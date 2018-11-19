Forza Horizon 4 Updatenotes für Patch vom 20. November

Morgen wird ein neues Forza Horizon 4 Update zur Verfügung stehen. Die Patchnotes sind schon jetzt bekannt und unten einsehbar. Mit dem neuen Patch wird unter anderem ein Bug bei den #Forzathon-Punkten behoben. Einige Spieler besaßen plötzlich die Lake Lodge Immobilie nicht mehr. Dadurch haben die betroffenen Spieler keine doppelten Punkte mehr erhalten. Das Haus konnte dann zwar erneut erworben werden, die Punkte gab es allerdings dennoch nicht mehr doppelt. Damit ist nun auch von offizieller Seite bestätigt, dass das Problem ein Fehler im Spiel war.
Forza Horizon 4 Update 20. November 2018 – Patchnotes:
Version Number
- PC: 1.216.279.2
- Xbox: 1.216.279.0
New Features
- Implemented multi-material color selection for a number of cars and rims, as well as adding in a number of new to Horizon rims.
- Added the ability to bulk add DLC cars to the player garage.
Cross Platform Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Xbox Game Pass holders were not entitled to the Formula Drift pack.
- Fixed an issue where players would not receive rewards for completing a seasonal PR stunt they already completed.
- Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving double #Forzathon points after re-purchasing Lake Lodge.
- Improved UI to make it clearer when players are earning double #Forzathon points.
- Fixed an issue to keep players grouped together after finishing a #Forzathon Live Event.
- Fixed an issue with Route Blueprint where the player was placed at the incorrect finish point after completing a custom route.
- Fixed the camera issues caused by rewinding immediately after placing a checkpoint in Route Blueprint.
- Fixed an issue in Route Blueprint where players could run out of checkpoints preventing them from being able to finish route creation.
- Added information to the Route Blueprint UI to show how many checkpoints have been placed, and how many are left to be placed.
- Fixed an exploit in Route Blueprint for farming Pass Skills from AI cars.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to enter Rivals events in cars which did not match the restrictions.
- Fixed an issue where players in Private Adventures were able to select cars which did not meet the restrictions.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be unable to navigate up and down on the vinyl select screen in the Livery Editor.
- Reduced the cost of some engine swap upgrades.
- Fixed an exploit to extend the length of Skill Songs.
- Fixed an issue where Car Pass ‚New Cars‘ game alert would appear too early.
- Fixed an issue where only one player on a team would receive the award from the Trial and Seasonal Championships.
- Fixed an issue in co-op Showcases where pausing the game would prevent opponents from moving.
- Added the ability to skip forward during post-race sequences.
- Added notifications to show when the players is connecting to Horizon Life post event.
- Fixed an issue with civilian traffic not appearing in Horizon Live.
- Various stability fixes.
Wheel Fixes
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from being able to delete custom wheel settings.
Xbox Fixes
- No Xbox-specific fixes.
Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net
Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4
Vielen Dank an Marcel und Minniva für den Hinweis zu dieser News.
Schreibe etwas dazu!