Forza Horizon 4 Patchnotes zum kommenden Update

Am 13. Dezember erscheint Forza Horizon 4 Fortunte Island. Am selben Tag wird auch das nächste Update für das Rennspiel zur Verfügung stehen. Während wir uns bis zur Veröffentlichung von Patch und DLC noch ein paar Tage in Geduld üben müssen, stehen die Patchnotes schon jetzt zur Verfügung.

Mit dem kommenden Update wird die Spielersuche für Life Multiplayer Events verbessert. Außerdem erweitern die Entwickler den Fotomodus um einige Möglichkeiten. Zudem dürft ihr künftig im Fotomodus die Kamera freier bewegen.

Forza Horizon 4 Update 13. Dezember 2018 – Patchnotes

Version Number

PC: 1.228.387.2

Xbox: 1.228.387.0

New Features

Improved Horizon Life Multiplayer Event Sign-Up When you create a Multiplayer Event, you can post it to the Activity Panel and return to Freeroam while you wait for players to sign up and join. The previous 40-second limit has been removed, and now you can wait for as long as you like for players to join before you start the session.

Improved Photo Mode We’ve added more freedom to how you can move and pan the camera, along with bokeh effects and the ability to toggle headlights, drivers, wildlife and crowd characters!



Cross Platform Fixes

Emotes can now occasionally be found for purchase in the #Forzathon shop.

Improved visibility of driving line on mini-map in various colorblind modes.

Added messaging to inform players that Cars and Credits must be claimed from the Auction House within 60 days.

Added an LSP error message to make users aware they need an update to the game.

Seasonal Event names are now shown on the map, making them easier to find.

Made a change to allow users who use manual gears to view the map during Route Creation.

Fixed an exploit in Route Creator which allowed players to create routes to easily gain a large number of skill points.

Fixed an exploit in Rivals which allowed players to use cars that did not meet the event restrictions.

Fixed an issue where players who flipped cars, or missed checkpoints were not being reset in Ranked Adventure.

Fixed an issue where players could not remove glasses in the Character Customizer.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes get stuck in a Car Mastery Tree, and be unable to navigate from their current tile.

Fixed an issue where players were occasionally being teleported to their last created Route Blueprint after a Seasonal Championship.

Fixed an issue where the Distance Driven stat was not updating correctly if the player changed their car via the Pause Menu

Various stability improvements.

PC Fixes

Fixed an issue where benchmark mode for Nvidia cards would sometimes show performance degradation when there was none.

Fixed an issue where the latest Windows 10 OS was causing a crash when entering speed zones.

Fixed infrequent frame drops when using AMD Radeon R9 290X

Improved non-standard functions that have been mapped to a controller.

Wheel Fixes

Fixed extreme sudden movements to wheels during initialization.

Fixed the grinding noise in cockpit view when shifting with the Logitech G920.

Fixed the deadzones settings functionality for Throttle, Brake, Clutch and Steering.

Added UI to make it clearer which way to turn the wheel when mapping a Steering Wheel.

Xbox Fixes

No Xbox-specific fixes.

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshots aus Forza Horizon 4

Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zu den Patchnotes.