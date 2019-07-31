Forza Horizon 4 Series 12 Updatenotes und Belohnungen

Gestern Abend hat Playground Games ein neues Update für Forza Horizon 4 zur Verfügung gestellt. Mit diesem kehrt der Showcase Remix aus Series 7 zurück. Neu dazu kommt ein Supferfast vs. Supersonic Showcase. Besitzer des LEGO Speed Champions DLCs dürfen sich über einen Scheunenfund freuen. Es handelt sich dabei um den Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0. Weitere Details könnt ihr den untenstehenden Patchnotes entnehmen.

Die Belohnungen für die Forza Horizon 4 Series 12 – startet am 01. August 2019 – stehen ebenfalls fest.

Festival-Spielliste

Sommer:

Jeep Cherokee (50 %)

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL (80 %)

Herbst:

Volkswagen Karmann Ghia (50 %)

Ford Crown Victoria (80 %)

Winter:

2019 Aston DBS Superleggera (50 %)

Maserati Levante (80 %)

Frühling:

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish (50 %)

1999 Lotus Elise (80 %)

Saisonales Event – Racing Throug the Years

Sommer – 50er Jahre:

Plymouth Fury

Herbst – 60er Jahre:

Volkswagen Type 3 1600L

Winter – 70er Jahre:

Porsche 914/6

Frühling – 80er Jahre:

1988 BMW M5 Forza Edition

Forza Horizon 4 Series 12 Update Patchnotes

Version Number

PC: 1.332.904.2

1.332.904.2 Xbox: 1.332.907.0

SHOWCASE REMIX – ASSAULT ON THE CONTROL ROOM

Our remix of the Halo Experience Showcase returns from Series 7! Don’t miss this opportunity to re-run the UNSC Fleetcom training exercise in winter, as it counts towards your Star Card progress as a Racing Superstar!

NEW SHOWCASE REMIX – SUPERFAST VS. SUPERSONIC

A brand new remix of the Delta-Wing Showcase, this time featuring the highly-coveted 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast going head-to-head against the infamous jet pilot on a balmy spring morning. Remember: You need to complete the regular version of the Showcase first to unlock the remixed version.

LEGO SPEED CHAMPIONS – BARN FIND

Good news, the instructions have been found! What are you waiting for? Go get the Barn Find so we can start building the car!

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

Fixed an issue with the stat for number of cars in garage not updating correctly after a wheelspin

Fixed an issue with players not being awarded Cr at the end of a game of Infected

Fixed an intermittent issue with player Ghosts not driving in Class Based Rivals

Fixed an issue where players were not automatically entering a PvP event after creating one

Fixed an issue with the stat for Trial Championships entered not being updated correctly

Fixed an issue with Seasonal Trailblazers having the wrong map icon

Fixed an issue where players were able to drive under water in certain conditions

Various stability and performance improvements

Quelle: ForzaMotorsport.net 1, 2

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus Forza Horizon 4