Rising 4 Season PassXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle PackXbox One50% / 60%
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One20% / 30%
Deadlight: Director’s CutXbox One70% / 80%
Defense Grid 2Xbox One75% / 85%
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass BundleXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One70% / 80%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
DiRT 4Xbox One67% / 75%
DiRT RallyXbox One67% / 75%
Dishonored 2Xbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Dishonored Definitive EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Dishonored The Complete CollectionXbox One50% / 60%
Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderXbox One25% / 33%
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe BundleXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Disneyland AdventuresXbox One/td>
35% / 35%
Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced EditionXbox One67% / 75%
DOOMXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
DOOM + Wolfenstein II BundleXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleXbox One60% / 67%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One40% / 50%
Dungeon Defenders 2 – Classic Pack Xbox One DLC10% / 20%
Dungeon Defenders 2 – Definitive Pack Xbox One DLC10% / 20%
Dungeon Defenders 2 – Jumpstart PackXbox One DLC5% / 15%
Dungeon Defenders 2 – Supporter Pack Xbox One DLC17% / 25%
Dying LightXbox One20% / 30%
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One30% / 40%
ElexXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Elite Dangerous Standard EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season PassXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Enter the GungeonXbox Play Anywhere50% / 50%
EVERSPACEXbox One/td>
60% / 60%
EVERSPACE – EncountersXbox One DLC20% / 20%
F1 2016Xbox One67% / 75%
F1 2017Xbox One/td>
67% / 75%
Fallout 4Xbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Fallout 4 Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Fallout 4: AutomatronXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 4: Far HarborXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 4: Game of the Year EditionXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Far Cry 4Xbox One40% / 50%
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One50% / 60%
Far Cry 5Xbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Far Cry 5 Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Far Cry PrimalXbox One40% / 50%
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Farming Simulator 17Xbox One/td>
67% / 75%
Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud PackXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment PackXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum ExpansionXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA PACKXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Farming Simulator 17 – Season PassXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Fear Effect SednaXbox One20% / 30%
FIFA 18Xbox One/td>
60% / 67%
FIFA 18 ICON EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
FIFA 18 Ronaldo EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One40% / 50%
FlatOut 4 : Total InsanityXbox One60% / 70%
FlinthookXbox One25% / 33%
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over ChinaXbox One40% / 50%
FOR HONOR Gold EditionXbox One67% / 75%
FOR HONORDeluxe EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Forgotten AnneXbox One10% / 20%
Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Fortnite – Standard Founder’s PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Forza Horizon 3 Platinum Plus Expansions BundleXbox One75% / 75%
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Forza Motorsport 7 VIPXbox One DLC75% / 75%
Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)Xbox One60% / 70%
Gears of War 4Xbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Gears of War 4 Season PassXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Gears of War 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One40% / 50%
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition – Day One VersionXbox One40% / 50%
Get EvenXbox One40% / 50%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox One67% / 75%
GravelXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Handball 17Xbox One70% / 80%
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One50% / 60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One50% / 60%
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeXbox One33% / 40%
Hello NeighborXbox One/td>
25% / 35%
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One/td>
60% / 70%
Homefront: The Revolution Expansion PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath DLCXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Combat Stimulant PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Guerilla Care PackageXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Revolutionary Spirit PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of FreedomXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleXbox One67% / 75%
How To Survive 2Xbox One40% / 50%
How To Survive: Storm Warning EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Hunting Simulator Xbox One60% / 70%
Hyper Sentinel Xbox One/td>
10% / 20%
Impact WinterXbox One40% / 50%
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One50% / 60%
Infinite Air with Mark McMorrisXbox One50% / 60%
Injustice 2Xbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One20% / 30%
INSIDEXbox One40% / 50%
Ironcast Complete Collection Xbox One30% / 40%
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Just Cause 3Xbox One70% / 80%
Just Cause 3 XL EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassXbox One DLC67% / 75%
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Just Cause 3: Mech Land AssaultXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Just Cause 3: Sky FortressXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Just Dance 2018Xbox One40% / 50%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One20% / 30%
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere67% / 75%
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
KonaXbox One40% / 50%
Lara Croft and the Temple of OsirisXbox One75% / 85%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season PassXbox One DLC75% / 85%
Late ShiftXbox One30% / 40%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One50% / 60%
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One50% / 60%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One/td>
