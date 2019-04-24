Minecraft Village & Pillage Update für Bedrock Edition verfügbar

Spieler der Minecraft Bedrock Edition dürfen sich über die Veröffentlichung des Minecraft Village & Pillage Updates freuen. Mit dem finden unter anderem neue Gebäudetypen, ein wandernder Händler und süße Beeren den Weg ins Spiel. Der reisende Händler wird von zwei Lamas begleitet und bleibt für 2 bis 3 Ingametage. Er bietet eine Vielzahl an seltenen Materialen aus verschiedensten Biomen. Darunter auch Farben.
Dorfbewohner haben nun neue Kleidung. Diese gibt Auskunft über ihre Level, den Beruf und das Biom. Am Tagesablauf und Verhalten der Dorfbewohner hat sich auch einiges getan. Bei Tag gehen die NPCs zu ihrer Arbeit, bei Nacht nach Hause. Schlafen tun sie nun in Betten. Die Wegfindung der NPCs wurde ebenfalls verbessert.
Der Handel mit Dorfbewohnern bietet neue Möglichkeiten und die Dorfbewohner halten nun Gegenstände, die sie gern handeln würden. Handelt ihr mit einem Dorfbewohner, erhält dieser Erfahrungspunkte. Sammelt ein NPC davon ausreichend, steigt er im Level auf, was euch neue Handelsmöglichkeiten beschert.
Der Pillager Outpost ist ein neuer Turm, bei dem Dorfbewohner respawnen und generiert werden. Dort könnt ihr auch den Illager Captain finden, der an seinem Banner zu erkennen ist. Tötet ihr ihn, erhaltet ihr den Bad Omen Effekt. Habt ihr diesen Effekt und betretet ein Dorf, beginnt ein Raid. Die Dorfbewohner werden euch dann in Wellen angreifen. Meistert ihr den Raid, erhaltet ihr den Village Effekt. Mit dem gibt es Rabatte auf Handel mit Dorfbewohnern.
Eine neue Lichtquelle gibt es nun ebenfalls: Lagerfeuer. Dieses könnt ihr auch für die Zubereitung von Nahrung benutzen. Ihr müsst euch über Brandschutz keine Gedanken machen – das Lagerfeuer breitet sich nicht aus.
Erfolgsjäger dürfen sich über sieben neuen Erfolge freuen. Was das Minecraft Village & Pillage Update sonst noch für euch bereithält, könnt ihr den Patchnotes unten (die Box könnt ihr ausklappen!) entnehmen.
Minecraft Village & Pillage Update Patchnotes
FULL CHANGELOG
Village
- Updated Villages
- Many new building types and enhanced village generation
- Biome specific architecture for plains, desert, savannah, and taiga
- New Villagers
- Villagers have new clothing to indicate their level, profession, and biome
- Added Mason and Nitwit villagers
- Villagers now sleep in beds
- Villagers now visit their job sites during the day and go home at night
- Greatly improved villager pathfinding
- Villagers in existing worlds will convert to new villagers (if they are not part of a template world)
- Zombie Villagers now have biome-specific and profession skin layers
- Village Job Sites
- Villagers can now take on a new profession when near a job site block
- While villagers claim these sites, they also have functions for players
- Cartography Table – Provides an easier way to copy and enlarge maps. Maps can be locked by using glass panes
- Grindstone – Used to repair weapons and tools, plus disenchanting
- Barrel – Stores items like a chest but can still be opened with blocks on top of it
- Smoker – Cooks food much faster than a furnace
- Blast Furnace – Faster ore smelting
- Composter – Adding enough crops will produce bone meal
- Stonecutter – Easy crafting for stone and cobblestone items
- Smithing Table and Fletching Table – Functionality coming in a later update
- Villager Trading
- Added brand new villager trades (169044)
- Villagers now have a visual based trading system and will hold up an item they wish to trade if the player is holding something they want
- When villagers make trades, they gain experience. When they gain enough experience, they level up. Leveling up unlocks new trades
- Villagers will resupply their trades when arriving at their job site (172559)
- Wandering Trader
- A villager mob that will appear at a village’s gathering site periodically and stays for a period of 2-3 game days
- This trader offers items from a wide variety of different biomes, random dyes, and other rare materials
- Accompanied on their journey by two fancy llamas!
