Obsidian Entertainment und inXile Entertainment Teil der Microsoft Studios

Die Zahl der Microsoft Studios ist heute Nacht auf 13 gewachsen. Die Entwicklerstudios Obsidian Entertainment und inXile Entertainment sind nun Teil der Microsoft Studios-Familie. Beide Studios sind für ihre Rollenspiele bekannt.
Obsidian Entertainment entwickelte Spiele wie Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth und Pillars of Eternity. Entwickler inXile Entertainment ist unter anderem für die Spiele Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera und The Bard’s Tale V verantwortlich.
Die folgenden 13 Microsoft Studios gibt es derzeit:
- 343 Industries
- The Coalition
- Turn 10
- Rare
- Microsoft Studios Global Publishing
- Minecraft
- The Initiative
- Undead Labs
- PlayGround Games
- Ninja Theory
- Compulsion Games
- inXile
- Obsidian
Quelle: X018 Livestream
Bildquelle: Microsoft
