Borderlands 3: Systemanforderungen der PC-Version stehen fest

Sehnten sich Fans vor wenigen Monaten noch nach einer Borderlands 3 Ankündigung, steht der Release nun quasi vor der Tür. Für PC-Spieler stellt sich da natürlich die Frage nach den Systemanforderungen. Ebene jene haben die Entwickler heute bekannt gegeben. Damit nicht genug. Gearbox hat schon jetzt eine Liste mit den Einstellungen der PC-Version veröffentlicht. Beides findet ihr unten.
Systemanforderungen Borderlands 3
Minimale Systemanforderungen, 1080p Gaming:
- OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)
- Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)
- Memory – 6GB RAM
- Graphics card – AMD Radeon HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)
- HDD – 75 GB
Empfohlene Systemanforderungen, 1440P Gaming:
- OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)
- Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)
- Memory – 16GB RAM
- Graphics card – AMD Radeon RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)
- HDD – 75 GB
Borderlands 3 Grafikeinstellungen PC-Version
Basics
General
Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12
Display: (varies by setup)
Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed
Resolution: (varies by setup)
Vertical Sync: Off, On
Resolution Scale: 50% – 200% in 25% increments
Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom
Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300
Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR
Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI
Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110
Vehicle Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110
HUD Scale: default 1, minimum 0.6, maximum 1.3
Erweiterte Einstellungen
Preferences
Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)
Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal
FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On
Camera Motion Blur: Off, On
Object Motion Blur: Off, On
General
Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Anisotropic Filtering: 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x
Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Environment Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Environment Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Character Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Ambient Occlusion: Low, Medium, High, Ultra
Volumetric Fog: Off, Medium, High, Ultra
Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra
Quelle: Borderlands Website
Bildquelle: Gearbox Software