- Bells
- When rung, all villagers will run into their houses
- Bells ring when players interact with them or are powered by redstone
Pillage
- Pillager Outposts
- The new tower hangout for pillagers that generate in the same biomes as villages
- Pillagers will respawn around the tower
- Clear them out and score some loot!
- Illager Captain
- Can be found holding a banner in pillager outposts
- The player that kills a captain will be given the Bad Omen effect
- Raids
- When a player enters a village with Bad Omen, a raid will be triggered
- Pillager enemies will attack a village in waves
- Players that successfully defend a village from a raid will receive the Hero of the Village effect, giving a steep discount on trades with villagers
- Ravager
- A powerful, new enemy mob found in illager patrols and during village raids
- When running, it can destroy some blocks like crops so watch out!
- Can be ridden into battle by illagers
- Pillager Patrols
- Groups of illagers, pillagers, and ravagers can be found patrolling the overworld
New Features
- Campfire
- A new light source to cozy up your village
- Works great as a fireplace in a home, with no fire spread to worry about
- Throw some food on it and become a campfire cooking pro!
- Sweet Berries
- A new source of food
- Sweet Berry Bushes can be found in Taiga biomes
- Watch out for thorns!
- Bamboo Jungle
- Bamboo is now generated in Jungles and more densely in the new Bamboo Jungle biome
- New Achievements
- Plethora of Cats – Befriend twenty stray cats (20G)
- Kill the Beast! – Defeat a Ravager (30G)
- Buy Low, Sell High – Trade for the best possible price (50G)
- Disenchanted – Use a Grindstone to get experience from an enchanted item (20G)
- We’re being attacked – Trigger a Pillager Raid (20G)
- Sound the Alarm! – Ring the bell with a hostile enemy in the village (20G)
- I’ve got a bad feeling about this – Kill a Pillager Captain (20G)
- Roaming Skin Choice
- When choosing a skin from a skin pack, the selected skin will now be selected automatically on other Bedrock devices using the same account
- Some skin packs may not be eligible for roaming selection
- Accessibility Features
- Text to Speech can now be enabled to read in-game chat
- UI Screen Reader can be enabled to say the name of interface controls and their current state
- Accessibility features can be enabled in Settings
Changes
- Note on World Generation: In order to deliver the coolest generated villages possible, some world seeds may have villages generate in different areas than they used to before this update
- A fresh new batch of seeds are now available in the Seed Picker when creating a new world
- Added even more new textures to blocks and items, including stained glass
- Increased the amount of scaffolding that can be placed out from its initial support
- Changes to the way cats spawn in villages:
- Cats now respawn based on number of beds in the village
- The number of cats = 1/4 the number of beds
- Cat total caps at 10 cats per village
- Lecterns now emit a redstone signal when turning pages
- Darkened portions of the game’s menus to provide stronger contrast for accessibility
Fixes
- Crashes/Performance
- Improved the performance when opening the player inventory with the crafting recipes open
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed a crash that occurred when using invalid characters on signs
- Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling Texel Anti-Aliasing
- Fixed a crash that could occur when spawning a Vile Spider from the MINECON Add-On pack
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Bedrock Dedicated Server
- Using pick block on a nether portal no longer causes the game to crash
- Giving the player a cobblestone wall variant no longer crashes the game
- Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting Save & Quit on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a crash that could occur when signing in or out of Xbox Live on Xbox One
- Fixed a crash that could occur when resuming gameplay while connected to a server
- Fixed a crash that could occur when replacing a world with an unsynced world
- General
- Windows 10 players with Minecraft installed on a different drive no longer get an error message saying that they are out of storage space, unless they are truly out of space
- The Treasure Hunter Achievement can now be unlocked when using a treasure map in the off-hand slot
- Global resource packs will now stay applied if you revisit the settings screen after restarting the game, then restarting the game
- Disabling the Multiplayer Game setting will now apply when the world is packaged as a world template
- Players on Xbox are no longer prompted to sign into Xbox Live if they have already done so
- Made further improvements to world saving, to prevent worlds becoming disappearing from the world list
- Players can view skin selection menu when offline on Nintendo Switch without receiving the internet connection message
- Nintendo Switch payers can now select the Super Mario skins from the expanded skin pack list while in game
- Fixed an issue with renewing Realms on Windows 10
- Gameplay
- Players no longer float around beds while sleeping
- Players can now climb vines and ladders using the jump button again
- Fixed players falling through blocks at around 65K blocks on the X or Z axes
- Players using VR Controllers no longer fly after swimming
- Players can no longer suffocate in the ground while spawning into the world
- TNT now knocks back healing players
- World Generation
- Fixed mineshaft generation – no longer generate in a giant cluster and should more closely resemble those found in the Java Edition
- Mesa Plateau biomes now generate more like those in the Java Edition
- Mobs
- Villagers will actually follow proper etiquette and close doors behind them
- Mobs can now path their way through waterlogged blocks, such as seagrass
- Underwater mobs no longer spawn on land
- Panda eating animation is now faster. Om nom nom!
