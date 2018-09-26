Gran Turismo Sport September Update: Patchnotes eingetroffen

Das Gran Turismo Sport September Update ist da. Passend dazu gibt es nun die Patchnotes. Um das Update auf eurer PlayStation 4 zu installieren, benötigt ihr 3,63 Gigabyte freien Speicherplatz auf eurer Festplatte. Ihr dürft euch unter anderem auf neun neue Fahrzeuge und den Fuji Speedway freuen. Dieser steht euch in den zwei Layouts „Fuji Speedway F“ und „Fuji Speedway GT“ zur Verfügung. Mehr Details zum Gran Turismo Sport September Update sind in den Patchnotes zu finden.

Main Features Implemented

1. New Cars

The following 9 cars have been added:

Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 carrozzata da ZAGATO CN.AR750106 ’65

BMW M3 GT (BMW Motorsport) ’11

Dodge Viper SRT10 Coupe ’06

Honda NSX Type R ’92

Mazda RX500 ’70

Nissan Fairlady Z 300ZX TwinTurbo 2-seater (Z32) ’89

Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster ’60

Porsche 911 GT3 (996) ’01

Porsche 911 GT3 (997) ’08

2. Tracks

The „Fuji Speedway“ track has been added in 2 different layouts:

Fuji Speedway F

Fuji Speedway GT

3. Campaign Mode

The following events have been added to the „GT League“:

Beginner League: „The Passion of Dr. Wankel“

Amateur League: „Real Circuit Tours“

Professional League: „Group 1 Cup“

„Stars & Stripes“ Rounds 4 and 5

„J-Sport Meeting“ Rounds 4 and 5

„Mercedes AMG Grand Prix Rounds“ 4 and 5

„Gr. 3 Endurance Series“ Round 4

„Red Bull Ring“ has been added to the „Circuit Experience“.

4. Scapes

“Fuji Speedway” has been added to the special featured section.

5. Brand Central

„Plymouth“ has been added to the America region lineup;

The Racing Kart 125 Shifter has been added to the „Gran Turismo“ lineup in the Asia-Pacific region. (The car can be purchased with in-game Credits after completing the Racing Etiquette. It can also be purchased through the PlayStation™Store without completing the Racing Etiquette.)

6. Controller

Compatibility for the Fanatec® CSL Elite (for PS4) rev lights has been added;

The frequency and strength of the force feedback vibration when the steering is turned too far have been adjusted.

Physics Simulation Model

The Tyre Wear value has been adjusted;

Other Improvements and Adjustments

The handling when steering and the regulation system for the hybrid system on the Mercedes-Benz F1 W08 EQ Power+ ’17 (and its colour variations) have been improved;

The TCS controls have been adjusted. (U-turns are now easier to do in rear wheel drive cars with TCS set to 2 or higher);

The amount of grip lost when driving off the track in relation to the debris accumulated on tyres has been adjusted.

Various other issues have been addressed.

