Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Systemvoraussetzungen stehen fest

In wenigen Wochen erscheint Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Der Titel wird für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erscheinen. Für PC-Spieler stellt sich im Vorfeld die Frage nach den Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Systemvoraussetzungen. Diese hat Ubisoft nun enthüllt. Das Unternehmen hat die minimalen und empfohlenen Systemvoraussetzungen genannt. Diese orientieren sich an 30 FPS. Darüber hinaus gibt es empfohlene Systemanforderungen für 4K und eine Liste mit Grafikkarten, die zum Release unterstützt werden.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200

Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 720p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: Low

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers​



Recommended Specification

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400

Video: AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) – See supported list*

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers​



Recommended 4K Configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz

Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Resolution: 4K

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

*Unterstütze Grafikkarten zum Release:

AMD Radeon R9 285/R9 380/RX 460/RX 560 oder besser, AMD Radeon 200/300/Fury X/400/500 series, Radeon Vega series: RX Vega 56 oder besser, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/760/950/1050 oder besser, GeForce GTX 600/700/900/10-Series.​

