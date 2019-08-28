Borderlands 3: Systemanforderungen der PC-Version stehen fest

Sehnten sich Fans vor wenigen Monaten noch nach einer Borderlands 3 Ankündigung, steht der Release nun quasi vor der Tür. Für PC-Spieler stellt sich da natürlich die Frage nach den Systemanforderungen. Ebene jene haben die Entwickler heute bekannt gegeben. Damit nicht genug. Gearbox hat schon jetzt eine Liste mit den Einstellungen der PC-Version veröffentlicht. Beides findet ihr unten.

Systemanforderungen Borderlands 3

Minimale Systemanforderungen, 1080p Gaming:

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)

HDD – 75 GB

Empfohlene Systemanforderungen, 1440P Gaming:

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

HDD – 75 GB

Borderlands 3 Grafikeinstellungen PC-Version

Basics

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12

Display: (varies by setup)

Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed

Resolution: (varies by setup)

Vertical Sync: Off, On

Resolution Scale: 50% – 200% in 25% increments

Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom

Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300

Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR

Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI

Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

Vehicle Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

HUD Scale: default 1, minimum 0.6, maximum 1.3

Erweiterte Einstellungen

Preferences

Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)

Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal

FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On

Camera Motion Blur: Off, On

Object Motion Blur: Off, On

General

Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x

Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Ambient Occlusion: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Volumetric Fog: Off, Medium, High, Ultra

Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra

Quelle: Borderlands Website

Bildquelle: Gearbox Software