50% / 60%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes BundleXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe BundleXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One50% / 60%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One50% / 60%
LEGO Movies Game BundleXbox One40% / 50%
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One50% / 60%
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One50% / 60%
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One20% / 30%
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One70% / 80%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete SeasonXbox One40% / 50%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Little NightmaresXbox One50% / 60%
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One50% / 60%
LivelockXbox One50% / 60%
Mad MaxXbox One40% / 50%
Mafia IIIXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Mafia III Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Mafia III Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox One60% / 60%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Xbox One/td>
60% / 60%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Avenging Army Costume PackXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black PantherXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black WidowXbox One DLC30% / 30%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character PassXbox One DLC60% / 60%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume PackXbox One DLC30% / 30%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Monster HunterXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume PackXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume PassXbox One DLC60% / 60%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – SigmaXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume PackXbox One DLC30% / 30%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – VenomXbox One DLC30% / 30%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Winter SoldierXbox One DLC30% / 30%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – World Warriors Costume PackXbox One DLC50% / 50%
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One40% / 50%
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One60% / 67%
Masters of AnimaXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Mercenary KingsXbox One25% / 33%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive ExperienceXbox One40% / 50%
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One67% / 75%
Metro Redux BundleXbox One67% / 75%
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One67% / 75%
Micro Machines World SeriesXbox One67% / 75%
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Middle-Earth: Shadow of WarXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 60%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 60%
Mighty No. 9Xbox One67% / 75%
Mighty No. 9 – Ray ExpansionXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Mighty No. 9 – Retro HeroXbox One DLC40% / 50%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)Xbox One DLC60% / 70%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One40% / 50%
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)Xbox One60% / 70%
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One60% / 70%
Monopoly PlusXbox One40% / 50%
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One40% / 50%
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One75% / 85%
MX v ATV All OutXbox One/td>
10% / 20%
NBA 2K18Xbox One/td>
60% / 67%
NBA 2K18 Legend EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition GoldXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
NBA 2K18 Virtual Currency – 200,000 Virtual CurrencyXbox One DLC17% / 25%
NBA 2K18 Virtual Currency – 450,000 Virtual CurrencyXbox One DLC20% / 30%
NBA 2K18 Virtual Currency – 75,000 Virtual CurrencyXbox One DLC10% / 20%
NBA LIVE 18: The One EditionXbox One/td>
75% / 85%
NecropolisXbox One67% / 75%
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Neverwinter: Epic Edition PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Neverwinter: Starter Edition PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Nidhogg 2Xbox One10% / 20%
OctahedronXbox One17% / 25%
Oh My GodheadsXbox One20% / 30%
Oh Sir! The Hollywood RoastXbox One10% / 20%
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionXbox One40% / 50%
Outbreak: The Nightmare CollectionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Outcast – Second ContactXbox One40% / 50%
Overwatch LegendaryXbox One25% / 35%
OwlboyXbox One20% / 30%
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One40% / 50%
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2Xbox One50% / 60%
Paladins Champions PackXbox One17% / 25%
Paladins Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
Paladins Season Pass 2018Xbox One DLC17% / 25%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!Xbox One40% / 50%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game BundleXbox One40% / 50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITIONXbox One40% / 50%
Phantom Dust Multiplayer Content PackXbox One DLC67% / 67%
Pillars of Eternity: Complete EditionXbox One60% / 70%
PinstripeXbox One25% / 33%
Pixel PiracyXbox One70% / 80%
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Poker Mega Pack Xbox One20% / 30%
Portal KnightsXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Portal Knights – Bibot Box Xbox One DLC17% / 25%
Portal Knights – Emoji BoxXbox One DLC17% / 25%
Portal Knights – Lobot BoxXbox One DLC17% / 25%
PreyXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Prey + Dishonored 2 BundleXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Xbox One25% / 33%
Project CARS 2Xbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Project CARS 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Project CARS Digital EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Project CARS – Game of the Year EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Prototype Biohazard BundleXbox One60% / 67%
Q.U.B.E. 2Xbox One/td>
25% / 33%
Quantum BreakXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Rayman LegendsXbox One67% / 75%
ReCore Definitive EditionXbox One/td>
25% / 25%
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal EditionXbox One10% / 20%
Resident EvilXbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil 0Xbox One40% / 50%
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume PackXbox One DLC50% / 60%
Resident Evil 4Xbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil 5Xbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil 6Xbox One50% / 60%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazardXbox One/td>
