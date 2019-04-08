Forza Horizon 4: Updatenotes und Details zu Series 8

Playground Games hat die Forza Horizon 4 Updatenotes für den Patch vom 08. April 2019 veröffentlicht. Ihr findet sie wie gewohnt unter dieser Meldung. Mit dem Update gibt es eine Änderung bei den Online Adventures. S2 ist bei Dirt Meisterschaften künftig Geschichte. Dafür gibt es dort jetzt Klasse B. Freeroam Rush Rennen wurden aus allen Asphalt- und Straßenrennen Meisterschaften entfernt. Kollisionen sind in den ersten 30 Sekunden eines Rennens deaktiviert. Diese Änderung gilt auch für Horizon Life PvP Rennen.

Einen neuen Online Adventure Modus gibt es ebenfalls: Drift Meisterschaften. Punkte gibt es nur, wenn ihr auf der Strecke driftet. Die Höhe hängt von Winkel und Geschwindigkeit ab. Drift Adventure stehen sowohl im schnellen Spiel als auch Ranked zur Verfügung. Passend zum neuen Modus dürft ihr euch über eine neue Drift Kamera freuen.

Eure Garage hat noch Platz für ein paar Fahrzeuge? Perfekt! Eventuell ist das „The Barrett-Jackson Car Pack“ interessant für euch. Es bietet folgende Fahrzeuge:

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport Barrett-Jackson Edition

1975 Ford Bronco Barrett-Jackson Edition

1932 Ford Custom Double Down

1932 Ford Roadster Hula Girl

1959 Plymouth Atomic Punk Bubbletop

1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible

Für Car Pass Besitzer ist der DLC kostenlos.

Die Belohnungen für Forza Horizon 4 Series 8 und die dazugehörigen Saisons stehen ebenfalls fest.

Series 8 Belohnung:

50 % – Alfa Guilia Forza Edition

80 % – Crown Victoria

Herbst Series 8

50 % – Ferrari 599XX E

80 % – M-B 280 SL

Bei einer Aktivität erwartet euch zudem der 1958 Plymouth Fury.

Winter Series 8

50 % – Chevelle `67

80 % – Lykan Hypersport

Eine Aktivität belohnt euch mit dem Terradyne Gurkha.

Frühling Series 8

50 % – Vauxcorsa `09

80 % – Rabbit Outfit

Als Belohnungen für Aktivitäten erwarten euch der Lancia Delta und Hasenohren.

Sommer Series 8

50 % – M-B GT 4 `18

80 % – Twin Mill

Eine Belohnung für eine Meisterschaft ist der M-B X-Class Truck.

Forza Horizon 4 Updatenotes – 08. April 2019

Version Number

PC: 1.279.342.2

Xbox: 1.279.342.0

New Features

Online Adventure Changes

Online Adventure Championships have been updated:

S2 Class has been removed from Dirt Racing Championships.

B Class has been added to Dirt Racing Championships.

Freeroam Rush events have been removed from all Asphalt and Street Race Championships.

Collisions are disabled for the first 30 seconds of each race. This change also applies to Horizon Life PvP races.

Drift Adventure

An all-new Online Adventure game mode! Take part in three-race Drift Championships, where it’s not about how fast you can drive, it’s about how well you can drift!

Points are scored on asphalt only and are based on the angle and speed of your drift. You’ll have time to complete a few laps in each event, so don’t worry if you mess up the start, you still have every chance to win as only your best lap’s score goes up on the leaderboard.

Drift Adventure is available in both Quick Play and Ranked and can be accessed from the Online Adventure tab in the Pause Menu.

Earning a rank in Drift Adventure will check-off the Online Adventure requirement for Festival Playlist.

Drift Camera

To support the addition of Drift Adventure a new Drift Camera has been added. Enabled in the HUD and Gameplay Settings, Drift Camera adds dynamism to the cockpit camera so that your view pans towards the direction of travel. This means that even when you’re going sideways, you can still see where you’re going. There are an array of settings which allow you to tune the speed and severity of this option.

Showcase Remix

Series 8 introduces the FOREST SPRITE Showcase Remix! For a limited time only, you’ll be able to face-off against the Horizon Motocross team in autumn with a 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I, modified for off-roading. Remember: You need to complete the regular Showcase first before the remixed version is unlocked.

Barrett-Jackson Cars

The Barrett-Jackson Car Pack is available for separate purchase and is included as a free add-on for players who own the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass. The vehicles of the Barrett-Jackson Car Pack are a veritable “who’s who” of collectible automobiles from decades past. From the hand-built 1932 Ford Custom Double Down to the sleek, race-ready 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra, these cars have been desired by drivers around the world since their introduction and now is your chance to experience them in Forza Horizon 4.

Cross-Platform Fixes

Fixed issue where opponent drivatars were showing as Level 1 in race results screen.

Changed Seasonal Playground Games to finish when one team reaches three, rather than having to complete all 5 events.

Added the ability to look at previous series in Festival Playlist.

Fixed an issue where turning Player Designs off in HUD and Gameplay options would not work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the ownership of the VIP house would be reset.

Various stability improvements.

PC Fixes

Fixed some instances of Error Code FH001 from happening.

Enabled car telemetry data to be output to external applications and motion sled devices.

Wheel Fixes

Fixed an issue where launching the game and then plugging in a wheel would cause 90 degrees of deadzone.

Quelle: Forza Entwicklerlivestream vom 08. 04. 2019 via Reddit, Forzamotorsport.net

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4

Vielen Dank an Marcel, für den Hinweis zu dieser News.