NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition angekündigt

Square Enix hat heute die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition offiziell angekündigt. Bereits Ende November wurde darüber spekuliert, ob und wann diese erscheinen könnte. Das Ratingboard ESRB löste die Gerüchte aus, nachdem die Game of the YoRHA Edition dort gelistet wurde.
Die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition bietet das Hauptspiel, den 3C3C1D119440927 DLC, 5 Pod Designs, und das Machine Mask Accessoire. Folgende 5 Pod Designs sind enthalten:
- Play System Pod Skin
- Grimoire Weiss Pod Skin
- Retro Grey Pod Skin
- Retro Red Pod Skin
- Cardboard Pod Skin
Bestellt ihr die NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition für die PlayStation 4 vor, erhaltet ihr ein dynamisches Theme und 15 Avatare. Bei Steam erhalten Vorbesteller zwei Wallpaper. Das Spiel erscheint am 26. Februar für PC und PlayStation 4.
Quelle: Square Enix
Bildquelle: Square Enix
