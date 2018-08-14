Startseite » News » Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals with Gold, Publisher, Add-On & Spotlight Sale KW 33
Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals with Gold, Publisher, Add-On & Spotlight Sale KW 33

Wir haben Dienstag und ihr wisst was das bedeutet: Es startet eine neue Woche mit Angeboten im Xbox Store. Besitzer eine Xbox LIVE Gold-Mitgliedschaft dürfen bei den dieswöchigen Deals With Gold bei STAR WARS Battlefront II ordentlich sparen. Für irrwitzige 10,50 Euro könnt ihr euch in die Multiplayergefechte stürzen und der dunklen Seite der Macht ordentlich eins auf den Deckel geben. Oder doch eher der hellen Seite?

Wer keine Gold-Mitgliedschaft besitzt, darf sich diese Woche dennoch auf mehrere hundert Angebote freuen. Euch fehlen Erweiterungen oder DLCs zu den Lieblingsspielen? Kein Problem, im Add-On Sale habt ihr gute Chancen fündig zu werden. Unter anderem befindet sich der Season Pass zu Far Cry 5, die Erweiterungen von Destiny 2 und die Season Pässe zu diversen LEGO-Titeln im Angebot. Im Spotlight Sale befinden sich neben vielen anderen Titeln Battlefield 1 für schlanke 6 Euro und Rocket League im Angebot.

Der Publisher Sale steht ganz im Zeichen von Activision, was Call of Duty-Spieler besonders freuen dürfte. Hier könnt ihr bis zu 67% sparen.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 33

TitelPlattformRabatt
Worms 2: ArmageddonXbox 360 Arcade75%
Worms RevolutionXbox 360 Arcade75%
WormsXbox 360 Arcade75%
Anima: Gate of MemoriesXbox One40%
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One75%
Blood Bowl 2 – Official Expansion + Team PackXbox One33%
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One75%
ButcherXbox One50%
CastlesXbox One40%
Demon’s CrystalsXbox One50%
Ginger: Beyond the CrystalXbox One50%
Blood Bowl 2 – LizardmenXbox One DLC33%
Locks QuestXbox One80%
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC PackXbox One50%
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete EditionXbox One75%
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One75%
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One75%
NumantiaXbox One60%
One Hundred WaysXbox One40%
Onrush Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%
OnrushXbox One X Enhanced40%
Shift QuantumXbox One X Enhanced35%
Sine Mora EXXbox One67%
The DwarvesXbox One80%
The Elder Scrolls Online: SummersetXbox One X Enhanced25%
The FMV BundleXbox One30%
The Raven RemasteredXbox One50%
ThumperXbox One X Enhanced67%
Blood Bowl 2 – UndeadXbox One DLC33%
Wizard of LegendXbox One X Enhanced20%
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One70%
WWE 2K18 Season PassXbox One DLC33%
WWE 2K18Xbox One X Enhanced67%
ZenithXbox One50%
STAR WARS Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced85%
The Jackbox Party PackXbox One40%

