Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.04 ist da

Rockstar Games hat das Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.04 zur Verfügung gestellt. Dieses behebt einige Fehler im Storymodus und in Red Dead Online. Außerdem soll sich mit dem Patch die Stabilität vom Onlinemodus verbessern.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.04 Patchnotes
RDR2 Story Mode General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One
- Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck at 90% when loading an autosave made immediately after the mission ‘Country Pursuits’, if it was the only open mission
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on loading screen when trying to restart game after completing the mission ‘County Pursuits’
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading a save in Chapter 2, if they had set up camp near Horseshoe Overlook after completing ‘The First Shall Be Last’
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading after loading an autosave or manual save
- Fixed an issue where players could lose access to all weapons and equipment in their weapon wheel after completing a mission replay in Guarma
Red Dead Online Beta General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One
- General stability improvements
- Fixed the issue where players removing an injured horse from the stables without healing it would result in the Scrawny Nag appearing when whistling for their horse
- Fixed an issue where players could not exit the house in the Mission ‘Love and Honor’
- Fixed an issue where players would be unable to load beyond 90% in the Red Dead Online beta unless they entered Story mode first
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at a black screen after a Posse leader quit the lobby in the mission ‘Love and Honor’
- Fixed an issue where players could crash to the Xbox Home screen when resuming from a suspended state after connecting to Xbox Live services
- Fixed an issue where players could be kicked from Rockstar game services with error 0x99395004 after completing part 2 of the mission ‘Honor Among Horse Thieves’
Quelle: Rockstar Games
Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Red Dead Redemption 2