- Shulkers now have a chance to drop more shulker shells when killed with looting
- Vindicators no longer become passive when renamed
- Guardians no longer spawn outside water
- Pandas no longer roll into dangerous blocks
- Creepers can now spawn in a 1.8 high space, like under trapdoors
- Skeletons once again turn before shooting
- Skeleton horses spawned in from earlier versions can be ridden once again
- Tamed cats now lay on their sides when sleeping on a bed
- Mobs now rotate correctly after exiting boats
- Farmer villagers no longer produce infinite amounts of bread
- Drowned converted from zombies will now attack players
- Villagers no longer get stuck on lanterns
- Reduced the range of drowned attacking the nearest player
- Blocks
- Fixed particles not appearing while mining blocks
- Seagrass can no longer delete blocks above it as it grows
- XP can now be stored for auto smelters using furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers
- Coral plants and sea grass now break when a supporting block is removed
- Smooth and Chiselled Quartz blocks no longer have directional placement
- Scaffolding placed over the void now supports the player
- Using Ctrl + Pick block no longer creates a new bed with extra data attached
- Surrounded leaves are now the correct color
- Items
- Banners can once again be copied in the crafting grid
- Fixed some items having invisible bits when placed in item frames
- Maps once again show underwater terrain differences
- Smelting stone into smooth stone now gives XP
- The fishing bobber now floats slightly higher in water
- Silk touch tools now work correctly right up to their very last use
- Renamed Firework Stars and Firework Rockets now display their new names
- Fixed an item duplication issue that involved sticky pistons
- Leather horse armour is now properly coloured
- Banners no longer render as wall variants when held
- Shields held in the off-hand are no longer upside-down
- Creative players no longer get additional buckets when collecting water or lava
- Renaming items using an anvil no longer increases the prior work penalty
- Signs can now be used as fuel in furnaces
- Chorus fruit now plays the teleport sound after eating it
- User Interface
- Fixed signs not having a text limit, leading to performance issues
- Items can now be split if they are spread in a crafting grid on touch devices
- The on-screen keyboard no longer obscures text entry when writing in a book on Xbox One
- The outline of the saddle item on the horse inventory screen now matches the new saddle texture
- Fixed the lack of controller tooltip for interacting with the lectern
- Global resource reset message now appears if the load screen is taking too long on some devices
- Ratings button for server consumables now shows ‚Rate this pack!‘ instead of the purchase button
- Commands
- Fixed performance issues when using selectors with commands
- The ‚replaceitem‘ command now takes selector arguments into account when replacing items in the offhand slot
- Fixed command suggestion icons offset
- Different cauldron types will no longer overwrite each other in the player’s inventory when using the give command
- End portal blocks no longer drop as items when destroyed using the ’setblock‘ command
- Add-Ons and Script Engine
- Fixed pivot point changes to Endermen made with Add-Ons
- A component group is now correctly removed on second activation of ‚minecraft:damage_sensor‘
- Target selectors are no longer case-specific
- Scoreboard scores are no longer saved earlier than other information when exiting a world
- Leash positions now use vanilla positions if not specified in the pack
- Renamed blocks in resource packs now keep their custom names
- Fixed baby Zombie Pigman sword scale with Add-Ons
Was ist die Minecraft Bedrock Edition?
Die Minecraft Bedrock Edition bezeichnet die Versionen für Windows 10, Samsung Gear VR, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android und FireOS. Die PlayStation 4-Version von Minecraft fällt nicht unter Bedrock Edition. Selbiges gilt beim PC für die Java-Edition. Für die Xbox gibt es zudem noch eine Education Edition. Auch die ist nicht Teil der Bedrock Edition.
