No Man’s Sky Beyond Patch 2.09.1 Updatenotes

Vor gut einer Woche veröffentlichte Entwickler Hello Games das No Man’s Sky Beyond Update. Es ist das neueste Contentupdate für das Spiel und erweitert dieses unter anderem um VR und einen erweiterten Multiplayer. Mit Beyond haben sich allerdings einige Fehler in das Spiel geschlichen, die Hello Games mit Updates ausmerzt. Kürzlich haben die Entwickler Patch 2.09.1 zur Verfügung gestellt, zu dem ihr unten die Updatenotes findet. Derzeit steht der Patch nur für die PC-Version zur Verfügung.

No Man’s Sky Beyond Patch 2.09.1 Patchnotes

Bug fixes

Adjusted base part data to improve performance in large bases Made player-buildable sofas sittable Fixed an issue that caused dismissing notification boxes to also perform in-game actions like firing grenades Fixed a number of issues that prevented hydroponic trays from working with base power Fixed an issue where pressure switches were not available in Creative Mode Fixed Health, Power and Shield stations not receiving power aboard freighters Fixed an issue that caused Batteries and Solar Panels not to attach correctly to building roofs Fixed an issue that caused animals not to drop mordite when killed Fixed an issue that prevent mordite being placed in the Nutrient Processor Improved handling of the camera in tight spaces Fixed a number of very specific mission and dialog flow problems in multiplayer



Adjusted the VR UI for the Fleet Terminal Updated the icon for the Noise Box Tweaked the UI for the Agricultural Robot Fixed an issue causing text clipping in notification boxes Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being seen when handing in Mission Board missions, and instead held the game on a screen with no UI Adjusted the speed of the scrolling text to make it more readable Fixed an issue that caused tips about the Crystal Fragments to appear for players who had no Crystal Fragments



Fixed a number of LODding issues on specific plants Fixed a number of collision issues on the Space Anomaly Fixed an issue that could cause exotic ships to hide their wings when retracting landing gear Fixed an issue that caused ship cameras to intersect with the freighter hanger Fixed an issue that caused trade terminals on freighters to intersect the floor (fix will apply to new terminals, old terminals will need to be repositioned manually) Fixed a number of graphical issues aboard the freighter Made a series of small geometry optimisations to the interior of the Space Anomaly



Fixed a softlock in a specific interaction in planetary factories

Fixed a crash that affected large bases

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game is shutting down

Fixed a crash in Sentinel Quad navigation

Fixed an issue that could cause black squares to appear when damage numbers were turned off

Fixed a crash that could occur if an NPC tried to walk to an invalid location

Fixed a rare crash in video card initialisation

Fixed a rare crash in memory allocation

Internal improvements to crash reporting

Quelle: Hello Games

Bildquelle: Eigener Screenshot aus dem Spiel No Man’s Sky