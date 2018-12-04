Battlefield V: Tides of War Kapitel 1 verschoben

Heute hätte das erste Battlefield V Tides of War Kapitel erscheinen sollen. Dieses trägt den Namen „Overture“ und soll neben zahlreichen Verbesserungen und Fixes auch frischen Content ins Spiel bringen.

Das für heute angekündigte Contentupdate musste allerdings kurzfristig verschoben werden, wie DICE in einem Statement verlauten lässt. Demnach hat das Entwicklerteam ein Problem entdeckt und sich für eine Verschiebung entschieden. Erst wenn der Fehler beseitigt ist, wird das Update bereitgestellt. DICE geht davon aus, dass es sich nur um eine kleine Verzögerung handeln wird. Morgen oder sobald wie möglich möchten sich die Entwickler mit einem Statusupdate zu Wort melden.

The team has discovered an issue with the #Battlefield Chapter 1: Overture update. Rather than create issues in the game, we’re holding the update for the time being. We don’t anticipate a long delay and we’ll be back with more news tomorrow or as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/bc6xlWPc8e

— #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) 3. Dezember 2018