25% / 35%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere30% / 40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season PassXbox One30% / 40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1Xbox One DLC30% / 40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2Xbox One DLC30% / 40%
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeXbox One DLC10% / 20%
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One50% / 60%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One60% / 67%
RideXbox One67% / 75%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationXbox One/td>
60% / 70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration PackXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Road RageXbox One50% / 60%
Robocraft InfinityXbox One/td>
25% / 35%
Rock Band 4 Rivals BundleXbox One25% / 35%
Rock Band Rivals ExpansionXbox One DLC25% / 35%
Rogue LegacyXbox One50% / 60%
Rugby 18Xbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox One/td>
35% / 35%
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Saban’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Mega BattleXbox One50% / 60%
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One60% / 70%
Saints Row: Gat Out of HellXbox One60% / 70%
ScreamRideXbox One67% / 75%
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One40% / 50%
Sea of ThievesXbox One/td>
20% / 20%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s DaughterXbox One60% / 70%
Skyforge: Astral Charms Weapon PackXbox One DLC25% / 35%
Skyforge: Demonic Cold Weapon PackXbox One DLC25% / 35%
Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s EditionXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0Xbox One20% / 30%
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y BundleXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One75% / 85%
SMITE Ultimate God Pack BundleXbox One DLC25% / 33%
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One60% / 70%
Sniper Elite 4Xbox One60% / 70%
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One60% / 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass EditionXbox One50% / 60%
South Park: The Fractured but WholeXbox One60% / 67%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold EditionXbox One60% / 67%
South Park: The Stick of TruthXbox One25% / 33%
Spintires: MudRunnerXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
STAR WARS Battlefront IIXbox One/td>
67% / 75%
State of Decay 2Xbox One/td>
20% / 20%
State of Decay 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One/td>
20% / 20%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival EditionXbox One67% / 75%
STEEPXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
Steep – Winter Games EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Steep – Winter Games Gold EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Styx: Master of ShadowsXbox One67% / 75%
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One67% / 75%
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One67% / 75%
Sunset OverdriveXbox One67% / 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Sunset Overdrive Season PassXbox One DLC67% / 75%
Super Lucky’s TaleXbox One/td>
40% / 40%
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox One17% / 25%
Surviving MarsXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
20% / 30%
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox One/td>
30% / 40%
TacomaXbox One/td>
50% / 50%
Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One60% / 70%
Tekken 7Xbox One50% / 60%
Tekken 7 – Deluxe EditionXbox One50% / 60%
TERA: Elite Status (30 days)Xbox One DLC25% / 33%
TERA: Swimsuit Trio PackXbox One DLC40% / 50%
TerrariaXbox One40% / 50%
The Adventure PalsXbox One25% / 33%
The BioWare BundleXbox One60% / 67%
The BunkerXbox One50% / 60%
The Count LucanorXbox One60% / 70%
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
The Elder Scrolls Online: SummersetXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s EditionXbox One/td>
17% / 25%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
The Evil WithinXbox One40% / 50%
The Evil Within 2Xbox One/td>
50% / 60%
The Evil Within Digital BundleXbox One50% / 60%
The Evil Within Season PassXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Golf Club 2Xbox One50% / 60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 3Xbox One40% / 50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 4Xbox One40% / 50%
The Long DarkXbox Play Anywhere50% / 60%
The Minecraft: Story Mode BundleXbox One40% / 50%
The Sims 4 Xbox One50% / 60%
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Sims 4 City LivingXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One50% / 60%
The Sims 4 Dine OutXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 Get to WorkXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 VampiresXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffXbox One DLC30% / 40%
The SurgeXbox One/td>
67% / 75%
The Surge – Complete EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
The Surge: A Walk in the ParkXbox One25% / 33%
The TechnomancerXbox One67% / 75%
The Telltale Batman BundleXbox One17% / 25%
The Telltale Mega CollectionXbox One30% / 40%
The Telltale Undead Survival BundleXbox One40% / 50%
The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale SeriesXbox One30% / 40%
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One30% / 40%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale MiniseriesXbox One50% / 60%
The Walking Dead: Season TwoXbox One60% / 70%
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonXbox One60% / 70%
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and WineXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete EditionXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of StoneXbox One DLC40% / 50%
The Wolf Among UsXbox One60% / 70%
ThiefXbox One70% / 80%
This War of Mine: The Little OnesXbox One67% / 75%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One/td>
75% / 85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete EditionXbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One/td>
30% / 40%
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One70% / 80%
Trackmania TurboXbox One50% / 60%
Trials FusionXbox One60% / 67%
Trials of the Blood DragonXbox One50% / 60%
TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITIONXbox One60% / 67%
Tropico 5 – Complete CollectionXbox One50% / 60%
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One67% / 75%
Trove – Amperium Dragon PackXbox One DLC17% / 25%
