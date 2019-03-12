Das Forza Horizon 4 Series 7 Update ist da und mit ihm auch das neue Feature Festival Spielliste. Dank dem seht ihr im Spiel schon bald, wie viel Fortschritt ihr bei saisonalen Inhalten erzielen konntet. Wenn ihr genug solcher Aktivitäten abschließt, erwarten euch Belohnungen. Den Reiter dafür findet ihr direkt im Menü bei Spielstart. Aktuell ist er noch gesperrt, da die neue Jahreszeit erst Donnerstag beginnt und damit auch die neue Series.

Mit dem Forza Horizon 4 Series 7 Update gibt es zudem 18 neue Erfolge. Durch einen Fehler konnten Spieler einige davon bereits in den letzten Tagen freischalten – selbst wenn die Voraussetzungen nicht erfüllt waren. Nun sind die Erfolge ganz offiziell im Spiel.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 7 Updatenotes

Version Number

PC: 1.264.748.2

Xbox: 1.264.748.0

New Features

Festival Playlist

The Series 7 update adds a new feature called Festival Playlist, starting in summer. The Playlist gives you a clear view of everything that’s going on at Horizon each Season and keeps track of everything you’ve done. Complete it all to earn some of Horizon’s most desirable rewards. This is an all-new way to play!

New Achievements

This update adds 18 new Achievements to Forza Horizon 4, worth a total of 500 gamerscore, which support the features added since launch. This includes the new Horizon Stories (British Racing Green, Isha’s Taxis, and Skill Streak), Free-for-All Adventure and Route Blueprint; plus Achievements for participating in #FORZATHON and completing seasonal content.

Showcase Remixes

We’ve added a twist to two of our most popular Showcase Events! For a limited time only during Series 7, you’ll be able to race against the Flying Scotsman in summer while driving a Ford Anglia in our NINE & THREE QUARTERS Showcase Remix, and veterans of UNSC Fleetcom’s Halo Experience can find a new challenge as the training exercise is re-run in winter, called the ASSAULT ON THE CONTROL ROOM Showcase Remix. You’ll need to complete the regular Showcases first to unlock the remixed versions.

Cross-Platform Fixes

Added 4 Trial Events to Fortune Island, one per season

Fixed an issue where “The Storm” by Notaker would never play on Bass Arena

Fixed an issue where some players were getting incorrectly banned from ranked Online Adventure

Fixed an issue whereby the player’s car would sometimes rotate during pre-race loading sequences

Conditions for awarding influence from Mixer have been changed to favor active gameplay streams

Fixed an Achievement exploit whereby Route Blueprints could be used to obtain the „Better Get Krakken“ and „Leviathan Slayer“ Achievements in a way that wasn’t intended

Fixed a Credits exploit when switching race type during Route Blueprint creation

Fixed an issue with the Character Customizer, where eye accessories would prevent hats from appearing

Fixed an issue whereby the Showcase Rivals tile was unavailable in the Pause Menu while on Fortune Island

Vinyls are now correctly applied to the front-left door of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR

Added missing cars to the „Upgrade Heroes“ Car Theme when Blueprinting an Event

Fixed an issue with subtitles not playing correctly in Chapter 10 of Isha’s Taxis

Car Pass owners are now able to use their Car Pass cars while offline

Various crash and stability improvements

Wheel Fixes

Fixed Fanatec Porsche 911 GTE inverted left and right paddles

Fixed Logitech G27 issue where the left and right paddles didn’t work when browsing through tabs in the Pause Menu

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4