Im PlayStation Store gibt es pünktlich zum Wochenende die neuen Weihnachtsangebote. Dieses Mal werden unter anderem God of War, FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Detroit: Become Human vergünstigt angeboten. Unten findet ihr eine Übersicht mit allen aktuellen Weihnachtsangeboten.
PlayStation Store Weihnachtsangebote Runde 2
|Spiel
|Preis
|FIFA 19
|39,99 Euro
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|54,99 Euro
|God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
|29,99 Euro
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|34,99 Euro
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition
|49,99 Euro
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition
|39,99 Euro
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|52,49 Euro
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe
|84,99 Euro
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe Enhanced
|110,49 Euro
|A Way Out
|19,99 Euro
|Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
|29,99 Euro
|Fallout 4
|9,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5
|29,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
|34,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|49,99 Euro
|Far Cry 5 Season Pass
|19,99 Euro
|F1 2018
|29,99 Euro
|WWE 2K19
|29,99 Euro
|WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
|44,99 Euro
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|39,99 Euro
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|54,99 Euro
