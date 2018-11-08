Forza Horizon 4 Rennkunst und Krempel Erfolg mit Update gefixt

Seit gestern gibt es ein neuen Forza Horizon 4 Update. Dieses bringt eine Reihe von Bugfixes und eine Report-Funktion für das Creative-Hub Menü. Dort könnt ihr nun Designs, Fotos und Co. melden. Die generelle Stabilität soll sich mit dem Patch ebenfalls verbessert haben.
Besonders dürfte viele Spieler aber die Fehlerhebung beim Forza Horizon 4 Rennkunst und Krempel Erfolg gefallen – englisch Antique Restorer“. Sobald ein Spieler bei einem Scheunenfund Credits bezahlt hat, schaltete sich der Erfolg nicht frei. Habt ihr alle Scheunenfunde gesammelt und den Erfolg noch nicht, sollte dieser nun endlich freigeschaltet werden.
Forza Horizon 4 Update 07. November 2018 – Patchnotes
Version Number
- PC: 1.210.773.2
- Xbox: 1.210.773.0
Cross Platform Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some players were not being awarded „Antique Restorer“ achievement, despite having collected all the Barn Finds.
- Updated the reward for Winter trial to make the Green Morph Suit clothing item available to players.
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to get their vehicle reset (either through flipping, or missing a checkpoint) during Team Adventure.
- Prevent cars from appearing ghosted whilst in Photo Mode.
- Fixed a bug where Drivatars were all showing as Wristband Level 1 in race results screens.
- Fixed an issue where completing a Route Blueprint event would leave the player at the end of the on-disc route, rather than the blueprinted route.
- Route Blueprint fliers now show „Custom Route“ to distinguish then from other Blueprints.
- Added a Report button to Designs, Tunes, Photos, Vinyls in the Creative Hub menu.
- Fixed an issue where some players were not prompted to join the session.
- Reduced the chance of sessions failing to start in Ranked Team Adventure following successful matchmaking.
- General Stability improvements.
PC Fixes
- Fixed a bug where changing visual presets with framerate set to >60 will result in mismatch between framerate and UI in-game after a reboot.
Wheel Fixes
- Fixed a bug where users were unable to navigate menus after clearing a custom wheel profile.
- Fixed Multi-USB device saving action map issue.
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net
Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4
Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zum Update.
Schreibe etwas dazu!