Splatoon 2 Ver. 5.0.0 Updatenotes

Weapon Change

Sploosh-o-matic

Neo Sploosh-o-matic

Sploosh-o-matic 7 Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

Splattershot Jr.

Custom Splattershot Jr.

Kensa Splattershot Jr. Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

Aerospray MG

Aerospray RG

Aerospray PG Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

Splash-o-matic

Neo Splash-o-matic Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

Splattershot

Tentatek Splattershot

Kensa Splattershot

Hero Shot Replica

Octo Shot Replica Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

.52 Gal

.52 Gal Deco

Kensa .52 Gal Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

N-ZAP ‘85

N-ZAP ‘89

N-ZAP ‘83 Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 17%.

Luna Blaster

Luna Blaster Neo

Kensa Luna Blaster Expanded the radius within which a shot’s explosion will deal 50.0 damage by roughly 2%.

Squeezer

Foil Squeezer Decreased ink consumption of first shot fired when pressing ZR by roughly 8%.

Carbon Roller

Carbon Roller Deco Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 2%.

Splat Roller

Krak-On Splat Roller

Kensa Splat Roller

Hero Roller Replica Increased damage dealt to the armor surrounding a player using a Booyah Bomb by roughly 2%.

Flingza Roller

Foil Flingza Roller Increased the radius of the area ink droplets can fall in when making a vertical swing by roughly 12%.

Classic Squiffer

New Squiffer

Fresh Squiffer Increased the damage dealt by a shot just prior to being fully charged from 70.0 to 80.0.

Goo Tuber

Custom Goo Tuber Increased the shot range of a fully charged shot by roughly 1%.

Due to the above change, shot range of all shots that aren’t fully charged has been increased by a proportionate amount.

Tri-Slosher

Tri-Slosher Nouveau Decreased gaps around the hit box of the central shot (of the ink blasts fired with a shot from these weapons) to make targets easier to hit, even when angling a shot up or down.

Nautilus 47

Nautilus 79 Decreased shot variance when firing while on the ground by roughly 8%.

Dapple Dualies

Dapple Dualies Nouveau

Clear Dapple Dualies Increased area of ink coverage when shots land by roughly 3%.

Glooga Dualies

Glooga Dualies Deco

Kensa Glooga Dualies Decreased ink consumption from shots fired by roughly 6%.