Trove – Botanical Blaster PackXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Trove – Double Dragon PackXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Trove – Dynomighty MinerXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Trove – Eclipse PackXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Trove – Mega Menagerie PackXbox One DLC60% / 70%
Trove – Resistor Dragon PackXbox One DLC17% / 25%
Trove – Vanguardian Super PackXbox One DLC17% / 25%
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3Xbox One50% / 60%
Unbox: Newbie’s AdventureXbox One60% / 70%
UNOXbox One40% / 50%
Unravel 2Xbox One/td>
10% / 20%
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One50% / 60%
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One30% / 40%
VirginiaXbox One50% / 60%
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2Xbox One50% / 60%
Watch Dogs2Xbox One60% / 70%
Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One60% / 70%
Watch Dogs2 – Gold EditionXbox One60% / 70%
WATCH_DOGSXbox One50% / 60%
WATCH_DOGS Complete EditionXbox One50% / 60%
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season PassXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox One/td>
50% / 60%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
Wolfenstein: The New OrderXbox One40% / 50%
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodXbox One40% / 50%
Wolfenstein: The Two-PackXbox One40% / 50%
World of Tanks – For Honor and GloryXbox One DLC10% / 20%
World of Tanks – Furious and Fast DuoXbox One DLC10% / 20%
WRC 6 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One70% / 80%
WWE 2K18Xbox One/td>
60% / 67%
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
WWE 2K18 Season PassXbox One DLC40% / 50%
X-Morph: DefenseXbox One40% / 50%
X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver BundleXbox One40% / 50%
XCOM 2Xbox One/td>
60% / 67%
XCOM 2 CollectionXbox One/td>
40% / 50%
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One/td>
60% / 67%
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXbox One DLC30% / 40%
Zombie Army TrilogyXbox One70% / 80%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox One/td>
35% / 35%
0 Day Attack on EarthXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Alan Wake’s American NightmareXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Alice: Madness ReturnsXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Army of TwoXbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Assassin’s CreedXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Assassin’s Creed IIIXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary EditionGames On Demand60% / 70%
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season PassXbox 360 DLC50% / 60%
Batman: The Telltale Series Games On Demand50% / 60%
Battlefield 3 Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
BioShockXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
BioShock 2Xbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
BioShock InfiniteXbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Blue DragonXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
BorderlandsXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Borderlands 2Xbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Borderlands: The Pre-SequelGames On Demand50% / 60%
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Xbox 360 Arcade70% / 80%
Burnout RevengeXbox One / Xbox 36020% / 30%
Call of Duty 4: Modern WarfareXbox One / Xbox 36015% / 25%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Games On Demand57% / 67%
Call of Duty: Black OpsXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIXbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle Games On Demand57% / 67%
Call of Duty: GhostsXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Games On Demand15% / 25%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Xbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Call of Duty: World at WarXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Castlevania HD – Beauty, Desire, Situation Dire Map PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Extra Stage: Lord of FliesXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Extra Stage: OriginsXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Extra Stage: The Legend of FumaXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Extra Stage: The One Who Is ManyXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Getsu Fuma Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Julius Belmont Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Maria Rendard Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Richter Belmont Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Simon Belmont Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania HD – Yoko Belnades Character PackXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Castlevania: Harmony of DespairXbox 360 Arcade65% / 75%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Games On Demand65% / 75%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox 360 Arcade65% / 75%
Castlevania: Symphony of the NightXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
ContraXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
CrackdownXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Crackdown 2Games On Demand65% / 75%
Crystal DefendersXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Dead IslandGames On Demand70% / 80%
Dead Island RiptideGames On Demand70% / 80%
Dead Rising Games On Demand60% / 70%
Dead Rising 2Games On Demand60% / 70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordGames On Demand60% / 70%
Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition Games On Demand57% / 67%
Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary EditionGames On Demand57% / 67%
Deus Ex: Human RevolutionXbox One / Xbox 36080% / 90%
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil EditionGames On Demand40% / 50%
Dragon Age 2 Xbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Dragon Age: Origins Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Escape Dead IslandXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Fable AnniversaryXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Fable IIXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Fable IIIXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Fable TrilogyXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Fallout 3Xbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 3: Operation: AnchorageXbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout: New VegasGames On Demand40% / 50%
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyXbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Xbox One / Xbox 36030% / 40%
