No Man’s Sky Beyond Patch 2.09.1 Updatenotes

Vor gut einer Woche veröffentlichte Entwickler Hello Games das No Man’s Sky Beyond Update. Es ist das neueste Contentupdate für das Spiel und erweitert dieses unter anderem um VR und einen erweiterten Multiplayer. Mit Beyond haben sich allerdings einige Fehler in das Spiel geschlichen, die Hello Games mit Updates ausmerzt. Kürzlich haben die Entwickler Patch 2.09.1 zur Verfügung gestellt, zu dem ihr unten die Updatenotes findet. Derzeit steht der Patch nur für die PC-Version zur Verfügung.
No Man’s Sky Beyond Patch 2.09.1 Patchnotes
Bug fixes
- Adjusted base part data to improve performance in large bases
- Made player-buildable sofas sittable
- Fixed an issue that caused dismissing notification boxes to also perform in-game actions like firing grenades
- Fixed a number of issues that prevented hydroponic trays from working with base power
- Fixed an issue where pressure switches were not available in Creative Mode
- Fixed Health, Power and Shield stations not receiving power aboard freighters
- Fixed an issue that caused Batteries and Solar Panels not to attach correctly to building roofs
- Fixed an issue that caused animals not to drop mordite when killed
- Fixed an issue that prevent mordite being placed in the Nutrient Processor
- Improved handling of the camera in tight spaces
- Fixed a number of very specific mission and dialog flow problems in multiplayer
- Adjusted the VR UI for the Fleet Terminal
- Updated the icon for the Noise Box
- Tweaked the UI for the Agricultural Robot
- Fixed an issue causing text clipping in notification boxes
- Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being seen when handing in Mission Board missions, and instead held the game on a screen with no UI
- Adjusted the speed of the scrolling text to make it more readable
- Fixed an issue that caused tips about the Crystal Fragments to appear for players who had no Crystal Fragments
- Fixed a number of LODding issues on specific plants
- Fixed a number of collision issues on the Space Anomaly
- Fixed an issue that could cause exotic ships to hide their wings when retracting landing gear
- Fixed an issue that caused ship cameras to intersect with the freighter hanger
- Fixed an issue that caused trade terminals on freighters to intersect the floor (fix will apply to new terminals, old terminals will need to be repositioned manually)
- Fixed a number of graphical issues aboard the freighter
- Made a series of small geometry optimisations to the interior of the Space Anomaly
- Fixed a softlock in a specific interaction in planetary factories
- Fixed a crash that affected large bases
- Fixed a crash that could occur when the game is shutting down
- Fixed a crash in Sentinel Quad navigation
- Fixed an issue that could cause black squares to appear when damage numbers were turned off
- Fixed a crash that could occur if an NPC tried to walk to an invalid location
- Fixed a rare crash in video card initialisation
- Fixed a rare crash in memory allocation
- Internal improvements to crash reporting
Quelle: Hello Games
Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus dem Spiel No Man’s Sky
