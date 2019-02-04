Forza Horizon 4 Garage ab sofort größer

Die Forza Horizon 4 Garage hat ab sofort Platz für mehr Fahrzeuge. Nun könnt ihr 750 Fahrzeuge in eurer virtuellen Garage unterbringen. Darüber hinaus dürft ihr ab sofort mehr Designs, Vinylgruppen, Tunings und Fotos speichern.
Saisonale Meisterschafen, die von der Community erstellte Routen beinhalten, können dank dem Update im Koop und PvP gespielt werden. Unten findet ihr die Updatesnotes zum lang ersehnten Forza Horizon 4 Garagenupdate.
Version Numbers
PC: 1.243.585.2
Xbox: 1.243.585.0
Storage Increase
- The number of cars you can store in your Garage has increased to 750
- The number of Designs you can store has increased to 500
- The number of Vinyl Groups you can store has increased to 500
- The number of Tuning Setups you can store has increased to 500
- The number of photos you can store has increased to 150
Multiplayer Community Championships
- Seasonal Championships featuring community-made routes can now be played in Co-Op and PvP.
Quelle: Forzamotorsport.net
Bildquelle: Beitragsbild eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4, Screenshots im Artikel von Kuroyi
Vielen Dank an Kuroyi, für den Hinweis zu dieser News und die Screenshots.
