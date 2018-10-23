Forza Horizon 4: Streckeneditor, eine neue Story und Bugfixes

Im Laufe des Tages wird ein neues Forza Horizon 4 Update erscheinen. Dieses bringt den Streckeneditor, eine neue Story und eine Reihe von Bugfixes mit sich. Während wir auf das Contentupdate noch warten müssen, sind die Updatenotes schon jetzt bekannt.

Erfreulicherweise gibt es einen Bugfix für die Belohnungen bei saisonalen Events. Möglicherweise wird damit auch der Scheunenfund Bug behoben. Spieler erhalten den Scheunenfund-Erfolg derzeit nicht, sobald sie einmal für ein Auto Credits gezahlt haben, statt auf die Reparatur zu warten. Laut Entwickler FAQ scheint das neue Update auch hier Abhilfe zu verschaffen.

Unklar ist derzeit auch, ob der Routeneditor tatsächlich ab heute zur Verfügung stehen wird. Vor einigen Wochen wurde dieser für den 25. Oktober angekündigt. An diesem Tag soll auch das Halloween Event im Spiel beginnen. Es ist also gut möglich, dass das Spiel zwar die neuen Inhalte implementiert, diese aber noch gesperrt sein werden. Im Laufe des Tages erscheint das Update – dann wissen wir mehr.

Updatenotes zum Forza Horizon 4 Update vom 23. Oktober

Route Creator

This update adds the Route Creator to Forza Horizon 4. Create custom routes of up to 40 miles from any Asphalt, Dirt or Cross-Country Event starting location. Draw the custom route by driving your car, and place checkpoints anywhere you want to. Blueprint Creator has been updated to allow you to use custom routes.

New Horizon Story

This update adds a new Horizon Story to Forza Horizon 4 called ‚British Racing Green‘, which explores a century of cars built in Britain. Access the story in Broadway by reaching Level 50, and unlock a new quick chat phrase, a new unique clothing item, and the classic Bentley 8 Litre.

Cross-Platform Fixes

General stability and performance improvements.

Multiple engine audio improvements based on community feedback.

Added quit option in Quickplay Team Adventure after finishing an Adventure.

Improvements to Force Feedback understeer effect

Fix for progress loss on Forzathon Challenges.

Fix for rewards not being awarded in Seasonal Championships and Trial events.

Fix for blurring on the edges of a moving target car in Photo Mode.

Fix to avoid early completion of Trial events and allow all events to be finished.

Fix for VIP House reward exploit.

Fix for reset system not placing the car correctly when changing season after an event.

Improvements to free-roam Drivatar behaviour, when driving round tight corners

Fix for calculation of team score in Horizon Stories Co-op sessions during time-based challenges.

Fix for Forzathon Weekly Bonus not updating correctly in the UI.

Fix for HDR brightness calibration screen.

Fix for traffic cars not spawning sometimes after a Barn Find cinematic.

Fix for displayed value of VIP house when VIP owned, but house not purchased.

Fix for rotating wheels when car is stationary in Pause Menu, ForzaVista and Drone Mode.

PC Fixes

Fix for video options being lost when tweaking AMD GPU clock speeds.

Increased quality of grass and tree procedurals at distance when Procedural Quality setting is set to Extreme.

Fix for ‚low streaming bandwidth‘ message on high spec PCs when GPU-limited.

Fix for crash when changing audio devices whilst a video is playing.

Xbox Fixes

No Xbox-specific fixes.

Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Turn10

Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zu den Updatenotes.