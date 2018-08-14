Xbox One & Xbox 360: Deals with Gold, Publisher, Add-On & Spotlight Sale KW 33

Wir haben Dienstag und ihr wisst was das bedeutet: Es startet eine neue Woche mit Angeboten im Xbox Store. Besitzer eine Xbox LIVE Gold-Mitgliedschaft dürfen bei den dieswöchigen Deals With Gold bei STAR WARS Battlefront II ordentlich sparen. Für irrwitzige 10,50 Euro könnt ihr euch in die Multiplayergefechte stürzen und der dunklen Seite der Macht ordentlich eins auf den Deckel geben. Oder doch eher der hellen Seite?

Wer keine Gold-Mitgliedschaft besitzt, darf sich diese Woche dennoch auf mehrere hundert Angebote freuen. Euch fehlen Erweiterungen oder DLCs zu den Lieblingsspielen? Kein Problem, im Add-On Sale habt ihr gute Chancen fündig zu werden. Unter anderem befindet sich der Season Pass zu Far Cry 5, die Erweiterungen von Destiny 2 und die Season Pässe zu diversen LEGO-Titeln im Angebot. Im Spotlight Sale befinden sich neben vielen anderen Titeln Battlefield 1 für schlanke 6 Euro und Rocket League im Angebot.

Der Publisher Sale steht ganz im Zeichen von Activision, was Call of Duty-Spieler besonders freuen dürfte. Hier könnt ihr bis zu 67% sparen.

Übersicht Deals With Gold KW 33

Xbox Spotlight, Add-On und Publisher Sale KW 33

Quelle: Major Nelson