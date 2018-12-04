Gewinnspiel
Battlefield V Screenshot 06

Battlefield V: Tides of War Kapitel 1 verschoben

totallygamergirl 4. Dezember 2018 News Schreib was dazu

Heute hätte das erste Battlefield V Tides of War Kapitel erscheinen sollen. Dieses trägt den Namen „Overture“ und soll neben zahlreichen Verbesserungen und Fixes auch frischen Content ins Spiel bringen.

Das für heute angekündigte Contentupdate musste allerdings kurzfristig verschoben werden, wie DICE in einem Statement verlauten lässt. Demnach hat das Entwicklerteam ein Problem entdeckt und sich für eine Verschiebung entschieden. Erst wenn der Fehler beseitigt ist, wird das Update bereitgestellt. DICE geht davon aus, dass es sich nur um eine kleine Verzögerung handeln wird. Morgen oder sobald wie möglich möchten sich die Entwickler mit einem Statusupdate zu Wort melden.

Quelle: DICE Twitter

Bildquelle: DICE

