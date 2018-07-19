Sucht ihr ein paar Spiele, um das Sommerloch zu stopfen? Dann lohnt sich ein Blick auf den Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Bis zum 31. Juli erwarten euch zahlreiche Angebote. Habt ihr eine Xbox LIVE Goldmitgliedschaft, könnt ihr sogar zusätzlich sparen. In der Tabelle unten seht ihr die Angebote des Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Der jeweils höhere Rabatt ist Goldmitgliedern vorbehalten.

Egal ob ihr Koop-Action sucht, ein rasantes Rennspiel oder ein forderndes Rollenspiel – für jeden Geschmack gibt es die passenden Angebote. Die Spiele Sea of Thieves und State of Decay 2 sind zum ersten Mal im Angebot bei Xbox LIVE. Ob eure Wunschspiele dabei sind, könnt ihr in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden – praktischer Suchfunktion sei Dank.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

Quelle: Major Nelson

Bildquelle: Microsoft