Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack: Trackliste steht fest

Der Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack wurde nun vollständig enthüllt. In dem Rennspiel werden euch die sechs Radiosender Bass Arena, Block Party, Hospital, Pulse, Timeless und XS zur Verfügung stehen. Nun steht fest, welche Songs die Radiosender spielen werden. Der Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack umfasst mehr als 100 Tracks.
Bei Spotify könnt ihr euch den Soundtrack schon jetzt anhören. Welcher Radiosender ist euer Favorit?
|Radio Station
|Song Title
|Artist
|Bass Arena
|aNYway
|Armand Van Helden, A-Trak, Duck Sauce
|Bass Arena
|TopBrazil (Benny Benassi vs. Constantin & MazZz Dub Mix)
|Fischerspooner
|Bass Arena
|2 Much (Clean)
|Flosstradamus feat. 24hrs
|Bass Arena
|Are We Still Young (feat. Jessi Mason)
|Grant
|Bass Arena
|Find Yourself (Ashworth Remix)
|Great Good Fine Ok & Before You Exit
|Bass Arena
|Do You Don’t You
|Haywyre
|Bass Arena
|State of Confusion (Maurice Fulton remix)
|Honey Dijon feat. Joi Cardwell
|Bass Arena
|Midnight City (Eric Prydz Private Remix)
|M83
|Bass Arena
|Fly
|Marshmello
|Bass Arena
|Silence – Blonde Remix
|Marshmello, Khalid, Blonde
|Bass Arena
|Good Morning (Just Kiddin Remix)
|Max Frost
|Bass Arena
|Kids – Soulwax Remix
|MGMT
|Bass Arena
|17 (In The Air Dub)
|MK
|Bass Arena
|Blackwater
|Octave One feat Ann Saunderson
|Bass Arena
|Ottomatic
|Oliver
|Bass Arena
|Just Let Me Dance – Maxxi Soundsystem Remix
|Scandal
|Bass Arena
|Tunnel Vision
|Subtact
|Bass Arena
|Zodiac
|SUNG
|Bass Arena
|The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
|The Killers
|Bass Arena
|Ching Ching
|Wolfgang Gartner
|Block Party
|Award Tour
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Block Party
|Til It’s Over (clean edit)
|Anderson .Paak
|Block Party
|Runnin‘
|Bazanji
|Block Party
|Karaoke (Feat. Lizzo)
|Big Freedia
|Block Party
|Rent (Clean)
|Big Freedia
|Block Party
|Higher 4.5.18 1 (Demo)
|Cook Classics ft. Outasight
|Block Party
|Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
|Digable Planets
|Block Party
|MICHUUL.
|Duckwrth
|Block Party
|Bad Love
|Earl St. Clair
|Block Party
|Don’t Sweat the Technique (sync remix)
|Eric B. & Rakim
|Block Party
|I (radio edit)
|Kendrick Lamar
|Block Party
|All The Stars
|Kendrick Lamar SZA
|Block Party
|Go Harder
|Leo Soul
|Block Party
|Still Pushing
|Ohana Bam
|Block Party
|Who Knows (feat Chronixx)
|PROTOJE
|Block Party
|Don’t Rush (Clean)
|Ric Wilson
|Block Party
|Flipping Cars (Clean)
|Shredders
|Block Party
|Rapper’s Delight
|The Sugarhill Gang
|Block Party
|Symphony
|Towkio, Teddy Jackson
|Block Party
|Wallflower
|Young Futura
|Hospital
|City Lights
|Bop x Subwave
|Hospital
|Haltija
|Etherwood
|Hospital
|Auckland Sunrise
|Fred V & Grafix
|Hospital
|Offshore (simplified)
|Hugh Hardie
|Hospital
|Brave Face
|Keeno
|Hospital
|While The World Sleeps
|Keeno
