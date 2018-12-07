Im PlayStation Store gibt es pünktlich zum Wochenende die neuen Weihnachtsangebote. Dieses Mal werden unter anderem God of War, FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Detroit: Become Human vergünstigt angeboten. Unten findet ihr eine Übersicht mit allen aktuellen Weihnachtsangeboten.

PlayStation Store Weihnachtsangebote Runde 2

Quelle: PlayStation Store

Bildquelle: PlayStation