Xbox Spotlight, Add-On und Publisher Sale KW 33

TitelPlattformRabatt
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Baba Yaga: The Temple of the WitchXbox 360 DLC70%
BioShock Infinite Season PassXbox 360 DLC50%
Borderlands 2 Season PassXbox 360 DLC70%
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Season PassXbox 360 DLC70%
Call of Duty: Black OpsXbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIXbox 360 / Xbox One67%
Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s EditionGames On Demand67%
Commanders: Attack of the Genos Xbox 360 / Xbox One40%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackXbox 360 DLC60%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance ModeXbox 360 DLC70%
Garou -Mark of the Wolves-Xbox 360 / Xbox One75%
Gin RummyXbox 360 / Xbox One40%
Golf: Tee It Up! Xbox 360 / Xbox One40%
The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate MatchXbox 360 Arcade75%
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited MatchXbox 360 Arcade75%
Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary EditionGames On Demand67%
Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)Xbox 360 DLC80%
BioShock 2 Minerva’s DenXbox 360 DLC50%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox 360 DLC70%
Tomb Raider: LegendXbox 360 DLC90%
3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures Xbox 360 / Xbox One40%
Assassin’s Creed III The BetrayalXbox 360 DLC60%
Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Xbox 360 DLC60%
Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Xbox 360 DLC60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Season PassXbox 360 DLC75%
Assault Heroes 2Xbox 360 / Xbox One40%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – BundleGames On Demand67%
CarcassoneXbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Skate 3 – Danny’s Hawaiian DreamXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil 5 – Desperate EscapeXbox 360 DLC50%
FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh PrisonXbox 360 DLC60%
FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe PackXbox 360 DLC60%
Far Cry 4 Season PassXbox 360 DLC67%
FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Xbox 360 DLC60%
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox 360 / Xbox One67%
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Xbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Injustice: Gods Among Us – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60%
Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory Xbox 360 DLC50%
The King of Fighters – Sky StageXbox 360 Arcade75%
Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow BrokerXbox 360 DLC50%
Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s SongXbox 360 DLC50%
Resident Evil 5 – Lost in NightmaresXbox 360 DLC50%
Mass Effect 2: ArrivalXbox 360 DLC50%
Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2) Xbox 360 DLC67%
Mass Effect 3: From AshesXbox 360 DLC50%
Mass Effect 3: LeviathanXbox 360 DLC50%
Mass Effect 3: OmegaXbox 360 DLC67%
Metal Slug 3Xbox 360 / Xbox One75%
Metal Slug XXXbox 360 / Xbox One75%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Xbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox 360 / Xbox One25%
Mortal Kombat Season PassXbox 360 DLC60%
NEOGEO Battle ColiseumXbox 360 Arcade75%
Sleeping Dogs – Nightmare In North Point PackXbox 360 DLC85%
Mass Effect 2: OverlordXbox 360 DLC50%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Raid Mode: Throwback Map PackXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Four: MetamorphosisXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Three: JudgmentXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Two: ContemplationXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: Little MissXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: The StruggleXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costumes PackXbox 360 DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season PassXbox 360 DLC75%
Samurai Shodown IIXbox 360 / Xbox One75%
Batman: Arkham Origins – Season PassXbox 360 DLC60%
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the SnakeXbox 360 DLC85%
The King of Fighters NeowaveXbox 360 / Xbox One75%
Sleeping Dogs – The Zodiac Tournament PackXbox 360 DLC70%
TimeShiftXbox 360 / Xbox One50%
Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Xbox 360 DLC90%
Tomb Raider UnderworldXbox 360 DLC90%
Watch_Dogs Season PassXbox 360 DLC70%
Dragon Age: Origins – Witch HuntXbox 360 DLC50%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration PackXbox One DLC70%
ACA NEOGEO ALPHA MISSION IIXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTINGXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO BURNING FIGHTXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 2Xbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF MONSTERS Xbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUGXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO PUZZLEDXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWNXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO SUPER SIDEKICKSXbox One40%
ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’94Xbox One40%
ARK: AberrationXbox One DLC40%
ARK: Scorched EarthXbox One DLC60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassXbox One DLC75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackXbox One DLC30%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassXbox One DLC40%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsXbox One DLC30%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesXbox One DLC30%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Japanese Pack DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Performance Pack UPGRADE DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #1 DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack Vol.2 DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack Vol.3 DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Prestige Pack DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLCXbox One DLC67%
Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLCXbox One DLC67%
Batman: Arkham Knight – Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Battlefield 1 Heroes of the Great War BundleXbox One DLC80%
Battlefield 1 Premium PassXbox One DLC85%
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One DLC85%
Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate BundleXbox One DLC35%
Battlefield 1Xbox One85%
Battlefield 4 China RisingXbox One DLC100%
Battlefield 4 Naval StrikeXbox One DLC100%
Battlefield 4 PremiumXbox One DLC75%
Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut BundleXbox One DLC75%
Battlefield Hardline PremiumXbox One DLC75%
Call of CthulhuXbox One10%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season PassXbox One DLC40%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies ChroniclesXbox One DLC50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One40%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One67%
Call of Duty: GhostsXbox One67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox One40%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map PackXbox One DLC50%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced40%
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%
Call of Duty: WWII – Season PassXbox One DLC40%
Cities: Skylines – Content Creator PackXbox One DLC20%
Cities: Skylines – Natural DisastersXbox One DLC15%
Cities: Skylines – Radio Stations PackXbox One DLC15%
Cities: Skylines – Season PassXbox One DLC20%
Cities: Skylines – SnowfallXbox One DLC30%
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedXbox One DLC70%
GTA V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One DLC35%
GTA V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One DLC35%
GTA V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One DLC35%
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street ChapterXbox One DLC30%
Dead by Daylight: CURTAIN CALL ChapterXbox One DLC30%
Dead by Daylight: Head CaseXbox One DLC30%
Dead by Daylight: LeatherfaceXbox One DLC30%
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterXbox One DLC30%
Dead by Daylight: The SAW ChapterXbox One DLC30%
Death Road to CanadaXbox One20%
Destiny 2 – Expansion 1 – Curse of OsirisXbox One DLC50%
Destiny 2 – Expansion II: WarmindXbox One DLC50%
Diablo III: Rise of the NecromancerXbox One DLC35%
Dovetail Games Euro FishingXbox One X Enhanced50%
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleXbox One DLC50%
EA SPORTS UFC 3 – Bruce Lee BundleXbox One DLC67%
Euro Fishing: BergseeXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: Castle EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%
Euro Fishing: Foundry DockXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: Hunters LakeXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’OrXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: LiliesXbox One DLC20%
Euro Fishing: Manor Farm LakeXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: The MoatXbox One DLC50%
Euro Fishing: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced15%
Euro Fishing: Urban EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%
Euro Fishing: WaldseeXbox One DLC50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassXbox One DLC50%
Far Cry 4 Season PassXbox One DLC67%
Far Cry5 – Season PassXbox One DLC20%
