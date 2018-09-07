Startseite » News » Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack: Trackliste steht fest
Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack: Trackliste steht fest

Der Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack wurde nun vollständig enthüllt. In dem Rennspiel werden euch die sechs Radiosender Bass Arena, Block Party, Hospital, Pulse, Timeless und XS zur Verfügung stehen. Nun steht fest, welche Songs die Radiosender spielen werden. Der Forza Horizon 4 Soundtrack umfasst mehr als 100 Tracks.

Bei Spotify könnt ihr euch den Soundtrack schon jetzt anhören. Welcher Radiosender ist euer Favorit?

Radio StationSong TitleArtist
Bass ArenaaNYwayArmand Van Helden, A-Trak, Duck Sauce
Bass ArenaTopBrazil (Benny Benassi vs. Constantin & MazZz Dub Mix)Fischerspooner
Bass Arena2 Much (Clean)Flosstradamus feat. 24hrs
Bass ArenaAre We Still Young (feat. Jessi Mason)Grant
Bass ArenaFind Yourself (Ashworth Remix)Great Good Fine Ok & Before You Exit
Bass ArenaDo You Don’t YouHaywyre
Bass ArenaState of Confusion (Maurice Fulton remix)Honey Dijon feat. Joi Cardwell
Bass ArenaMidnight City (Eric Prydz Private Remix)M83
Bass ArenaFlyMarshmello
Bass ArenaSilence – Blonde RemixMarshmello, Khalid, Blonde
Bass ArenaGood Morning (Just Kiddin Remix)Max Frost
Bass ArenaKids – Soulwax RemixMGMT
Bass Arena17 (In The Air Dub)MK
Bass ArenaBlackwaterOctave One feat Ann Saunderson
Bass ArenaOttomaticOliver
Bass ArenaJust Let Me Dance – Maxxi Soundsystem RemixScandal
Bass ArenaTunnel VisionSubtact
Bass ArenaZodiacSUNG
Bass ArenaThe Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)The Killers
Bass ArenaChing ChingWolfgang Gartner
Block PartyAward TourA Tribe Called Quest
Block PartyTil It’s Over (clean edit)Anderson .Paak
Block PartyRunnin‘Bazanji
Block PartyKaraoke (Feat. Lizzo)Big Freedia
Block PartyRent (Clean)Big Freedia
Block PartyHigher 4.5.18 1 (Demo)Cook Classics ft. Outasight
Block PartyRebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)Digable Planets
Block PartyMICHUUL.Duckwrth
Block PartyBad LoveEarl St. Clair
Block PartyDon’t Sweat the Technique (sync remix)Eric B. & Rakim
Block PartyI (radio edit)Kendrick Lamar
Block PartyAll The StarsKendrick Lamar SZA
Block PartyGo HarderLeo Soul
Block PartyStill PushingOhana Bam
Block PartyWho Knows (feat Chronixx)PROTOJE
Block PartyDon’t Rush (Clean)Ric Wilson
Block PartyFlipping Cars (Clean)Shredders
Block PartyRapper’s DelightThe Sugarhill Gang
Block PartySymphonyTowkio, Teddy Jackson
Block PartyWallflowerYoung Futura
HospitalCity LightsBop x Subwave
HospitalHaltijaEtherwood
HospitalAuckland SunriseFred V & Grafix
HospitalOffshore (simplified)Hugh Hardie
HospitalBrave FaceKeeno
HospitalWhile The World SleepsKeeno
HospitalHot WheelsKings Of The Rollers
HospitalMismatchKrakota
HospitalStomp Your SoulLakeway
HospitalLet The Senses Clear Your MindLogistics
HospitalThat’s A SwitchLondon Elektricity
HospitalWading Through CrowdsMakoto
HospitalDawnbreakerMetrik
HospitalVeloceMitekiss
HospitalThe Sound of Your SmileNuLOGIC
HospitalEmpirePolaris
HospitalLessons LearnedPolaris
HospitalRock da HouseS.P.Y
HospitalCaffeineUrbandawn
HospitalLoki feat UrbandawnWhiney
HospitalAutumnFred V Grafix
HospitalSpringFred V Grafix
HospitalSummerFred V Grafix
HospitalWinterFred V Grafix
PulseShooting StarAnna Yvette
PulseColorsBeck
PulseDeadly Valentine – Radio EditCharlotte Gainsbourg
PulseNever Say DieCHVRCHES
PulseFake It Til You Make ItDREAMERS
PulseSilhouetteGoldroom
PulseLittle of Your Love – BloodPop® RemixHAIM, BloodPop®
PulseClap Your HandsLe Youth
PulseSomedayLliam + Latroit
PulseBe Good 2 Me (Single Version)LUXXURY
PulseKim & JesseM83
PulseMJNow, Now
PulseA Moment ApartODESZA
PulseLate NightODESZA
PulseLast Forever (feat. Sam Sparro)Oliver
PulseWind ShearPierce Fulton
PulseFeel AlrightPoolside
PulseBaby I’m A QueenSofi Tukker
PulseRide or Die (feat Foster the peoples) Big Gigantic remixThe Knocks
PulseBuild A FireYoung Ejecta
TimelessSpring (Full) – The Four SeasonsAntonio Vivaldi
TimelessSymphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93 – IVBeethoven
TimelessClair De LuneClaude Debussy
TimelessPeer Gynt – Suite No. 1, Op. 46 – IV. In the Hall of the Mountain KingEdvard Grieg
TimelessCarmen HabaneraGeorges Bizet
TimelessThe Planets – Jupiter, the Bringer of JollityGustav Holst
TimelessZadok the PriestHandel
TimelessCanon in D MajorJohann Pachelbel
TimelessAir on the G stringJohann Sebastian Bach
TimelessVoices of Spring WaltzJohann Strauss II
TimelessSymphony #40 in G Minor, K 550 – 1. Molto AllegroMozart
TimelessThe TrialsHalo 5OST
XSNo Wolf Like The PresentAt The Drive-In
XSI Don’t Wanna KnowBass Drum of Death
XSTurn It UpBat Fangs
XSLittle Thing Gone WildBlack Rebel Motorcycle Club
XSPastel CityDommengang
XSDown to the BottomDorothy
XSDie TryingEyes Set to Kill
XSLa Dee DaFoo Fighters
XSSafari SongGreta Van Fleet
XSSix Wave Hold DownHot Snakes
XSRiseI Prevail
XSOver and Over and OverJack White
XSCan’t Be IgnoredPennywise
XSDeathwishRed Sun Rising
XSSatelliteStarset
XSRun For CoverThe Killers
XSSister CitiesThe Wonder Years
XSRaptureUnderoath
XSHeadphonesWALK THE MOON
XSThe Evil Has LandedQueens of the Stone Age

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Microsoft

