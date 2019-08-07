My Time at Portia Romance Update

Heute ist in China Valentinstag. Entwickler Pathea Games hat zu diesem Anlass das My Time at Portia Romance Update veröffentlicht. Passend zum Tag der Liebe dürft ihr euch über neue Nebenmissionen freuen, die Teil der Romanzen im Spiel sind. Das Update fügt neue Sidequests für Nora, Okas, McDonald, Albert und Sonia hinzu. Während Festen und anderen Events könnt ihr zudem neue Dialoge entdecken.

Die neuen Missionen bringen einige Dinge wie NPC Shops und Beziehungen zwischen NPCs mit sich. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr dank dem Update auch selbst die Beziehung zu einigen NPCs vertiefen. Das My Time at Portia Romance Update steht aktuell nur für die PC-Version zur Verfügung.

My Time at Portia Romance Update Patchnotes:

Added:

Added side missions for Nora, Oaks, Albert, Sonia, and McDonald

Added NPC dialogue during events

Adjusted:

The Monkey King clothing set can now be sold or discarded

Adjusted the location and size of the store icon

Fixed:

Fixed the bug that gift shops at festivals/competitions have no icons

Fixed the bug that some items have incorrect production times in the factory

Fixed a confict between conversation and the action of giving child a gift

Fixed the bug where the gulls do not move when time stops

Fixed the bug that the Monkey King treasure chest refreshes abnormally

Fixed the bug that the camera direction of the mission ‘Sophie’s Basket’ is incorrect

Fixed the bug that time does not stop with chance in the Deepest Ruin

Fixed the bug that Gust sometimes gets stuck in the front door of A&G Construction

Fixed the bug where Emily sometimes teleports in the Commerce Guild

Fixed some text errors

Quelle: Steam

Bildquelle: Pathea Games