Forza Motorsport 7 Februar Update ist da, Patchnotes

Das Forza Motorsport 7 Februar Update ist da und kann heruntergeladen werden. Sollte das Update bei euch nicht automatisch starten, könnt ihr nach Updates suchen. Mit dem Update sind auch die Patchnotes erschienen, die ihr unten findet.
Ihr habt im Spiel außerdem eine Nachricht von den Entwicklern erhalten. Mit dieser bekommt ihr den 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution als Geschenk.
General
- Fixed an issue where warnings could not be shown if player disabled opponent labels.
- Fixed an issue where certain telemetry HUD elements were misaligned in 16:9 aspect ratio.
- Signs that have been knocked down into the roadway now have a more consistent effect when hit by vehicles.
- When playing in Free Play on Teams, players’ team colors will no longer change in the Event Results screen as other drivers finish.
- Fixed an issue where PC players could not rewind a clip while using a keyboard and mouse.
- Fixed an issue where a player who joins a public Meetup hopper after the race begins receives poor visual feedback after pressing “Join Race.”
- Inconsistent text color of the “Free” breadcrumb between Marketplace menu and View Cars menu.
- Added badge for the Merkur brand.
- Added Tamo logo in several menus where it was previously missing.
- Centered Race Time and Current Lap time text in its UI box.
- Fixed an issue where, in drag, a vehicle would sustain damage to rear when assists were changed at the starting line immediately after acceleration.
- Fixed an issue where the “Low Bandwidth Warning” message overlaps HUD elements in a race.
- Fixed an issue on PC version where player gamertags and numbers were oversized during the 3-2-1 countdown during standing starts.
- Fixed an issue where 3-2-1 countdown was not correctly aligned to the screen.
- Fixed an issue where Rivals ghosts were appearing in Photo mode.
- Tuning increments are now consistent between localizations.
- Fixed an issue where driving over some rumble strips caused 100 percent damage.
- Updated the Car Collection Exclusive Content messaging to reflect unlocked exclusive cars.
- Drift HUD now shows best/last lap drift scores.
- Fixed an issue where HDR Calibration scale appears enlarged and cuts off part of the Title.
- Fixed an issue where changing Collision Mode to “Always Off” makes a player’s car clip through every collideable (tirewalls, cones, etc.)
- Removed opponent labels during the Event Results screen of the post-race sequence.
- Fixed an issue where opponent labels showed incorrect information on random cars behind the player.
- Fixed an issue where opponent labels were incorrectly displayed after the player exited the on-track Photo mode.
- Fixed an issue with opponent labels where the distance label was not reflecting an accurate distance when close to the opponent cars.
- Fixed an issue with opponent labels where the group number was still visible even after label was collapsed.
- Removed reference to prize crates in the More Info screen of Race Shop.
- Fixed an issue where players would become invisible if they selected “Back to Pits” from the Pause menu and then quickly rejoined a Meetups race.
- Fixed an issue in Meetups where players did not ghost during the first 20 seconds upon entering an event.
Audio
- Fixed an issue where music was not audible after viewing the Multiplayer initial experience video.
Tracks
- Fixed a bug that would cause lighting to “pop” on certain wet ribbon tracks during the track establishing shot.
- Adjusted suggested racing line at Dubai near right-hand wall before hotel.
- Fixed an issue where cars could fall out of the environment after rolling and landing on the roof or side in the gravel on certain tracks, including Silverstone.
- Fixed an issue on Hockenheim where dark “shadow” spots were still appearing on ground event after loose tires were moved.
- Fixed an issue where hitching occurred on Prague Short when driving in Free Play.
- Fixed an issue where cars would jump and/or hitch when scrolling between cars in Buy Car or My Garage menus.
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, where turning off the camera motion effects created a large hole in the dashboard when driving in wheel-less cockpit view.
- Adjusted driver camera with the 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition to better show gauges.
- Adjusted the performance graph in the Upgrade Shop menu for the 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra.
Spectate
- Fixed an issue where the Spectate camera goes out of the environment on certain sections of Suzuka West Circuit Alt.
- In Spectate, players markers will now be removed from the mini map once a player has disconnected during a race.
Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net
Bildquelle: Eigene Screenshots aus Forza Motorsport 7
Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zum kostenlosen Ferrari Evo.