|Hospital
|Hot Wheels
|Kings Of The Rollers
|Hospital
|Mismatch
|Krakota
|Hospital
|Stomp Your Soul
|Lakeway
|Hospital
|Let The Senses Clear Your Mind
|Logistics
|Hospital
|That’s A Switch
|London Elektricity
|Hospital
|Wading Through Crowds
|Makoto
|Hospital
|Dawnbreaker
|Metrik
|Hospital
|Veloce
|Mitekiss
|Hospital
|The Sound of Your Smile
|NuLOGIC
|Hospital
|Empire
|Polaris
|Hospital
|Lessons Learned
|Polaris
|Hospital
|Rock da House
|S.P.Y
|Hospital
|Caffeine
|Urbandawn
|Hospital
|Loki feat Urbandawn
|Whiney
|Hospital
|Autumn
|Fred V Grafix
|Hospital
|Spring
|Fred V Grafix
|Hospital
|Summer
|Fred V Grafix
|Hospital
|Winter
|Fred V Grafix
|Pulse
|Shooting Star
|Anna Yvette
|Pulse
|Colors
|Beck
|Pulse
|Deadly Valentine – Radio Edit
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Pulse
|Never Say Die
|CHVRCHES
|Pulse
|Fake It Til You Make It
|DREAMERS
|Pulse
|Silhouette
|Goldroom
|Pulse
|Little of Your Love – BloodPop® Remix
|HAIM, BloodPop®
|Pulse
|Clap Your Hands
|Le Youth
|Pulse
|Someday
|Lliam + Latroit
|Pulse
|Be Good 2 Me (Single Version)
|LUXXURY
|Pulse
|Kim & Jesse
|M83
|Pulse
|MJ
|Now, Now
|Pulse
|A Moment Apart
|ODESZA
|Pulse
|Late Night
|ODESZA
|Pulse
|Last Forever (feat. Sam Sparro)
|Oliver
|Pulse
|Wind Shear
|Pierce Fulton
|Pulse
|Feel Alright
|Poolside
|Pulse
|Baby I’m A Queen
|Sofi Tukker
|Pulse
|Ride or Die (feat Foster the peoples) Big Gigantic remix
|The Knocks
|Pulse
|Build A Fire
|Young Ejecta
|Timeless
|Spring (Full) – The Four Seasons
|Antonio Vivaldi
|Timeless
|Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93 – IV
|Beethoven
|Timeless
|Clair De Lune
|Claude Debussy
|Timeless
|Peer Gynt – Suite No. 1, Op. 46 – IV. In the Hall of the Mountain King
|Edvard Grieg
|Timeless
|Carmen Habanera
|Georges Bizet
|Timeless
|The Planets – Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity
|Gustav Holst
|Timeless
|Zadok the Priest
|Handel
|Timeless
|Canon in D Major
|Johann Pachelbel
|Timeless
|Air on the G string
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Timeless
|Voices of Spring Waltz
|Johann Strauss II
|Timeless
|Symphony #40 in G Minor, K 550 – 1. Molto Allegro
|Mozart
|Timeless
|The Trials
|Halo 5OST
|XS
|No Wolf Like The Present
|At The Drive-In
|XS
|I Don’t Wanna Know
|Bass Drum of Death
|XS
|Turn It Up
|Bat Fangs
|XS
|Little Thing Gone Wild
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|XS
|Pastel City
|Dommengang
|XS
|Down to the Bottom
|Dorothy
|XS
|Die Trying
|Eyes Set to Kill
|XS
|La Dee Da
|Foo Fighters
|XS
|Safari Song
|Greta Van Fleet
|XS
|Six Wave Hold Down
|Hot Snakes
|XS
|Rise
|I Prevail
|XS
|Over and Over and Over
|Jack White
|XS
|Can’t Be Ignored
|Pennywise
|XS
|Deathwish
|Red Sun Rising
|XS
|Satellite
|Starset
|XS
|Run For Cover
|The Killers
|XS
|Sister Cities
|The Wonder Years
|XS
|Rapture
|Underoath
|XS
|Headphones
|WALK THE MOON
|XS
|The Evil Has Landed
|Queens of the Stone Age