Far Cry Primal – Wenja PackXbox One DLC50%
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions EvolvedXbox One67%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen GhostsXbox One DLC30%
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter PackXbox One DLC35%
Sniper Elite 3 – Hunt The Grey WolfXbox One DLC60%
Just Cause 3: Air Land & Sea Expansion PassXbox One DLC75%
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistXbox One DLC70%
Just Cause 3: Mech Land AssaultXbox One DLC70%
Just Cause 3: Sky FortressXbox One DLC70%
Just Cause 3 XL EditionXbox One DLC80%
Just Dance Unlimited – 3 months passXbox One DLC30%
Just Dance Unlimited – 12 months passXbox One DLC30%
King’s Quest : The Complete CollectionXbox One67%
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2Xbox One DLC50%
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat PackXbox One DLC50%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Icy Death PackXbox One DLC70%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season PassXbox One DLC85%
LEGO Batman 3 Season PassXbox One DLC50%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassXbox One DLC50%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassXbox One DLC50%
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassXbox One DLC40%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One DLC60%
Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Starter PackXbox One DLC50%
Mafia III Season PassXbox One DLC50%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash CardXbox One DLC15%
Need for Speed Payback: All DLC cars bundleXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Butcher’s Mod PackXbox One DLC67%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Gage Russian Weapons PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Gage Spec Ops PackXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – GOAT Simulator HeistsXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – John Wick Weapon PackXbox One DLC67%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Scarface Character PackXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Scarface HeistsXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Sydney Character PackXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Alesso HeistXbox One DLC67%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!Xbox One DLC30%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Butcher’s BBQ PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Butcher’s Western PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Gage Chivalry PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Gage Ninja PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Golden Grin Casino HeistXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Master PlanXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Most Wanted DLC BundleXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Point Break HeistXbox One DLC50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Sokol Character PackXbox One DLC60%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Yakuza Character PackXbox One DLC60%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 2,500,000 Humongous Coins PackXbox One DLC15%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe EditionXbox One60%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2Xbox One60%
Prototype Biohazard BundleXbox One67%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassXbox One DLC70%
Rocket League – AftershockXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Back to the Future Car PackXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car PackXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC PackXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – EsperXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/TXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34Xbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC BundleXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone ShakerXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill IIIXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – MarauderXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – MasamuneXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – ProteusXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice ChargerXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – TritonXbox One DLC40%
Rocket League – VulcanXbox One DLC40%
Rocket LeagueXbox One40%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season PassXbox One DLC60%
ShiftlingsXbox One67%
Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 1 – In ShadowsXbox One DLC60%
Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 2 – Belly of the BeastXbox One DLC70%
Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 3 – ConfrontationXbox One DLC70%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSXbox One DLC40%
Steep Road to the OlympicsXbox One DLC50%
STEEP Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Surviving Mars – Deluxe Upgrade PackXbox One DLC15%
Surviving Mars – Season PassXbox One DLC15%
Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome SetXbox One DLC15%
The Sims 4 City LivingXbox One DLC50%
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Dine OutXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Get to WorkXbox One DLC50%
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 VampiresXbox One DLC40%
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffXbox One DLC40%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco RoadXbox One DLC30%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassXbox One DLC60%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5Xbox One67%
Trials Fusion Season PassXbox One DLC50%
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackXbox One DLC30%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Shortcut BundleXbox One DLC75%
Warframe: 170 PlatinumXbox One20%
Warframe: 370 PlatinumXbox One25%
Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare ModXbox One30%
Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare ModsXbox One35%
Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare ModsXbox One40%
Watch_Dogs2 – Season PassXbox One DLC60%
WATCH_DOGS Season PassXbox One DLC75%
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXbox One DLC25%
Mortal Kombat X – XL PackXbox One DLC50%
Monster Hunter World Additional Gesture Bundle 2Xbox One DLC40%
Monster Hunter World Additional Gesture Bundle 4Xbox One DLC40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1Xbox One DLC40%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2Xbox One DLC40%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Barry’s Commandant CostumeXbox One DLC60%
Battlefield 1 ApocalypseXbox One DLC100%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Claire’s Rodeo CostumeXbox One DLC60%
Dead Rising 4 Season PassXbox One DLC33%
Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit Xbox One DLC35%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – End of ZoeXbox One DLC20%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Avenging Army Costume PackXbox One DLC50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Black PantherXbox One DLC50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Black WidowXbox One DLC30%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Character PassXbox One DLC60%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume PackXbox One DLC30%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Monster HunterXbox One DLC50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume PackXbox One DLC50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume PassXbox One DLC60%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – SigmaXbox One DLC50%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume PackXbox One DLC30%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – VenomXbox One DLC30%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – Winter SoldierXbox One DLC30%
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – World Warriors Costume PackXbox One DLC50%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Moira’s Urban Ninja CostumeXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Natalia’s Lottie Suit CostumeXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Raid Mode Character: Albert WeskerXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Raid Mode Character: HunkXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 25Xbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Throwback Map PackXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Four: MetamorphosisXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Three: JudgmentXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode Two: ContemplationXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: Little MissXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: The StruggleXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume PackXbox One DLC60%
Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 1Xbox One DLC50%
Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 2Xbox One DLC50%
Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 3Xbox One DLC50%
Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 4Xbox One DLC50%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Season PassXbox One DLC40%
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox One DLC25%

