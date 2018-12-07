Gewinnspiel
God of War Screenshot 05

PlayStation Store Weihnachtsangebote Runde 2

7. Dezember 2018

Im PlayStation Store gibt es pünktlich zum Wochenende die neuen Weihnachtsangebote. Dieses Mal werden unter anderem God of War, FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Detroit: Become Human vergünstigt angeboten. Unten findet ihr eine Übersicht mit allen aktuellen Weihnachtsangeboten.

SpielPreis
FIFA 1939,99 Euro
FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition54,99 Euro
God of War Digital Deluxe Edition29,99 Euro
Shadow of the Tomb Raider34,99 Euro
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition49,99 Euro
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition39,99 Euro
Call of Duty: Black Ops 452,49 Euro
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe84,99 Euro
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe Enhanced110,49 Euro
A Way Out19,99 Euro
Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition29,99 Euro
Fallout 49,99 Euro
Far Cry 529,99 Euro
Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition34,99 Euro
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition49,99 Euro
Far Cry 5 Season Pass19,99 Euro
F1 201829,99 Euro
WWE 2K1929,99 Euro
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition44,99 Euro
LEGO DC Super-Villains39,99 Euro
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition54,99 Euro

Quelle: PlayStation Store

Bildquelle: PlayStation