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadXbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesXbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Far Cry 2Xbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Far Cry 4Games On Demand40% / 50%
Far Cry ClassicXbox 360 Arcade50% / 60%
Farming Simulator 15Games On Demand65% / 75%
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)Xbox 360 DLC23% / 33%
FIFA 18Games On Demand65% / 75%
Fight Night ChampionXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2Games On Demand40% / 50%
Freefall RacersXbox 360 Arcade65% / 75%
Frogger: Hyper Xbox 360 Arcade EditionXbox 360 Arcade40% / 50%
Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) Xbox 360 DLC50% / 60%
Gears of WarXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Gears of War 2Xbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Gears of War 3Xbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Gears of War 3 Season PassXbox 360 DLC40% / 50%
Gears of War: JudgementXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
GyromancerXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
HomefrontGames On Demand70% / 80%
I AM ALIVEXbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Injustice: Gods Among UsXbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Jurassic Park: The GameXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
Just Cause 2Xbox One / Xbox 36080% / 90%
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Xbox One / Xbox 36080% / 90%
Let’s Sing And DanceXbox 360 Arcade70% / 80%
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIIIGames On Demand40% / 50%
Lost OdysseyXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Mafia IIXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Mass EffectXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Mass Effect 2 Xbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Mass Effect 3 Xbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Medal of Honor Airborne Xbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HDGames On Demand40% / 50%
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD EditionXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesGames On Demand40% / 50%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainGames On Demand40% / 50%
Metro 2033Games On Demand75% / 85%
Metro: Last LightGames On Demand75% / 85%
Mighty No. 9Games On Demand65% / 75%
Mighty No. 9 – Ray ExpansionXbox 360 DLC40% / 50%
Mighty No. 9 – Retro HeroXbox 360 DLC40% / 50%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) Xbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) Xbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two Games On Demand40% / 50%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season PassXbox 360 DLC40% / 50%
Mini NinjasGames On Demand80% / 90%
Mirror’s Edge Xbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
MOON DIVERXbox 360 Arcade40% / 50%
NBA 2K18Games On Demand65% / 75%
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition Xbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Oblivion – Knights of the Nine Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Oblivion – Shivering Isles Xbox 360 DLC30% / 40%
Poker Night 2Xbox 360 DLC70% / 80%
PreyXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Games On Demand40% / 50%
Rainbow Six VegasXbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Rayman LegendsXbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
Rayman OriginsXbox One / Xbox 36060% / 70%
Resident EvilGames On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil 0Games On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil 4Games On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil 5Games On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories BundleXbox 360 DLC40% / 50%
Resident Evil 6Games On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XGames On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon CityGames On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil RevelationsGames On Demand65% / 75%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Rise of the Tomb RaiderGames On Demand60% / 70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Endurance ModeXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Xbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
RisenGames On Demand65% / 75%
Risen 2: Dark WatersGames On Demand65% / 75%
Risen 3: Titan LordsGames On Demand70% / 80%
Sacred 3 Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Sacred CitadelXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Saints RowXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Saints Row 2Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Saints Row IVXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Saints Row: Gat Out of HellXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Saints Row: The ThirdXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Sam & Max Beyond Time and SpaceXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
Sam & Max Save the WorldXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
ScreamRideXbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Shadows of the Damned Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Silent Hill: HD CollectionGames On Demand65% / 75%
Skate 3 Xbox One / Xbox 36065% / 75%
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the SnakeGames On Demand75% / 85%
Spec Ops: The LineXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
SSX Xbox One / Xbox 36057% / 67%
State of DecayXbox 360 Arcade65% / 75%
State of Decay: Breakdown Xbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
State of Decay: LifelineXbox 360 DLC65% / 75%
Super ContraXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%
Tales from the Borderlands – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
The Darkness IIXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1, In Too Deep Games On Demand50% / 60%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)Xbox 360 DLC50% / 60%
The Walking Dead: Season Two – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced EditionGames On Demand75% / 85%
The Wolf Among Us – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60% / 70%
ThiefGames On Demand80% / 90%
Tomb RaiderGames On Demand80% / 90%
Tomb Raider UnderworldXbox One / Xbox 36080% / 90%
Tomb Raider: LegendGames On Demand80% / 90%
TorchlightXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
Trials FusionXbox 360 Arcade57% / 67%
Trials HDXbox One / Xbox 36050% / 60%
Watch DogsGames On Demand57% / 67%
World of Tanks – For Honor and GloryXbox 360 DLC10% / 20%
World of Tanks – Furious and Fast DuoXbox 360 DLC10% / 20%
XCOM: Enemy WithinXbox One / Xbox 36070% / 80%
Yosumin! LIVEXbox One / Xbox 36040% / 50%

