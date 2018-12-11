NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition angekündigt

Square Enix hat heute die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition offiziell angekündigt. Bereits Ende November wurde darüber spekuliert, ob und wann diese erscheinen könnte. Das Ratingboard ESRB löste die Gerüchte aus, nachdem die Game of the YoRHA Edition dort gelistet wurde.

Die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition bietet das Hauptspiel, den 3C3C1D119440927 DLC, 5 Pod Designs, und das Machine Mask Accessoire. Folgende 5 Pod Designs sind enthalten:

Play System Pod Skin

Grimoire Weiss Pod Skin

Retro Grey Pod Skin

Retro Red Pod Skin

Cardboard Pod Skin

Bestellt ihr die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition für die PlayStation 4 vor, erhaltet ihr ein dynamisches Theme und 15 Avatare. Bei Steam erhalten Vorbesteller zwei Wallpaper. Das Spiel erscheint am 26. Februar für PC und PlayStation 4.

Quelle: Square Enix

Bildquelle: Square Enix