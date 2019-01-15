Forza Horizon 4 Januar Update ist da

Heute Abend ist das Foza Horizon 4 Januar Update erschienen. Dieses bringt einiges an neuen Inhalten mit. Das kostenlose Mitsubishi Motors Car Pack beinhaltet sieben neue Fahrzeuge, der Marke Mitsubishi. Passend dazu wird es saisonale Events und #Forzathon-Aufgaben geben.

Eine neue Horizon Story ist ebenfalls verfügbar: Isha’s Taxi. Spielt ihr die neue Story, könnt ihr das Austin FX4 Taxi freischalten. Im Onlinemodus erwartet euch eine neue Abenteuer-Playlist: Free-For-All-Adventure. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Solo-Variante der Online-Abenteuer.

Forza Horizon 4 Mitsubishi Motors Car Pack:

1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR4

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

1997 Mitsubishi GTO

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VI GSR

2004 Mitsubishi Lacner EVO VIII MR

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX MR

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X GSR

Forza Horizon 4 Januar Update Änderungen:

Some highlights:

· Resolved issue where Drivatar names could be duplicated in events.

· Fixed an issue where turning off Rewind in difficulty menu would prevent users from being able to rewind during route creation.

· Prevented damage being applied to player car when restarting British Racing Green: Chapter 10.

· Improved visibility of Street Race event finish lines.

· Fixed an issue where passing through a Danger Sign twice in quick succession would cause all other PR stunts to stop working.

· Fixed an issue where the Speed Trap near the train bridge could be exploited.

· The ‘Carlton’ and ‘Floss’ avatar emotes are no longer available.

Series 5 also sees a number of improvements for Forza Horizon 4 wheel players, including:

· Fixed issue where Average Slip Damper was not working on wheels that required inverse force feedback (FFB).

· Fixed issue where center spring in FFB would remain on while in the air.

· Improved rumble and FFB feedback on wheels.

· Fixed issue where controller mappings for a second device were not being saved.

Series 5 Release Notes

