Guild Wars: Neues Update, Spiel und Erweiterungen im Angebot

Seit dem 01. Mai steht ein neues Guild Wars Update zur Verfügung. In den Einstellungen findet ihr nun einen Slider für „Master Volume“. Darüber hinaus bietet das Spiel einen neuen Modus, der ähnlich wie ein fensterloser Vollbildmodus funktioniert, aber die Taskleiste von Windows weiterhin sichtbar macht. Eure Framerate könnt ihr ab sofort in Guild Wars limitieren. Dabei gibt es vier Modi: kein Limit, 30 FPS, 60 FPS, Anpassung an die Bildwiederholungsrate eures Monitors.

Ihr möchtet beim Spielen nicht die Uhr aus dem Auge verlieren? Dann könnt ihr euch die Zeit anzeigen lassen. Dabei gibt es 3 Modi: Aus, lokale Uhrzeit, Serverzeit. Was sich sonst noch mit dem neuen Update getan hat, seht ihr in den folgenden Patchnotes.

Store The Augur Of Kormir costume has returned to the Official Guild Wars Store. Audio Added a Master Volume slider. Camera Increased the frequency at which movement direction is updated when holding and dragging the left mouse button to walk.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to rotate in a seemingly random direction when the player character stops after having held the left mouse button to walk. General Added a new option to lock compass rotation.

Added an in-game clock. The new clock has 3 different modes: Off, Local Time, and Server Time.

Fixed an issue that could prevent character name floaters from properly updating their color and guild tags, most commonly after changing maps.

Fixed an NPC pathing behavior issue.

Fixed a server crash.

Fixed a client crash.

Fixed a client/server desync related to movement.

Refactored the Options panel to better handle resizing it. Graphics Renamed the „Advanced“ option to „Enhanced Draw Distance“ to better self-document its functionality.

Added a new „Windowed Borderless“ resolution mode. This mode functions similar to the „Windowed Fullscreen“ mode, but keeps the Windows Taskbar visible.

Added a Frame Limiter option. The Frame Limiter functionality has been improved and will now more accurately target the desired FPS. The Frame Limiter has 4 modes: None (no limit), 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and Monitor Refresh Rate, which uses your primary display’s refresh rate as the target FPS. This option will be overridden with the preexisting -fps command line argument, which will continue to function as it did previously.



Euch fehlt das Spiel noch? Aktuell ist Guild Wars im offiziellen Online-Shop im Angebot. Die Complete Collection is für 19,99 Euro erhältlich. Das Hauptspiel und die Erweiterungen Eye of the North, Factions und Nightfall gibt es einzeln für je 9,99 Euro. Das „Augur der Kormir-Kostüm“ ist wieder in den Store zurückgekehrt und für 6,99 Euro zu haben.

Quelle: GuildWiki, Guild Wars Online-Shop

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus dem Spiel Guild Wars